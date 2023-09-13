Food

Starters

Fritto Misto

$14.00

Italian Meatballs

$14.00

Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Onigiri

$18.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

8 pc Chicken Wings

$16.00

12 pc Chicken Wings

$20.00

Street Tacos

$18.00

Burrata

$18.00

Soup

$10.00

Bread Service

Tavern Pizza

$16.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$11.00

NDC Cobb Salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Nicoise Salad

$28.00

House Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

NDC Burger

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Beef 'N Cheddar

$18.00

Staff Special

$15.00

Pasta

Brisket Ragu Pappardelle

$32.00

Squid Ink Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$32.00

Spaghetti Squash

$26.00

Steaks

6oz Filet

$40.00

14oz NY Strip

$40.00

12oz Ribeye

$40.00

Entrees

Stiped Bass

$33.00

Lobster Mac

$36.00

Blackened Scallops

$36.00

Verlasso Salmon

$30.00

Maryland Crabcake

$36.00

Spring Lamb

$36.00

Swordfish

$33.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$28.00

Sides

Green Beans

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatos

$6.00

House Salad - Side

$6.00

Caesar Salad - Side

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Fingerling Potatos

$6.00

Seasonal Vegtables

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Cheese Plate

$13.00

Cinnamon Bun

$13.00

Cookies

$7.00

Ice Cream/Gelato

$10.00

Nutella Brownie

$13.00

NY Cheesecake

$13.00

Beverage

Coffee & Tea

Coffee - Regular

$4.00

Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

NA Bev

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke ZERO

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$7.00

Ginger BEER

$7.00

Tonic

$7.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Water

Saratoga Springs STILL

$10.00

Saratoga Springs SPARKLING

$10.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Beer

Bottles & Cans

Amstel Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona Especial

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60m IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

High Noon

$7.00

Port City Optimal Whit

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Heineken ZERO

$6.00

Right Proper, Senate Beer

$7.00

Draft

Allagash White

$7.00

DC Brau Joint Resolution IPA

$7.00

Atlas Bullpen Pilsner

$7.00

Old Bust Head Vixen Irish Ale

$7.00

Port City Porter

$7.00

Hellbender Saison

$7.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$7.00

Wine

Glass

Thibaut-Janisson

$13.00

Banfi, "Rosa Regale"

$13.00

Sav Blanc, Torrent Bay

$10.00

Sav Blanc, Sancerre

$14.00

Sav Blanc, Kim Crawford

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Kettmeir

$11.00

Chard, Valravn

$15.00

Chard, Louis Latour

$10.00

Riesling, Schloss

$9.00

Vinho Verde

$10.00

Whispering Angel

$15.00

Mothe Du Barry, Bordeaux

$11.00

Cab Sav, B.R. Cohn

$14.00

Cab Sav, Penfolds

$13.00

Pinot Noir, Ken Wright

$14.00

Pinot Noir, Burgundy

$11.00

Barbera d'Alba

$15.00

Malbec, Viña Las Perdices

$12.00

Thibaut-Janisson BTL

$57.00

'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” BTL

$50.00

Sav Blanc, Torrent Bay BTL

$38.00

Sav Blanc, Sancerre BTL

$56.00

Pinot Grigio, Kettmeir BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay, Valravn BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay, Maison Louis Latour BTL

$60.00

Riesling, Schloss BTL

$58.00

Vinho Verde BTL

$36.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$60.00

Mothe du Barry, Bordeaux BTL

$44.00

Cab Sav, B.R. Cohn BTL

$56.00

Cab Sav, Penfolds BTL

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Ken Wright BTL

$56.00

Pinot Noir, Alain Corcia BTL

$44.00

Barbera d'Alba BTL

$60.00

Malbec, Viña Las Perdices BTL

$63.00

Red BTL

'15 Jordan Vineyard, Cab

$140.00

'16 Jordan Vineyard, Cab

$135.00

'18 Jordan Vineyard, Cab

$130.00

'17 Etude, Cab

$200.00

'15 Caymus Vineyards "Special Selection"

$425.00

'16 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret

$75.00

'17 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret

$65.00

'18 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret

$55.00

'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Artemis”

$160.00

'18 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “S.L.V”

$325.00

'19 Sequoia Grove, Cab

$125.00

'20 Faust

$150.00

'18 Hess Persson Estates, “Lion Tamer”

$145.00

'21 Oberon, Cab

$75.00

'20 Jack Tar, Cab

$65.00

'19 Hai, Cab

$50.00

'19 King Estate, PN

$65.00

'15 King Estate, Domaine

$105.00

'20 Kate Arnold, PN

$50.00

'20 Ken Wright Cellars, Eola-Amity AVA

$95.00

'20 Ken Wright Cellars, Yahmhill-Carlton AVA

$95.00

'17 Resonance, Decouverte Vineyards, Yamhill-Carlton AVA

$130.00

'17 Resonance, Decouverte Vineyards, Dundee Hills AVA

$130.00

'19 Craggy Range, PN

$75.00

'18 Bouchaine, PN

$75.00

'17 Patz & Hall, Gap’s Crown Vineyard

$165.00

'21 Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone Vineyard

$140.00

'21 Belle Glos, Las Alturas

$140.00

'20 Rhys, Bearwallow Vineyard

$155.00

'16 Meritage, Opus One

$390.00

'18 Meritage, Justin, “Isosceles”

$170.00

'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Hands of Time”

$75.00

'20 Meritage, “Friends & Family”, RdV

$110.00

'20 Meritage, “Rendezvous”, RdV

$205.00

'15 Meritage, “Gabriel Archer”

$85.00

'16 Meritage, “Thick Skinned”

$95.00

'17 Grenache/Shiraz/Mataro, Powell & Son

$115.00

'14 Frog's Leap Winery, Merlot

$95.00

'16 Frog's Leap Winery, Merlot

$80.00

'17 Quivira Vineyards, Zin

$60.00

'18 Powell & Son, Barossa & Eden Valley, Shiraz

$115.00

'18 Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard, Shiraz

$115.00

'16 Dutton-Goldfield, Dutton Ranch, Syrah

$145.00

'19 Doña Paula Estate, Mendoza

$40.00

'13 Alta Vista, Alizarine Single Vineyard, Mendoza

$100.00

'18 Miguel Torres, Carignan

$60.00

'14 Barboursville Vineyards, Cab Franc

$120.00

'18 Côte-du-Rhône, Michel & Stéphane Ogier

$50.00

'19 Châteauneuf du Pape, Domaine de la Charbonnière

$105.00

'16 Château Lyonnat

$56.00

'16 Château Latour

$260.00

'17 Château Latour

$240.00

'16 Château de Pitray

$55.00

'16 Château Les Grands Marechaux

$50.00

'17 Albert Bichot, Savigny-Les-Beaune

$90.00

'21 Domain des Verchéres

$50.00

'21 Alphonse Mellot, Génération Dix-Neuf

$425.00

'16 Rioja Reserva, Marques De Murrieta

$80.00

'15 Rioja Gran Reserva, Cune

$125.00

1976 Rioja Gran Reserva, Corral

$275.00

'19 Rioja, Lan

$110.00

'00 Rioja, Urbina

$95.00

'19 Celler Vall Llach

$65.00

'17 Brunello di Montalcino, Argiano

$150.00

'16 Brunello di Montalcino, La Gerla

$140.00

'18 Brunello di Montalcino, Castello Banfi

$220.00

'20 Chianti Classico, Antinori

$70.00

'17 Chianti Classico, Famiglia Castellani

$65.00

'16 Planteta, Nero d’Avolo

$135.00

'18 Planteta, Nero d’Avolo

$115.00

'13 Castellani Colle Crist Amarone

$140.00

'10 Ca' La Bionda, Casal Vergi "Decennale"

$140.00

'18 R. Ratti, Barolo

$105.00

'12 Batasiolo, Barolo

$105.00

'20 Ca’ del Baio, Barbaresco Asili

$130.00

'20 Ca’ del Baio, Barbaresco Vallegrande

$110.00

'17 Cantine San Marzano, Sessantanni

$75.00

'15 Chateau La Connivence, "La Belle Connivence"

$250.00

'19 Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve, Willamette Valley

$250.00

'21 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills

$115.00

'20 Red Blend, Dominus Estate, "Napanook", Yountville, Napa Valley, California

$275.00

'20 Chateauneuf du Pape, Vieux Clocher

$80.00

'16 Boedecker Cellars, "Stewart", Willamette Valley

$70.00

'20 Maison Noir, Oregogne, Dundee, Willamette Valley

$135.00

'18 Belle Fiore Winery, Rogue Valley

$60.00

'21 Clos du Val, Cab

$80.00

'19 Clos du Val, "Yettalil"

$475.00

'20 Sassicaia

$550.00

'18 Caymus Vineyards "Special Selection"

$550.00

White BTL

'19 Mer Soleil

$65.00

'20 Kendal Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve

$40.00

'19 La Follette

$60.00

'20 Rhys, Bearwallow Vineyard

$155.00

'20 Cakebread Cellars

$105.00

'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Karia”

$85.00

'20 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Karia”

$80.00

'19 Far Niente

$150.00

'20 Grand Napa Vineyards

$55.00

'20 Massican

$80.00

'21 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Aveta”

$70.00

'19 Quivira Vineyards, Fig Tree Vineyard

$70.00

'20 Quivira Vineyards, Fig Tree Vineyard

$60.00

'21 Summer Dreams, “Walking on Venice Beach”

$180.00

'21 Duckhorn Vineyards

$45.00

'20 Craggy Range, Te Muna

$60.00

'22 Clos Henri, Wairau Valley

$50.00

'20 Chateau Ste. Michelle

$35.00

'19 Boundary Breaks, “No. 239”

$45.00

'18 Smith-Madrone

$100.00

'21 Powell & Son, Steinert

$70.00

'21 The Williamsburg Winery, Viognier

$50.00

'19 Barboursville Vineyards, “Nascent”

$115.00

'21 Barboursville Vineyards, Fiano

$115.00

'19 Jean-Philippe Fichet, Bourgogne Blanc

$70.00

'19 Jean-Marc Brocard, Kimmeridgien

$50.00

'19 Albert Bichot, Bourgogne Aligoté

$55.00

'15 Louis Jadot, Puligny-Montrachet

$125.00

'19 Albert Bichot, Pouilly-Fuisse

$70.00

'20 Domaine Jean-Luc Mader, Gewurztraminer

$55.00

'20 Chateau-Grillet, Côte du Rhône Blanc

$180.00

'21 Alphonse Mellot, La Moussiere

$110.00

'21 Alphonse Mellot, La Demoiselle

$165.00

'18 Friulano, Bastianich

$45.00

'21 Pinot Grigio, Livo Felluga

$75.00

'18 Sartarelli, "Balciana"

$75.00

'19 Sartarelli, "Tralivio"

$45.00

'20 Sartarelli, “Classico”

$35.00

'21 Ca' La Bionda, Bianco del Casal IGT

$120.00

'17 Weingut Joh. Jos. Prüm, Riesling

$95.00

'19 Schloss Gobelsburg, Riesling

$40.00

'18 Laurenz V, Grüner Veltliner

$65.00

'19 Avancia, Godello

$55.00

'19 Bodegas La Caña, Albariño

$65.00

'21 Domaine Drouhin, "Arthur", Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley

$110.00

'18 Riesling, Schloss Johannisberger, Rheingau, GER

$90.00

'19 Pinot Grigio, Polvaro Tenuta, Venezia, DOC

$60.00

'22 Clos du Val, Sav Blanc

$75.00

Rose BTL

'20 Domaine Dupeuble, Beaujolais

$40.00

'22 Tablas Creek Vineyard, "Dianthus"

$100.00

'19 Alphonse Mellot, Vingt Mille Pieds, Sous Sancerre

$220.00

Sparkling BTL

'16 Champagne J. de Telmont, Brut Reserve Rosé

$140.00

'17 Champagne J. de Telmont, Brut Réserve

$160.00

'18 Sartarelli Brut

$45.00

NV Ferrari, Brut Rose

$85.00

NV Gaston Chiquet

$120.00

NV Spk Rose, F. Coppola “Sofia”

$42.00

1.5L BTL

'19 Sartarelli, "Passito" (500ml)

$70.00

'19 Château des Jacques, Clos de Rochegrès

$160.00

'05 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$450.00

'06 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$450.00

'08 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$650.00

'09 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$350.00

'10 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$300.00

'11 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

'12 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$400.00

'14 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$350.00

'20 Caymus Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon (1L)

$300.00

'18 Château Larose-Trintaudon, Haut-Médoc

$115.00

'19 Château Larose-Trintaudon, Haut-Médoc

$135.00

Dessert Wine

NV Osborne, Tawny, Douro

$80.00

NV Osborne, Tawny, Douro GLASS

$10.00

NV Osborne, Ruby, Douro

$80.00

NV Osborne, Ruby, Douro GLASS

$10.00

NV Osborne, Fino, Jerez-Xérès-Sherry

$80.00

NV Osborne, Fino, Jerez-Xérès-Sherry GLASS

$10.00

'18 Chateau de Cosse, Sauternes

$70.00

'19 Sartarelli, "Passito"

$70.00

'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” BTL

$50.00

'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” GLASS

$12.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

NDC Breakfast

$15.00

Belgian Waffles

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$15.00

NDC Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Breakfast - Sides

2 Eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Retail

NDC Services

Notary Service

$25.00