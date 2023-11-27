The Oak Tavern
FOOD
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
Fried chicken tenders with fries or tater tots (upgrade to onion rings for $1)
- Chips and Queso$7.99
- Fried Appetizer$7.99
Choice of cheese garlic cheese curds or spicy pickles. Served with chipotle ranch and marinara.
- Pizza Braids$9.99
Hand braided pizza twist and marinara dipping sauce. Add pizza topping for additional charge.
- Quesadilla$12.99
Fried tortilla filled with your choice of meat, corn pico, borracho beans, pepperjack cheese, and chili crema.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
Classic creamy spinach artichoke dip served with house-made crispy flatbread chips.
- Tavern Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with choice of meat, corn pico, borracho beans, jack cheese and chili crema.
- Tavern Wings$10.99+
6/12/18 wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Soup and Salad
- Baked potato Soup$6.49
- BLT Salad$11.49
Spinach and romaine mix with bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, croutons and garlic ranch
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with roasted red peppers and croutons.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.49
- House Salad$6.49
Spinach and romaine mix with cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, crouton and dressing of your choice
- Large Caesar$11.49
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with roasted red peppers and croutons.
- OG Chicken Salad$12.99
Spinach and romaine mix with grilled chicken, bacon, pecans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and chipotle ranch. Topped with tortilla strips.
Smash Burger
Sandwiches
- BLT$11.99
Toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo
- Chicken Club$12.99
Toasted brioche bun piled with grilled chicken, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Hoagie bun stuffed with thin sliced beef, provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, onions and Italian seasoning
Tacos
- Baja Fish Tacos$12.99
Choice of tortillas filled with fried cod, cabbage slaw, corn pico, cotija cheese and pickled onion, and smoky pub sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
- Corkscrew Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Choice tortillas filled with fried corkscrew shrimp, cotija cheese, cabbage slaw, pickled onion and corn pico. Served with chips and salsa.
- Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.99
Choice of tortillas filled with smoked brisket, pickled onions, cabbage slaw, corn pico, cotija cheese and smoky pub sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Plates
- The Oak Tavern Special$8.99
- Baseball Sirloin$18.99
Center-cut top sirloin. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Whiskey Glazed Grilled Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken breast glazed with a honey bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Sriracha Honey Salmon$16.99
Salmon filet grilled and brushed with sweet n spicy honey sriracha sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Fish & Chips$13.99
Fried cod filets with French fries.