The Original San Diego Smoked Dogs & Carne Asada Fries
Main Entree Menu (Menú principal de entrada)
Chicken - (Pollo Asado)
- Pollo Asado Fries - ( Pollo Asado Fries )
A Robust Portion of Fries Topped with Our Premium Chicken (Pollo) Meat. Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Premium San Diego Fries come with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$16.00
- Chicken Tostada - (Pollo Asado)
Topped with Our Premium Chicken (Pollo Asado) Meat. Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Premium San Diego Tostadas come with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$8.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich - (Pollo Asado sandwiches)
Loaded with our Premium Chicken (Pollo Asado) meat. Comes with choice of can soda, side option, and desert. Includes green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, provolone, our signature sauce on toasted bread.$14.00
- Chicken Hard Shell Taco -(Pollo Asado Taco de maíz de cáscara dura)
Loaded with our Premium Chicken (Pollo Asado) Meat. Premium San Diego Tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$5.00
- Chicken Soft Taco - (Pollo Asado Taco suave)
Loaded with our Premium Chicken (Pollo Asado) Meat. Premium San Diego Tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$5.00
- Smoked Chicken Sausage (Pollo)
Premium San Diego Smoked Chicken Sausage.$5.00
- Chicken Quesadilla (Pollo)
Our Premium Chicken (Pollo) Quesadilla.$7.00
Pork - (cerdo y papas fritas)
- Pork (Cerdo Asado Fries)
A Robust Portion of Fries Topped with Our Premium Pork (Cerdo Asado). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Premium San Diego Fries come with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$16.00
- Pork Tostada - (Cerdo Asado Tostado)
Topped with Our Premium Pork (Cerdo Asado) Meat. Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Premium San Diego Tostadas come with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$8.00
- Pork Cheese Steak Sandwich - (Filete De Cerdo Y Queso)
Loaded with Our Premium Pork (Cerdo) Asado Meat. Comes with choice of can soda, side option, and desert.$14.00
- Pork Hard Shell Taco - (Cerdo Asado Taco de maíz de cáscara dura)
Loaded with Our Premium Pork (Cerdo) Asado Meat.$5.00
- Pork Soft Shell Taco - (Cerdo Asado Taco suave)
Loaded with Our Premium Pork (Cerdo) Asado Meat.$5.00
- Pork Quesadilla (Cerdo)
Our Premium Pork (Cerdo) Quesadilla.$7.00
Cheese Steak Sandwiches - (Sándwiches de filete con queso)
- Beef Cheese Steak Sandwich (Carne Asada sandwiches)
Topped with Our Premium Meat Carne Asada (Beef). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Includes green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, provolone, our signature sauce on toasted bread.$14.00
Quick Select - Tostadas (Selección Rápida - Tostadas)
- Beef Tostada - (Carne Asada Tostada)
Topped with Our Premium Carne Asada (Beef). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Topped with of One of Our Premium Meat Selections: Carne Asada (Beef), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Cerdo Asado (Pork). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert.$8.00
Quick Select - Tacos (Selección rápida - Tacos)
- Beef Hard Shell Taco - (Carne Asada Taco de maíz de cáscara dura)
Loaded with our Premium Beef (Carne Asada) meat. Premium San Diego Tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$5.00
- Beef Soft Shell Taco - (Carne Asada Taco suave)
Loaded with our Premium Pork (Cerdo) Asado meat. Premium San Diego Tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, 4 blend cheese, cotija cheese, our signature guacamole, sour cream, and green onions.$5.00
Quick Select - Quesadilla
Drink Options (Opciones de bebida)
Drinks (Refresco)
Sides (Selecciones laterales)
Side Selections (Selecciones laterales)
Toppings 1 (Selecciones de cobertura)
Toppings (Selecciones de cobertura)
- Lettuce - (Lechuga)$0.50
- Tomato - (Tomate)$0.50
- Limes - (Limas)$0.25
- Mexican 4 Blend Cheese - (Queso Mexicano 4 Mezclas)$0.25
- Pickles - (Pepinillos)$0.25
- Cotija Cheese$0.25
- Mozzarella Cheese - (Queso mozzarella)$0.25
- Cilantro$0.25
- Red Onions - (Cebollas rojas)$0.25
- Cup of Chili - (taza de chile)$2.00
- Guacamole$1.00
- Ketchup (Salsa de tomate)
- Mustard (Mostaza)
- Add Olive Oil (Agregar aceite de oliva)$0.25
- Green peppers (Pimientos verdes)
- Jalapeños
- Sour Cream (CCrea agria)
- Cheesesteak Sauce (Salsa De Bistec Con Queso)