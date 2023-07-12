The Metro Espresso Cafe 1308 Pacific Ave South

COFFEE

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Chai

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

BUBBLE TEA

Bubble Tea

$5.25+

FOOD

Bagels

plain bagel

$3.75

cinnamon bagel

$3.75

everything bagel

$4.25

bacon cheddar bagel

$4.25

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Tommazo Bagel

$4.25

Swiss everything

$4.25

Asiago

$4.25

Muffins

lemon poppyseed muffin top

$4.00

chocolate chip muffin top

$4.00

rotating muffin regular

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

sausage egg sandwich

$6.00

bacon egg sandwich

$6.00

ham and egg sandwich

$6.00

Cookies

Snickerdoodle cookie

$4.00

peanut butter cookie

$4.00

rotating flavor cookie

$4.00

Biscuit Gravy

Biscuit Gravy

$6.00

SMOOTHIES

12 oz

$5.25

16 oz

$6.50

20 oz

$7.00

24 oz

$8.00

32 oz

$9.00

FRAPPES

Tidal Wave

$5.50+

Cookie Butter Macchiato

$5.50+

Sinker

$5.50+

Mountain Dew Energy

$5.50+

Frappe

$5.25+

TEAS & LEMONADES

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade Blended

$5.25+

Lemonade on the Rocks

$4.25+

Matcha Green Tea

$5.25+

ENERGY

Red Bull

$5.54+

Lotus Energy

$5.60+

Cravn Energy Special

$5.00+

KIDS

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Steamer

$2.50

CAFFEINE FREE

caffeine free blended

$5.50

Orange, vanilla, icecream

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Steamer

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

SPECIALTY

Metro Blast

$5.25+

Sinker coconut white chocolate macadamia nut

$5.25+

Cookie coffee butter macchiato caramel drizzle cookie butter

$5.25+

Snickers chocolate caramel hazelnut

$5.25+

Tidal Wave chocolate Irish cream coffee flavor

$5.25+

Cold brew Marshmallow caramel drizzle sweet cream

$5.25+

Black Forest Mocha: black cherry ,raspberry, chocolate

$5.25+

Creme Brulee: caramel, vanilla, white chocolate

$5.25+

Coconut Custard: coconut, vanilla, white chocolate

$5.25+

Fluffy ___ : caramel,marshmallow,white chocolate

$5.25+

Milky Way: Caramel, vanilla, dk chcolate

$5.25+

Peppermint Whoosh: peppermint ,white chocolate

$5.25+

Snickerdoodle: Vanilla, brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate

$5.25+

Mocha Mudslide: Coffe Flavor, Irish Cream, Do. Chocolate

$5.25+

EMPLOYEE

EMPLOYEE DISCOUNT

12 oz

$3.00

16 oz

$4.00

20 oz

$4.00

24 oz

$4.00

32 oz

$5.00