The Munchies Spot
Appetizers
- French Fries$2.49
- Cheese Fries$4.49
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
- Muchies Fries$8.49
nacho cheese,tzatziki sauce,gyro meat, jalapenos
- Chicken Wings$10.99+
fries, coleslaw, and dinner roll
- Chicken Strips$10.00
fries, coleslaw
- Chicken Nuggets$9.49
- Corn Nuggets$6.49
- Corn in a Cup$4.50
- Munchies Nachos Supreme$11.99
lettuce,tomatoe, onions, jalapenos,sour cream,nachos cheese
- Nachos$5.99
nacho cheese, jalapenos
- Chili Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Pizza Puff w/Fries$5.49
- Cheese Curds$6.49
- Onion Rings$6.49
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.49
- Okra$6.49
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$7.50
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Double Cheeseburger$10.49
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Triple Cheeseburger$12.00
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Hamburger$6.50
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Double Hamburger$9.49
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Triple Hamburger$10.49
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Munchies Burger$13.49
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,ketchup,mustard, and mayo
- Patty Melts$8.49
grilled onions,cheese,texas toast
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.50
grilled onions,green peppers,mushrooms,mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$9.50
lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,mayo
- Chicken Sandwich Deluxe$10.50
bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,mayo
- Spicy Chicken Deluxe$10.50
bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,mayo
- Fish Sandwich$9.49
- Italina Beef$11.50
choice of cheese,peppers
- Italian Combination$12.99
Italian beef and sausage,choice of cheese
- Gym Shoe Sandwich$15.50
corn beef,gyro meat,roast beef,lettuce,mayo,giardiniera peppers
- Munchies Grilled Cheese$7.50
gyro meat,mayo
- BLT$7.50
Hot Dogs
- Chicago Style Dog$5.49
tomatoes,onions,pickles,sweet relish,sport peppers,celery salt,mustard
- Chili Dog$5.00
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
- Italian Sausage$8.49
- Foot Long Maxwell Polish$11.50
grilled onions,sport peppers,mustard
- Maxwell Polish$6.49
grilled onions,sport peppers,mustard
- Munchies Dog$7.00
bacon,mexican cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, onions,serrano peppers,mayo,mustard,ketchup
Gyros
- The Original$10.50
onions,tomatoes,tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Gyro$10.50
onions,tomatoes,tzatziki sauce
- Italian Gyro$10.50
mozzarella cheese,red sauce,mild or hot peppers
- Texas Gyro$10.50
BBQ,grilled onions,tomatoes,american cheese
- Mexican Gyro$10.50
Mexican cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,grilled onios,gilled peppers, and salsa
- Munchies Gyro$13.50
9" Pita, any style gyro
- Gyro Platter$12.99
side of salad,tzatziki sauce, pita bread
Weekly Deals
- Gyro of Your Choice$10.50
Original,Italian,Mexidan,Texas
- Italina Beef$11.50
choice of cheese,dip, or dry
- 7 Pc Wings$10.99
- 10 Pc Wings$14.99
- 20 Pc Wings$24.99
- Cheeseburger$7.50
- Double Cheeseburger$10.49
- Triple Cheeseburger$12.00
- Fish Fry Dinner$12.49
- Fish Fry Sandwich$9.49
- Cat Fish Dinner$15.50
- Perch Dinner$15.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner (8 Pcs)$15.90
- 2 Chicago Style Hotdogs$11.00