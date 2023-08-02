New York Grill Express 24188 Boerne stage
Kebobs
Beef kebab
All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread
Chicken kebob
All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread
Mix kebob
All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread
Over rice
Gyros
Lamb gyro
Pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of onion rings
Chicken gyro
Pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of onion rings
Falafel gyro
Pita wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of fries
Chicken & lamb gyro mix
Salads
Lamb salad
All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
Chicken salad
All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
Falafel salad
All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
Greek salad
All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce