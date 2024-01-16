Skip to Main content
The Mimosa House - Folsom 25075 Blue Ravine Road
25075 Blue Ravine Road, El Dorado Hills, CA 95630
Juices
Orange Juice
$4.50
Fruit Juice
$4.50
Mint Breeze
$5.00
Maui P.O.G.
$5.00
Baja Fresher
$5.00
Fresa Fresca
$5.00
Espresso
Espresso
$3.50
Americano
$4.25
Cappuccino
$4.50
Latte
$5.00
Chai Latte
$4.75
Macchiato
$4.75
Mocha
$5.00
White Mocha
$5.00
Keto Coffee
$5.00
N/A Drinks
Soda Pop
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Red Bull
$4.25
Iced Tea
$3.50
Coffee
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Hot Cocoa
$4.00
Seasonal Coffee Drinks
The Honey Bee
$5.00
Lavender Fields
$5.00
Carmel By The Sea
$5.00
The Mimosa House - Folsom 25075 Blue Ravine Road Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 293-9442
25075 Blue Ravine Road, El Dorado Hills, CA 95630
Closed
All hours
