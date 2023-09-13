The National Democratic Club 30 Ivy Street Southeast
$13.00
Banfi, "Rosa Regale"
$13.00
Sav Blanc, Torrent Bay
$10.00
Sav Blanc, Sancerre
$14.00
Sav Blanc, Kim Crawford
$12.00
Pinot Grigio, Kettmeir
$11.00
Chard, Valravn
$15.00
Chard, Louis Latour
$10.00
Riesling, Schloss
$9.00
Vinho Verde
$10.00
Whispering Angel
$15.00
Mothe Du Barry, Bordeaux
$11.00
Cab Sav, B.R. Cohn
$14.00
Cab Sav, Penfolds
$13.00
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright
$14.00
Pinot Noir, Burgundy
$11.00
Barbera d'Alba
$15.00
Malbec, Viña Las Perdices
$12.00
Thibaut-Janisson BTL
$57.00
'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” BTL
$50.00
Sav Blanc, Torrent Bay BTL
$38.00
Sav Blanc, Sancerre BTL
$56.00
Pinot Grigio, Kettmeir BTL
$48.00
Chardonnay, Valravn BTL
$44.00
Chardonnay, Maison Louis Latour BTL
$60.00
Riesling, Schloss BTL
$58.00
Vinho Verde BTL
$36.00
Whispering Angel BTL
$60.00
Mothe du Barry, Bordeaux BTL
$44.00
Cab Sav, B.R. Cohn BTL
$56.00
Cab Sav, Penfolds BTL
$48.00
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright BTL
$56.00
Pinot Noir, Alain Corcia BTL
$44.00
Barbera d'Alba BTL
$60.00
Malbec, Viña Las Perdices BTL
$63.00
Red BTL
'15 Jordan Vineyard, Cab
$140.00
'16 Jordan Vineyard, Cab
$135.00
'18 Jordan Vineyard, Cab
$130.00
'17 Etude, Cab
$200.00
'15 Caymus Vineyards "Special Selection"
$425.00
'16 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret
$75.00
'17 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret
$65.00
'18 Francis Ford Coppola, Black Label Claret
$55.00
'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Artemis”
$160.00
'18 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “S.L.V”
$325.00
'19 Sequoia Grove, Cab
$125.00
'20 Faust
$150.00
'18 Hess Persson Estates, “Lion Tamer”
$145.00
'21 Oberon, Cab
$75.00
'20 Jack Tar, Cab
$65.00
'19 Hai, Cab
$50.00
'19 King Estate, PN
$65.00
'15 King Estate, Domaine
$105.00
'20 Kate Arnold, PN
$50.00
'20 Ken Wright Cellars, Eola-Amity AVA
$95.00
'20 Ken Wright Cellars, Yahmhill-Carlton AVA
$95.00
'17 Resonance, Decouverte Vineyards, Yamhill-Carlton AVA
$130.00
'17 Resonance, Decouverte Vineyards, Dundee Hills AVA
$130.00
'19 Craggy Range, PN
$75.00
'18 Bouchaine, PN
$75.00
'17 Patz & Hall, Gap’s Crown Vineyard
$165.00
'21 Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone Vineyard
$140.00
'21 Belle Glos, Las Alturas
$140.00
'20 Rhys, Bearwallow Vineyard
$155.00
'16 Meritage, Opus One
$390.00
'18 Meritage, Justin, “Isosceles”
$170.00
'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Hands of Time”
$75.00
'20 Meritage, “Friends & Family”, RdV
$110.00
'20 Meritage, “Rendezvous”, RdV
$205.00
'15 Meritage, “Gabriel Archer”
$85.00
'16 Meritage, “Thick Skinned”
$95.00
'17 Grenache/Shiraz/Mataro, Powell & Son
$115.00
'14 Frog's Leap Winery, Merlot
$95.00
'16 Frog's Leap Winery, Merlot
$80.00
'17 Quivira Vineyards, Zin
$60.00
'18 Powell & Son, Barossa & Eden Valley, Shiraz
$115.00
'18 Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard, Shiraz
$115.00
'16 Dutton-Goldfield, Dutton Ranch, Syrah
$145.00
'19 Doña Paula Estate, Mendoza
$40.00
'13 Alta Vista, Alizarine Single Vineyard, Mendoza
$100.00
'18 Miguel Torres, Carignan
$60.00
'14 Barboursville Vineyards, Cab Franc
$120.00
'18 Côte-du-Rhône, Michel & Stéphane Ogier
$50.00
'19 Châteauneuf du Pape, Domaine de la Charbonnière
$105.00
'16 Château Lyonnat
$56.00
'16 Château Latour
$260.00
'17 Château Latour
$240.00
'16 Château de Pitray
$55.00
'16 Château Les Grands Marechaux
$50.00
'17 Albert Bichot, Savigny-Les-Beaune
$90.00
'21 Domain des Verchéres
$50.00
'21 Alphonse Mellot, Génération Dix-Neuf
$425.00
'16 Rioja Reserva, Marques De Murrieta
$80.00
'15 Rioja Gran Reserva, Cune
$125.00
1976 Rioja Gran Reserva, Corral
$275.00
'19 Rioja, Lan
$110.00
'00 Rioja, Urbina
$95.00
'19 Celler Vall Llach
$65.00
'17 Brunello di Montalcino, Argiano
$150.00
'16 Brunello di Montalcino, La Gerla
$140.00
'18 Brunello di Montalcino, Castello Banfi
$220.00
'20 Chianti Classico, Antinori
$70.00
'17 Chianti Classico, Famiglia Castellani
$65.00
'16 Planteta, Nero d’Avolo
$135.00
'18 Planteta, Nero d’Avolo
$115.00
'13 Castellani Colle Crist Amarone
$140.00
'10 Ca' La Bionda, Casal Vergi "Decennale"
$140.00
'18 R. Ratti, Barolo
$105.00
'12 Batasiolo, Barolo
$105.00
'20 Ca’ del Baio, Barbaresco Asili
$130.00
'20 Ca’ del Baio, Barbaresco Vallegrande
$110.00
'17 Cantine San Marzano, Sessantanni
$75.00
'15 Chateau La Connivence, "La Belle Connivence"
$250.00
'19 Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve, Willamette Valley
$250.00
'21 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills
$115.00
'20 Red Blend, Dominus Estate, "Napanook", Yountville, Napa Valley, California
$275.00
'20 Chateauneuf du Pape, Vieux Clocher
$80.00
'16 Boedecker Cellars, "Stewart", Willamette Valley
$70.00
'20 Maison Noir, Oregogne, Dundee, Willamette Valley
$135.00
'18 Belle Fiore Winery, Rogue Valley
$60.00
'21 Clos du Val, Cab
$80.00
'19 Clos du Val, "Yettalil"
$475.00
'20 Sassicaia
$550.00
'18 Caymus Vineyards "Special Selection"
$550.00
White BTL
'19 Mer Soleil
$65.00
'20 Kendal Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve
$40.00
'19 La Follette
$60.00
'20 Rhys, Bearwallow Vineyard
$155.00
'20 Cakebread Cellars
$105.00
'19 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Karia”
$85.00
'20 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Karia”
$80.00
'19 Far Niente
$150.00
'20 Grand Napa Vineyards
$55.00
'20 Massican
$80.00
'21 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Aveta”
$70.00
'19 Quivira Vineyards, Fig Tree Vineyard
$70.00
'20 Quivira Vineyards, Fig Tree Vineyard
$60.00
'21 Summer Dreams, “Walking on Venice Beach”
$180.00
'21 Duckhorn Vineyards
$45.00
'20 Craggy Range, Te Muna
$60.00
'22 Clos Henri, Wairau Valley
$50.00
'20 Chateau Ste. Michelle
$35.00
'19 Boundary Breaks, “No. 239”
$45.00
'18 Smith-Madrone
$100.00
'21 Powell & Son, Steinert
$70.00
'21 The Williamsburg Winery, Viognier
$50.00
'19 Barboursville Vineyards, “Nascent”
$115.00
'21 Barboursville Vineyards, Fiano
$115.00
'19 Jean-Philippe Fichet, Bourgogne Blanc
$70.00
'19 Jean-Marc Brocard, Kimmeridgien
$50.00
'19 Albert Bichot, Bourgogne Aligoté
$55.00
'15 Louis Jadot, Puligny-Montrachet
$125.00
'19 Albert Bichot, Pouilly-Fuisse
$70.00
'20 Domaine Jean-Luc Mader, Gewurztraminer
$55.00
'20 Chateau-Grillet, Côte du Rhône Blanc
$180.00
'21 Alphonse Mellot, La Moussiere
$110.00
'21 Alphonse Mellot, La Demoiselle
$165.00
'18 Friulano, Bastianich
$45.00
'21 Pinot Grigio, Livo Felluga
$75.00
'18 Sartarelli, "Balciana"
$75.00
'19 Sartarelli, "Tralivio"
$45.00
'20 Sartarelli, “Classico”
$35.00
'21 Ca' La Bionda, Bianco del Casal IGT
$120.00
'17 Weingut Joh. Jos. Prüm, Riesling
$95.00
'19 Schloss Gobelsburg, Riesling
$40.00
'18 Laurenz V, Grüner Veltliner
$65.00
'19 Avancia, Godello
$55.00
'19 Bodegas La Caña, Albariño
$65.00
'21 Domaine Drouhin, "Arthur", Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley
$110.00
'18 Riesling, Schloss Johannisberger, Rheingau, GER
$90.00
'19 Pinot Grigio, Polvaro Tenuta, Venezia, DOC
$60.00
'22 Clos du Val, Sav Blanc
$75.00
Rose BTL
Sparkling BTL
1.5L BTL
'19 Sartarelli, "Passito" (500ml)
$70.00
'19 Château des Jacques, Clos de Rochegrès
$160.00
'05 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$450.00
'06 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$450.00
'08 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$650.00
'09 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
'10 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$300.00
'11 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$250.00
'12 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$400.00
'14 Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
'20 Caymus Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon (1L)
$300.00
'18 Château Larose-Trintaudon, Haut-Médoc
$115.00
'19 Château Larose-Trintaudon, Haut-Médoc
$135.00
Dessert Wine
NV Osborne, Tawny, Douro
$80.00
NV Osborne, Tawny, Douro GLASS
$10.00
NV Osborne, Ruby, Douro
$80.00
NV Osborne, Ruby, Douro GLASS
$10.00
NV Osborne, Fino, Jerez-Xérès-Sherry
$80.00
NV Osborne, Fino, Jerez-Xérès-Sherry GLASS
$10.00
'18 Chateau de Cosse, Sauternes
$70.00
'19 Sartarelli, "Passito"
$70.00
'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” BTL
$50.00
'21 Banfi, “Rosa Regale” GLASS
$12.00
Retail
NDC Services
The National Democratic Club 30 Ivy Street Southeast
(202) 543-2035
Opens Thursday at 11:30AM