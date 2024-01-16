The Olde English Pub (New) 683 Broadway
Lunch & Dinner
Soups & Salads
Starters
- Ploughman's Platter$23.00Out of stock
Chef's choice assorted meats and cheese, sweet and savory compliments
- Potato Croquettes$16.00Out of stock
- Smoked Wings$18.00
- Fried Tofu$18.00Out of stock
- Candied Brussels$14.00
House-made sausage, puff pastry, pub mustard
- Dipping Fries (GF)$12.00
Garlic truffle salt, pub mustard, malted ranch, chipotle aioli, garlic aioli
- Sausage Rolls$16.00
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Pub Burger$22.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, sunny side egg, pub mustard, brioche bun
- Classic Cheese Burger$18.00
- Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled or Fried, bacon, pickles, honey mustard, lettuce, brioche bun
- BLTEA$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, smashed avocado, mayo, toast
- Black Bean Burger$19.00
- Grilled Cheese W Chips$10.00
Entrees
Weekly Special
Sides
Dessert
Liquor & Cocktails
Spring Cocktails
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Classic Hot Toddy$13.00
- Olde English Fashioned$15.00
- Pick Your Spritz$14.00
- Pick Your Negroni$14.00
- London Mule$16.00
- Indigo 75$14.00
- Gold Rush$12.00
- Matcha Lemonade$14.00
- Queens Orders$14.00
- Poe-Loma$14.00
- Bees Knees$14.00
- Honey Trap$15.00
- Margarita Picante$15.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Royal Navy Grogg$14.00
- Blackberry Bramble$14.00
- Grapefruit Mule$12.00
- Sticky Toffee Coffeeeeee$8.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
Spring Mocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Martini$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$20.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- London Mule$16.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Amaretto Sour$14.00
Vodka
Tequila
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
- Scotch Flight$30.00
- Glengarry 12$8.00
- Ardbeg 10$9.00
- Balvenie 12$10.00
- Dalmore 12$10.00
- Dalmore 15$14.00
- Glenfiddich 12$9.00
- Glenfiddich 14$11.00
- Glenlivet 15$13.00
- Highland Park 12$11.00
- Jura 10$8.00
- McCallan 12$11.00
- Glenmorangie Forest$13.00
- Timorous Beastie$8.00
- Balvenie 14 Carribean Cask$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- DBL Aberlour 12$15.00
- DBL Aberlour 16$21.00
- DBL Balvenie 12$15.00
- DBL Dalmore 12$15.00
- DBL Dalmore 15$21.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 14$28.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$15.00
- DBL Glenlivet 15$19.00
- DBL Highland Park 12$16.00
- DBL Jura 10$13.00
- DBL Lagavulin 8$13.00
- DBL McCallan 12$17.00
- DBL Ardbeg$19.00
- DBL Port Charlotte$18.00
- DBL The Classic Laddie$14.00
- DBL Timorous Scotch$15.00
Liqueurs & Cordials
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- Creme De Mure$7.00
- Elderflower$7.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Ginger Liqueur$8.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$8.00
- Sabroso Coffee Liqueur$7.00
- OM Chocolate Liqueur$8.00
- Passion Fruit Liqueur$8.00
- Pimms$8.00
- Raspberry Liqueur$7.00
- Mozart Choc Cream$8.00
- Rum Chata$7.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Baileys Irish Cream$16.00
- DBL Campari$14.00
- DBL Creme De Mure$12.00
- DBL Elderflower$14.00
- DBL Pimms$16.00
- DBL Wildmoon Chai$14.00
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
- Birthday Teacup
- Black & Tan$9.00
- SnakeBite$9.50
- Ballancin Prosecco$9.00
- Guinness 20 Oz$9.00
- Old Speckled Hen 20 Oz$9.00
- Carlsburg 20oz$8.50
- Fullers ESB 20oz$9.00
- London Pride 20 Oz$9.00
- Strongbow 20 Oz$8.00
- Utica Club 20 Oz$7.50
- Sullivan's Red Ale 20oz$9.00
- Loganberry Sour 12oz$9.00
- Big Ditch IPA 20oz$9.50
- ST BERNARDUS WIT 12oz$9.00
- Mango Cart 12oz$7.00
- NOTCH Salem Lager 20oz$9.00
- Equilibrium Photon 20oz$9.00
- Stella Artoia 20oz$8.00
- Left hand milk stout 12oz$7.00
- Unified Lager 20oz$9.00
- Allagash White 12oz$9.00
- Firestone Union Jack 20 Oz$9.00
- Guava Gose 12oz$9.00
- Sam Smith Chocolate Stout 12oz$9.00
- Guinness 12 Oz$6.00
- Old Speckled Hen 12oz$6.00
- Sullivan's 12oz$6.00
- Utica Club 12 Oz$5.00
- Fullers London Porter 12oz$6.00
- Fullers ESB 12oz$6.00
- Carlsberg 12oz$5.50
- Strongbow 12 Oz$5.50
- London Pride 12oz$5.50
- Big Ditch 12 Oz$6.50
- Kolsch 12oz$6.00
- Growler Special$25.00
Bottles & Cans
- Altheltic Upside Dawn Lager$7.00
- Altheltic Run Wild IPA$7.00
- Athletic Oktoberfest$7.00
- Guiness 0.0$8.00
- Nine Pin Original$9.00
- Nine Pin Ginger$9.00
- Nine Pin Black Cherry$9.00
- Downeast Cider$8.00Out of stock
- Downeast Blood Orange$9.00
- Crabbies Ginger$8.00Out of stock
- Banana Bread$8.00
- Boddingtons Pub Ale$9.00
- Burlington Beer Elaborate Metaphor$9.00
- Naragansette Lager$5.00
- Robinsons Trooper$9.00
- Equilibrium MC2$12.00
Wine By The GLASS
Red Wine BOTTLE
White & Rose Wine BOTTLE
Brunch
Brunch Soups & Salads
Brunch Starters
House-made sausage, puff pastry, pub mustard
- Biscuit & Jam$11.00Out of stock
Brunch
- Full English Breakfast$18.00
Two sunny side eggs, baked beans, sausage, bacon, toast, mushrooms, blistered tomatoes, homefires
- Pub Brunch Sandwich$18.00
- Bread Pudding Brekkie$19.00
- Eggs In Purgatory (VG)$20.00Out of stock
- Avocado Toast (VG)$15.00
Poached eggs, red onion, tomato, everything spice, sourdough
- Steak & Eggs$23.00
- The Black Bean Benedict (VG)$18.00
- Brunch Bowl (VG)$17.00
- Pear French Toast$17.00
Brunch-Lunch
- Fish and Chips$23.00
