Skip to Main content
The Music Box
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
The Music Box
We are not accepting online orders right now.
218 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104
Ciders and Sours
Mocktails
Soda Juice and Mixers
Shots
Retail
Seltzer
Ciders and Sours
Cider
Wolffer No. 139 Dry Rose
$7.50
Wolffer No. 139 Botanical
$7.50
Sour
Destihl Brewery Blueberry Crumble
$6.00
Mocktails
Mocktail
Strawberry Smash
$8.00
Cucumber Cooler
$8.00
Rockford Peach
$8.00
Soda Juice and Mixers
Soda
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Soda Water
Tonic
Water
Juice
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Mixers
Fever Tree Club Soda
$2.00
Red Bull
$2.00
Sugar free Red Bull
$2.00
Jimmy Luvs Bloody Mary Mix
$2.00
Jimmy Luvs Bloody Mary Sneaky Hot
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Cranberry
Orange juice
Lemonade
Club Soda
Tonic
Shots
Green Tea Shooter
$8.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Rumple Minze
$5.00+
Tequila - Casamigos Silver
$7.00+
Tequila - Casamigos Reposado
$10.00+
Crown
$6.00
Jack Fire
$6.00
Retail
VIP Membership
Individual Membership
$135.00
Double Membership for 2 people
$200.00
Tickets
Single Ticket
$30.00
Seltzer
High Noon
Watermelon
$6.00
Passion Fruit
$6.00
Pineapple
$6.00
Mango
$6.00
Long Drink
Regular
$6.00
Sugarfree
$6.00
The Music Box Location and Hours
(480) 540-0592
218 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement