OPERATORS CLUB DTX
Food
Starters
- Gochujang Duck Drumettes$13.00
Duck drumettes, Gochujang , "CA" Ranch
- Mozzarella Log Jammer$15.00
Parm-Reggiano bread crumbs, fried mozz plank, marinara, sliced jalapeños
- Sweet & Spicy Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Kung Pao vin, cashews, cilantro, peppadew peppers, sesame seeds, lime zest
- Wagyu Sliders$16.00
Wagyu, salt/pepper, brioche, roasted garlic aioli, gem lettuce, shredded cheddar, cam onions, pickle
- Tator Kegs$12.00
XL tots, salt/pepper, bacon, cheddar, chive
Lighter Side
- Shrimp Tower Greek Salad$16.00
Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta, romaine mix, red onion, avocado, green pepper, artichoke hearts, kalamata, shrimp, creamy creole vin
- Steak Parmesan Salad$16.00
Cherry tomatoes, arugula/gem lettuce, shaved parmesan, sliced flat iron, chives, dijon parmesan vin
- Cheese Burger Salad$16.00
Angus beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,chopped thick bacon, "CA" Ranch
Handhelds
- Mac & Cheese Burger$16.00
Brioche, panko fried mac and cheese, angus beef patty, american cheese, thick cut bacon, LTO, truffle aioli
- Operators Club$14.00
Thick cut bread, bacon, havarti, salami, turkey, ham, LTO, roasted garlic aioli
- Pasta Zepplin$17.00Out of stock
Garlic zeppelin bread, choice of fettucine alfredo/spaghetti with marinara
- The Bear$19.00
Thick cut bread, sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, arugula, horseradish hollandaise, fried egg
- The Hot Chick$14.00
Brioche, brined chicken breast, fried, nashville sauce, creole mustard vin, pickled slaw, pickles, nashville ranch
- Cheeseburger$15.00
Mains
- Braised Short Rib$35.00Out of stock
Short rib, onion jus, roasted carrots, duck fat smashed fingerlings
- Fried Chicken Piccata$20.00
Brined chicken breasts, white wine butter sauce, basil, charred lemon, capers
- Krafty Strip 16oz$45.00
16 oz cheddar seasoned strip steak, cheddar herb compund butter, mac and cheese
- NY Strip 16oz$40.00
16 oz strip, seasoned salt/pepper, twice baked potato
- Boursin Filet Mignon 8oz$40.00
8oz filet, Italian herbed butter, roasted asparagus
- Miso Glazed Togarashi Salmon$22.00
Pan seared salmon, miso glaze, cilantro, chives, miso butter, brussel sprouts
- New Orleans Tasso$18.00
Bucatini, crawfish cream sauce, chopped tasso, parmesan ribbons, marinated cherry tomatoes, basil
- Prime Rib 16oz$40.00Out of stock
Available Thursday-Sunday nights, horseradish cream, twice baked potato, roasted asparagus
Happy Endings
Sides
- Crisped Duck Fat "Smashed" Fingerlings$10.00
Duck fat, fingerlings, rosemary/parsley, lemon zest, salt/pepper
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Elbow mac, parm panko, kosher salt, mozz, pepper jack, cheddar, cayenne
- Roasted Asparagus$10.00
Roasted garlic oil, salt/pepper, parsley, lemon zest
- Roasted Tri-Color Carrots$8.00
Roasted with cottonseed oil, salt, and pepper
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Handcut, twice fried, truffle oil, parm, parsley
- Twice Baked Potato$10.00
Bacon bits, chives, sour cream, cheddar cheese, butter
- Brussel Sprouts