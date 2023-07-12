Popular Items

Pizza

pizza 9 inch

$9.00

9 Inch cheese and pepperoni pizza

16 Inch pizza

$17.00

Slice Pizza

$3.00

Fresh slice pepperoni

slice specialty pizza

$4.00

9 Inch Specialty Pizza

4 Cheese Specialty 9 Inch

$11.00

Meat Lovers 9 Inch

$11.00

Taco 9 Inch

$11.00

chicken 9 Inch

$11.00

White Pizza 9 Inch

$11.00

Veggie 9 Inch

$11.00

Hawaiian 9 inch

$11.00

Cheese Steak 9 Inch

$11.00

Supreme 9 Inch

$11.00

Cheeseburger 9 Inch

$11.00

16 Inch Specialty Pizza

Cheese 16 Inch

$19.00

Meat Lovers 16 Inch

$19.00

Taco 16 Inch

$19.00

Chicken 16 inch

$19.00

White 16 Inch

$19.00

Olive oil coated crust, topped with onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella, and parmesan.

Veggie 16 Inch

$19.00

Hawaiian 16 Inch

$19.00

Cheese Steak 16 Inch

$19.00

Supreme 16 inch

$19.00

Cheeseburger 16 Inch

$19.00

Burgers

1/4lb. patty with your choice of toppings.

ultimate Cuba Cheeseburger

$8.00

Fresh made 1/4lb. patty, topped with fresh cut Cuba cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Chips and a pickle.

Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

Fresh 1/4lb. Burger, topped with fresh Swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Salads

Ham and turkey slices, lettuce, spinach, tomato, carrot, onion, cheddar cheese, and a hard boiled egg.

Chicken tender Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Ham Salad

$11.00

Turkey Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$11.00

Fresh medium steak, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, cheddar cheese and a hard boiled egg.

Julienne Salad

$13.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

Chicken Wings

12 Count Wings

$16.00

24 Count Wings

$31.00

36 Count Wings

$44.00

48 Count Wings

$57.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

6 Count Boneless Wings

$7.00

12 Count Boneless Wings

$15.00

24 Count Boneless Wings

$30.00

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets 6 Count

$4.00

Chicken Nuggets 12 Count

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders 3 Count

$8.00

Chicken Tenders 5 Count

$12.00

Chicken Tenders 10 Count

$20.00

From the Fryer

8oz. fresh cut fries

$3.00

8 oz. fresh cut fries

16oz. fresh cut fries

$5.00

16 oz. fresh cut fries

Jalapeno Poppers 6 Count

$8.00

Mozzaralla Sticks 6 Count

$8.00

Onion Rings 10oz.

$6.00

Pizza Logs 6 Count

$7.00

Mushrooms 12 Count

$7.00

Cauliflower 12 Count

$7.00

Onion Pedals

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

From The Grill

Chili Dog

$5.00

Sahlen Hot Dog topped with chili.

Hot Dog

$4.00

Sahlen hot dog plain

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Saucy Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

House-Made Fudge Brownie, topped with dark and milk chocolate ganaches, with a choice of white chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter sauces.

Basque "burnt' Cheese Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Not Your Average Cheesecake! Creamy Traditional Cheesecake on the Inside with a Dark, Caramelized Outside, served with a Choice of Sticky Toffee Topping or Whipped Ganache.

TOGH Sundae

$11.00Out of stock

Six Scoops of Vanilla Ie Cream, served with our cold fudge sauce & white chocolate sauce, cookie crumbles, whipped cream, sprinkles, and two cherries. Serves two.

House-Made Cookies

$1.00+Out of stock

House-Made Cookie of the Week! This week's cookie is Chocolate Chip!

Build Your Own Sundae

$4.98+

Cookie Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Our Signature Cheesecake recipe - inside of Chocolate Chip Cookie! The 4 inch Chocolate Chip Cookie Shell is filled with creamy Cheesecake Filling and drizzled with our House Made Toffee.

Merch

Genesee Pizzeria T shirt

$10.00

Genesee Pizzeria Sweat Shirt

$10.00

Genesee Pizzeria Hooded

$10.00

Weekly Specials

Chicken Parmesan Flatbread with housemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, panko Fried Chicken, red Peppers, and Basil from TOGH Gardens

16" pepperoni and 12 wings

$30.00

2 - 16" pepperoni and 24 wings

$60.00

16" specialty pizza and 12 wings

$32.00

16" pepperoni pizza, 24 wings, pitcher beer and pitcher soda

$85.00