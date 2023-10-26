The Other Side 3501 Westport Marina Road
From the Kitchen
Starters
Served with Chipotle Cream
Fries topped with pulled pork, bacon, queso, chipotle cream, BBQ Sauce, Green Onions Served with Ranch on the side.
Erin's Chili with beans, shredded cheddar, sour cream
1 pound of wings Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with Ranch on the side.
1 pound of Chicken Chunks tossed in choice of sauce.
House Fried Chips & Homemade Salsa
House Fried Chips & 3 Pepper White Queso
Salads
Sliced Atlantic Salmon, Mixed Greens, Fried Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Crispy onions. Serve with Strawberry Vinaigrette
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Boil Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Homemade Croutons
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Salad Greens
BACON, Lettuce Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Salad Greens, Tomto, Cucumber, Cheddar, Onion, Homemade Croutons
Sandwiches
4 oz Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Grilled Bun
4 oz burger Patty, Onions, Grilled Bun, Topped with Chili, Shredded Cheddar
4 oz Burger Patty, Pulled pork, bacon, Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce
Double Burger with American Cheese, Grilled Bun, Smothered in Queso, Topped with Crispy Onions
Double Burger, Stuffed with White cheddar Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Smothered in Queso and Crowned with Grilled Bun
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Spicy Brown Mustard, White Bread Hand Dipped in Sweet Batter & Fried. Dusted with Powdered Sugar Served With Strawberry Jam
The Otherside Brisket Chopped Served on a Grilled Bun
The Otherside Pulled Pork Shredded and Served on a Grilled Bun
Popcorn Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Cream
Entrees
Half Pound Hand Dipped Catfish & 2 Hush Puppies
1 Pound Popcorn Shrimp Fried & Cocktail Sauce
1 Pound Chicken Chunks Cooked to order
Roasted Half Chicken with our Signiture Seasoning. Served with Toast
Half Pound Grilled & Chopped Steak, Topped with Onion Mushrrom Brown Gravy. Served with Toast
Out of the Smoker
Half Pound Signiture Smoked Brisket With Toast
Half Pound Signiture Smoked Pulled Pork With Toast
Half Rack Signiture Smoked Pork Ribs With Toast
Full Rack Signiture Smoked Pork Ribs With Toast
Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Half Rack of Ribs With Toast
Your choice of three meats. Half Pound Brisket, Half Pound Pulled Pork, Half Rack of Ribs or Half Roasted Chicken. Served with one side and toast.
Half Pound Pork, Half Pound Brisket, Half Roasted Chicken, Half Rack of Ribs. Served with one side and toast.
Baked Potatoes
Kid's Menu
Sides
French Fries
Fried Okra
Hush Puppies
Baked Beans
Cowboy Beans
Cole Slaw
Black Bean & Elote Salad
Murphy's Tabouli
Side Salad
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Cup of Chili with beans