The Burgers
The Wings
The Boneless
The Trends
The Sides
The Drinks
The Burgers
The Classic
$16.00
The Elote Burger
$16.00
The Swiss
$16.00
Bacon Cheddar
$16.00
The Nashville
$16.00
Birria Burger
$16.00
Veggie Lovers
$16.00
Avo Burger
$16.00
Good Morning Burger
$16.00
Build Your Own
$16.00
The Wings
6pc Traditional
$11.00
12pc Traditional
$18.00
20pc Traditional
$29.00
The Boneless
6pc Boneless
$11.00
12pc Boneless
$18.00
20pc Boneless
$29.00
The Trends
Birria Pizza
$14.00
Birria Ramen
$13.00
Corn On The Cup
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Loaded Street Corn
$12.00
Nachos
$8.00
Quesa Birria Tacos
$15.00
Tachos
$8.00
Steak Burrito
$12.00
Tacos
$3.00
The Sides
Fries
$4.00
Tatos-Tos
$4.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Loaded Fries or Tots
$8.00
Soup Of The Moment
$5.00
Taco
$3.00
The Drinks
Coca Cola
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Orange
$2.00
Horchata
$3.00
Bottle Of Water
$2.00
The mexiquii 9208 Menard Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 506-7581
5355 West Main Street, Monee, IL 60449
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
