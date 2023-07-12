The Old Grey Hound
Pizza
9 Inch Specialty Pizza
16 Inch Specialty Pizza
Cheese 16 Inch
Meat Lovers 16 Inch
Taco 16 Inch
Chicken 16 inch
White 16 Inch
Olive oil coated crust, topped with onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella, and parmesan.
Veggie 16 Inch
Hawaiian 16 Inch
Cheese Steak 16 Inch
Supreme 16 inch
Cheeseburger 16 Inch
Burgers
ultimate Cuba Cheeseburger
Fresh made 1/4lb. patty, topped with fresh cut Cuba cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Chips and a pickle.
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh 1/4lb. Burger, topped with fresh Swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Double Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Salads
Chicken tender Salad
Garden Salad
Ham Salad
Turkey Salad
Steak Salad
Fresh medium steak, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, cheddar cheese and a hard boiled egg.
Julienne Salad
Pittsburgh Salad
Taco Salad
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese
Boneless Chicken Wings
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
From the Fryer
From The Grill
Desserts
Saucy Brownie
House-Made Fudge Brownie, topped with dark and milk chocolate ganaches, with a choice of white chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter sauces.
Basque "burnt' Cheese Cheesecake
Not Your Average Cheesecake! Creamy Traditional Cheesecake on the Inside with a Dark, Caramelized Outside, served with a Choice of Sticky Toffee Topping or Whipped Ganache.
TOGH Sundae
Six Scoops of Vanilla Ie Cream, served with our cold fudge sauce & white chocolate sauce, cookie crumbles, whipped cream, sprinkles, and two cherries. Serves two.
House-Made Cookies
House-Made Cookie of the Week! This week's cookie is Chocolate Chip!
Build Your Own Sundae
Cookie Cheesecake
Our Signature Cheesecake recipe - inside of Chocolate Chip Cookie! The 4 inch Chocolate Chip Cookie Shell is filled with creamy Cheesecake Filling and drizzled with our House Made Toffee.