The Older Brother 103 C Rue Du Grand Fromage
103 C Rue Du Grand Fromage, Starkville, MS 39759
Older Brother Lunch
Older Brother Lunch
Appetizers
Deviled Eggs
$9.00
Warm Olives
$9.00
Crab Claws
$18.00
Sandwiches
Burger
$14.00
Turkey
$15.00
Muffuletta
$13.00
Croque Monsieur
$14.00
Shrimp Poorboy
$14.00
Lox Bagel
$14.00
Reuben
$15.00
Collard Green Melt
$14.00
Salads
Kale Salad
$12.00
Caesar Salad
$12.00
Tinned Fish
Tuna Belly
$18.00
Scallops
$18.00
A La Carte
Pomme Frites
$4.00
Dirty Chips
$2.00
Desert
Lemon Square
$6.00
Liquor
Vodka
Tito's
Cathead
Cathead Honey Suckle
Ketel One
Whiskey
Maker's Mark
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Four Roses
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon 10yr
Tequila
Camarena
Casamigos Blanco
Patron
Don Julio
Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Gin
Beefeater
Bristow
Tanqueray
Bombay
The Older Brother 103 C Rue Du Grand Fromage Location and Ordering Hours
(601) 331-4443
103 C Rue Du Grand Fromage, Starkville, MS 39759
Closed
All hours
