The Miner’s Cafe
The Miner's Cafe ALL DAY MENU
Breakfast
Greek yogurt with layers of granola and seasonal fruit
Toasted sourdough w/ house made guacamole, an over easy egg*, Herbed tomato, goat cheese crumbles & a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hashbrowns, & melted cheddar on a warm butter croissant
Scrambled eggs, bacon, me!ted cheddar, & hashbrowns in a warm flour tortilla.
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, green chilies, sauteed onions & bell peppers, w/ melted pepperjack cheese in a warm flour tortilla
Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy w/ a side of home fries.
3 thick flapjacks made from scratch, served with bacon. Plain. / Blueberry. / Caramel Pecan
One plain flapjack, one egg*(your style), sausage or bacon.
Beverage
Case Bev
Espresso
Sides
The Miner's Cafe Lunch Menu
Vegetarian/Vegan
House made blend of beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, bell peppers & citrus with guacamole & tortilla chips
Three corn tortilla tacos with jackfruit, cowboy caviar, cabbage & house made sriracha cream
Grilled portobello with spinach, melted provolone, sauteed bell peppers and onions on toasted ciabatta