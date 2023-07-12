Espresso,Bubble Tea, Breakfast Sandwiches More
The Metro Espresso Cafe 1308 Pacific Ave South
BUBBLE TEA
FOOD
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Biscuit Gravy
SPECIALTY
Metro Blast
$5.25+
Sinker coconut white chocolate macadamia nut
$5.25+
Cookie coffee butter macchiato caramel drizzle cookie butter
$5.25+
Snickers chocolate caramel hazelnut
$5.25+
Tidal Wave chocolate Irish cream coffee flavor
$5.25+
Cold brew Marshmallow caramel drizzle sweet cream
$5.25+
Black Forest Mocha: black cherry ,raspberry, chocolate
$5.25+
Creme Brulee: caramel, vanilla, white chocolate
$5.25+
Coconut Custard: coconut, vanilla, white chocolate
$5.25+
Fluffy ___ : caramel,marshmallow,white chocolate
$5.25+
Milky Way: Caramel, vanilla, dk chcolate
$5.25+
Peppermint Whoosh: peppermint ,white chocolate
$5.25+
Snickerdoodle: Vanilla, brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate
$5.25+
Mocha Mudslide: Coffe Flavor, Irish Cream, Do. Chocolate
$5.25+
EMPLOYEE
EMPLOYEE DISCOUNT
The Metro Espresso Cafe 1308 Pacific Ave South Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 298-9168
1308 Pacific Ave South, Long Beach, WA 98631
Open now • Closes at 7PM