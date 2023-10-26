From the Kitchen

Starters

Fried Avocado Slices
$14.00

Served with Chipotle Cream

Westport Road Fries
$14.00

Fries topped with pulled pork, bacon, queso, chipotle cream, BBQ Sauce, Green Onions Served with Ranch on the side.

Chili Cheese Fries
$14.00

Erin's Chili with beans, shredded cheddar, sour cream

Bone-In Wings
$15.00

1 pound of wings Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with Ranch on the side.

Boneless Wings
$12.00

1 pound of Chicken Chunks tossed in choice of sauce.

Chips & Salsa
$6.00

House Fried Chips & Homemade Salsa

Chips & Queso
$6.00

House Fried Chips & 3 Pepper White Queso

Salads

Salmon Salad
$16.00

Sliced Atlantic Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fried Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Crispy onions. Serve with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Chef Salad
$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Boil Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Homemade Croutons

Cobb Salad
$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Salad Greens

B.L.T. Salad
$14.00

BACON, Lettuce Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Side Salad
$5.00

Salad Greens, Tomto, Cucumber, Cheddar, Onion, Homemade Croutons

Sandwiches

The Otherside Burger
$9.00

4 oz Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Grilled Bun

Keystone Chili Cheese Burger
$15.00

4 oz burger Patty, Onions, Grilled Bun, Topped with Chili, Shredded Cheddar

The Ugly John
$15.00

4 oz Burger Patty, Pulled pork, bacon, Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce

The MURF
$14.00

Double Burger with American Cheese, Grilled Bun, Smothered in Queso, Topped with Crispy Onions

The MAC ATTACK
$15.00

Double Burger, Stuffed with White cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Smothered in Queso and Crowned with Grilled Bun

Count Of Monte Cristo
$15.00

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Spicy Brown Mustard, White Bread Hand Dipped in Sweet Batter & Fried. Dusted with Powdered Sugar Served With Strawberry Jam

Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$13.00

The Otherside Brisket Chopped Served on a Grilled Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00

The Otherside Pulled Pork Shredded and Served on a Grilled Bun

Shrimp Po'Boy
$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Cream

Entrees

Captain's Catfish
$13.00

Half Pound Hand Dipped Catfish & 2 Hush Puppies

First Mate Fried Shrimp
$13.00

1 Pound Popcorn Shrimp Fried & Cocktail Sauce

Chicken Chunk Dinner
$13.00

1 Pound Chicken Chunks Cooked to order

Half Roasted Chicken
$13.00

Roasted Half Chicken with our Signiture Seasoning. Served with Toast

Chopped Steak Dinner
$14.00

Half Pound Grilled & Chopped Steak, Topped with Onion Mushrrom Brown Gravy. Served with Toast

Out of the Smoker

Brisket
$15.00

Half Pound Signiture Smoked Brisket With Toast

Pulled Pork
$13.00

Half Pound Signiture Smoked Pulled Pork With Toast

Half Rack Ribs
$18.00

Half Rack Signiture Smoked Pork Ribs With Toast

Full Rack Ribs
$25.00

Full Rack Signiture Smoked Pork Ribs With Toast

Two Meat Dinner
$19.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Half Rack of Ribs With Toast

Three Meat Dinner
$25.00

Your choice of three meats. Half Pound Brisket, Half Pound Pulled Pork, Half Rack of Ribs or Half Roasted Chicken. Served with one side and toast.

The Widdow Maker
$45.00

Half Pound Pork, Half Pound Brisket, Half Roasted Chicken, Half Rack of Ribs. Served with one side and toast.

Baked Potatoes

Jumbo Baked Potato
$7.00

Seasoning, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Green Onion

Jumbo BBQ Baked Potato
$13.00

Seasoning, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Green Onion Choice of Brisket or Pulled Pork

Jumbo Chili & Cheese Baked Potato
$13.00

Seasonings, Butter, Chili with Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream,

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Chunks
$8.00
Kid's Catfish & 2 Hushpuppies
$8.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Kid's Single Hamburger
$8.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese
$8.00

Sides

French Fries
$4.00

French Fries

Fried Okra
$4.00

Fried Okra

Hush Puppies
$4.00

Hush Puppies

Baked Beans
$4.00

Baked Beans

Cowboy Beans
$4.00

Cowboy Beans

Cole Slaw
$4.00

Cole Slaw

Black Bean & Elote Salad
$4.00

Black Bean & Elote Salad

Murphy's Tabouli
$4.00

Murphy's Tabouli

Side Salad
$4.00

Side Salad

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Cup of Chili with beans
$4.00

Cup of Chili with beans

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake
$5.00

Sliced Chocolate Fudge Cake

Cobbler of the Week
$5.00

Cobbler of the week.

Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Milk
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Hand Crafted Lemonade
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Water Bottle
$1.00

Liquor

Buddies
$7.00
Tito's
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass
$8.00
Buddies DBL
$11.00
Tito's DBL
$12.00
Grey Goose DBL
$12.00
Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass DBL
$12.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Well Gin DBL
$11.00
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Blackheart Spiced Rum
$7.00
Parrot Bay Coconut
$8.00
Cruzan Pineapple
$8.00
Bacardi DBL
$11.00
Blackheart Spiced Rum DBL
$11.00
Parrot Bay Coconut DBL
$12.00
Cruzan Pineapple DBL
$12.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
El Trago
$7.00
21 Seeds Cucumber & Jalapeno
$9.00
Well Tequila DBL
$11.00
El Trago DBL
$11.00
21 Seeds Cucumber & Jalapeno DBL
$13.00
Benchmark
$7.00
Evan Williams
$8.00
Crown Roysl
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Peach
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Bean Vanilla
$8.00
Seagrams 7 Dark Honey
$8.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
$8.00
Jameson
$6.00
Benchmark DBL
$11.00
Evan Williams DBL
$12.00
Crown Roysl DBL
$12.00
Crown Apple DBL
$12.00
Crown Peach DBL
$12.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$12.00
Jim Beam DBL
$12.00
Jim Bean Vanilla DBL
$12.00
Seagrams 7 Dark Honey DBL
$12.00
Makers Mark DBL
$13.00
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter DBL
$12.00
Jameson DBL
Aperol
$9.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kamora
$6.00
Fireball
$5.00
Ancho Reyes
$8.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Amaretto
$9.00
Aperol DBL
$13.00
Jagermeister DBL
$11.00
Kamora DBL
$10.00
Fireball DBL
$9.00
Ancho Reyes DBL
$12.00
Triple Sec DBL
$9.00
Amaretto DBL
$12.00

Craft Cocktails

Papa Murf
$11.00
Don Diego De La Vega
$11.00
Mojo Rojo Casa House Margarita
$11.00
Wind of Change
$11.00
And Just Like That
$11.00
In a Pre-Pickle-Mint
$11.00
Disturbing the Peace
$11.00
Camp Crystal Lake
$11.00
Get to the Arnold
$11.00

Standard Cocktails

Appletini
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$11.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$11.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Sazerac
Out of stock
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Whiskey Smash
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$11.00
White Russian
$12.00

Beer

Coors Banquet
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Stella Artois Lager
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$6.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Boulevard Wheat Ale
$5.00
Prairie Yall IPA
$7.00
Stilly Wheat
$6.00
Tulsa Flag
$6.00
Dead Armadillo Boat Monkey
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Truly
$5.00
Cayman Jack Margarita
$7.00
High Noon
$8.00
Redd's Wicked Apple Cider
$5.00
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
$4.00
Sam Adams Jack O
$4.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Ultra
$6.00
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Yuengling
$6.00
Kona Big Wave Pitcher (Small)
$12.00
Miller Lite Pitcher (Small)
$10.00
Michelob Ultra Pitcher (Small)
$12.00
Prosecco Pitcher
$20.00

Red Wine

House Red GLS
$7.00
Red Blend GLS
$9.00
Folly of the Beast PN GLS
$11.00
Red Blend BTL
$27.00
Folly of the Beast PN BTL
$33.00

White Wine

Black Box Chardonnay GLS
$7.00

Champagne

Gambino Prosecco
$6.00
Mimosa Glass
$7.00
Mimosa Pitcher
$23.00

Merchandise

Shirts

Large Men's Shirt
$25.00

Hats

Hat
$20.00

Tank Tops

Medium Women's Tank Top
$19.00