Enjoy vegan might for your soul’s delight More
The Mighty Vegans
Mighty Vegans Menu
- Vegan Delight with Chips$9.00
Curry quinoa under guacamole under pico de gallo beneath coconut oil fried falafel served with tortilla chips
- Vegan Delight Tacos$9.00
Curry quinoa under guacamole under pico de gallo beneath coconut oil fried falafel in corn tortillas
- Vegan Delight Burrito$9.00
Curry quinoa under guacamole under pico de gallo beneath coconut oil fried falafel wrapped in a non GF tortilla
- Ballin’ Powa’ Pizza$13.00
Beyond meatballs, red sauce and cheese with touches of red pepper, onions and kale on a banza crust
- Smokin’ Herb Burger with Waffle Fries$9.00
A diverse mix of herbs and spices with beyond meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ketchup served with waffle fries
- La croix$1.00
La criox
- GF Smokin’ Herb Burger with Waffle Fries$9.00
A diverse mix of herbs and spices with beyond meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and ketchup on a GF bun. Served with waffle fries.
The Mighty Vegans Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 347-2165
Closed • Opens Monday at 5PM