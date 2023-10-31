2x points for loyalty members
The Oasis Southwest Grill 42 Days Inn Drive
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
a dozen fresh cooked shrimp, then chilled, served with cocktail sauce and a lemon
gulf oysters served raw with cocktail sauce, lemon and saltines
2 chicken tenders, 2 cheese sticks and 2 southwest egg rolls with choice of dipping sauce
hand cut and deep-fried colossal onion served with our made in house chipotle bacon ranch
hand cut and hand breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried and served with marinara sauce
deep fried wings, hand spun in our buffalo sauce served with our made in house ranch dressing alongside fresh celery
white breast chicken, deep fried, hand spun, in our buffalo sauce and served with made in house ranch dressing
fresh warm chips topped with house made queso cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapenos
breaded dill pickles deep fried and served with house made ranch or our special chipotle bacon ranch
fried potatoes topped with jack cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream
fried rings and tentacles served with cocktail sauce and a lemon
Fried potato skin stuffed with fresh smoked pulled pork, shredded cheese, green onions and bbq sauce
Fried Potato skin stuffed with fresh Pimento cheese, smoked bacon, green onions and topped with sour cream
Soups & Salads
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato sticks
Choice sirloin, fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, grilled red onions, and blue cheese crumbles
Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and red onion
Mixed greens, tortilla shell, fresh chili, fresh tomatoes, sour cream, and fresh pico
Chicken
Mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and honey mustard dressing
Sautéed onions, peppers, black bean salsa, and queso cheese
BBQ sauce or our chop sauce
Teriyaki sauce, pineapple slice, and rice pilaf
Hand-breaded, honey mustard dressing
Slow smoked daily, get it while it lasts
Pork
Our famous pork ribs are basted in our signature made in-house BBQ sauce
Our famous pork ribs are basted in our signature made in-house BBQ sauce
Two marinated chops, topped with your choice of our oasis chop sauce, famous BBQ sauce, or our kickin' bourbon glaze
Slow smoked daily with a side of our BBQ sauce
Seafood
Breaded cod, homemade tarter sauce, and lemon wedge
Breaded cod, breaded shrimp, tartar cocktail, and lemon wedge
Wild caught, grill spices, and lemon wedge
Fried or grilled, cocktail, and lemon wedge
Grilled, grill spices and lemon wedge
Steaks
USDA choice ribeye cooked on a cast iron skillet with cajun spices served over onions and brought to you on a sizzling skillet
USDA choice regular cut sirloin paired with our butter garlic shrimp
The ultimate in surf and turf, tender filet with our garlic butter shrimp
USDA Choice beef topped with a savory mushroom burgundy sauce
Ground blend cuts of steak, with sauté' onions and mushrooms, topped with either American cheese or brown gravy
USDA choice sirloin tips, onions, mushrooms all saute' in our zesty southwest sauce
Friday and Saturday night tradition- slow roasted overnight in our oven for the most tender and juicy hand sliced cut of Prime Rib around, starting around 5 pm
Special marinade made with one of Kentucky's favorite bourbons and our house spices
USDA Choice beef, lean and full of flavor with the texture of a Strip
USDA Choice beef, lean and full of flavor with the texture of a Strip
An outstanding example of USDA Choice at its best, well marbled for great flavor
An outstanding example of USDA Choice at its best, well marbled for great flavor
USDA cut of meat with a full-bodied texture slightly firmer than a ribeye.
The most tender steak you can get
Full flavored classic cut of choice beef with a bite of the tenderloin
USDA Choice Beef combines the rich flavor of a Strip with the tenderness of a Filet
Pasta
Country Platters
Farm raised, hush puppies, tartar, and lemon wedge
USDA choice brisket cooked "Low and slow", produces the most tender brisket you may ever eat
2 bone in pork chops deep fried and topped with milk gravy
Deep Fried Chicken Breast topped with milk gravy
Breaded steak topped with milk gravy
Southwest Specialties
Chicken, steak, or shrimp on a sizzling skillet with grilled onions, southwest pepper medley, flour tortillas, rice, black bean salsa, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico
Southwest seasoned breast applewood bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fresh queso, and Blanco cheese sauce
Seasoned chicken, Rotel tomatoes, onions, peppers, queso cheese, black beans, and rice
Sides
Hand Held Dinners Menu
Hand Held Menu
fried or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
classic hand patted burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato served on grilled Texas toast
sliced prime rib with onions and mushrooms served with Aujus
fried or grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, choice of ranch or chipotle
choice ribeye, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a hoagie roll