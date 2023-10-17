The Miner's Cafe ALL DAY MENU

Breakfast

Fresh baked biscuit with house honey butter.
Honey Bee
$5.00
Yogurt Parfait
$6.00

Greek yogurt with layers of granola and seasonal fruit

Ghost Town Toast
$10.00

Toasted sourdough w/ house made guacamole, an over easy egg*, Herbed tomato, goat cheese crumbles & a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Quiche of the day
$9.00
Breakfast sandwich
$10.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hashbrowns, & melted cheddar on a warm butter croissant

The Rusty Burrito
$10.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, me!ted cheddar, & hashbrowns in a warm flour tortilla.

The Hernandez Burrito
$13.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, green chilies, sauteed onions & bell peppers, w/ melted pepperjack cheese in a warm flour tortilla

Biscuits & Gravy
$13.00

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy w/ a side of home fries.

Jerome Flapjacks
$10.00

3 thick flapjacks made from scratch, served with bacon. Plain. / Blueberry. / Caramel Pecan

The Little Daisy
$12.00

One plain flapjack, one egg*(your style), sausage or bacon.

Pastry

Croissant
$4.00
Quiche
$9.00
Coffee Cake
$5.00
Cannoli
$4.00

Beverage

Coca cola
$3.00
Diet
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Italian Soda
$6.00
Coffee
$4.00
Juice
$6.00+
Hot Tea
$4.00

Case Bev

Root Beer
$4.00
Dr Pepper BTL
$4.00
Kombucha
$4.00
Health Ade
$6.00
Coconut water
$4.00
Joyba
$6.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Cold Brew Coffee
$5.00

Espresso

Espresso
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00+
Americano
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Mocha
$6.00
Specialty
$7.00
Chai Tea
$5.00
Dirty Chai
$7.00
Matcha Latte
$7.00

Sides

Bagel
$6.00
Toast
$5.00

Vegetarian/Vegan

Vegetarian
Cowboy Caviar
$9.00

House made blend of beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, bell peppers & citrus with guacamole & tortilla chips

Jerome Street Tacos
$11.00

Three corn tortilla tacos with jackfruit, cowboy caviar, cabbage & house made sriracha cream

Grilled Portobello Sandwich
$12.00

Grilled portobello with spinach, melted provolone, sauteed bell peppers and onions on toasted ciabatta

Sandwiches

Bacon, Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, turkey breast, avocado and mayo on toasted whole grain bread.
B.L.T.A.T.
$16.00
French Dip
$16.00

Roast beef piled high on a French roll with house made horseradish sauce & melted provolone, served w/ Au Jus

Reuben
$16.00

Hot pastrami with melted swiss cheese, warm sauerkraut & Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye.

Salads

Crisp romaine, onion, tomato, shredded cheddar, cowboy caviar, w/ guacamole, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch
Southwest salad
$9.00
Caesar salad
$8.00

Chopped romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons.

House salad
$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, croutons

SPECIALS

