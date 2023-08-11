10% off when ordering through our website!
Full Menu

Apps and Sides

Garlic Knots (5)

$2.95

classic

Garlic Pizza Knots (5)

$4.95

with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Pepperoni Crescents (3)

$3.95

Single Pepperoni Crescent

$1.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

served with marinara sauce

Dogz in a PIzza Blanket

$2.95

all beef hot dog with mozzarella cheese baked in pizza dough

Spicy Dogz in a Blanket

$3.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.95

served with blue cheese dressing

Chicken Wings

$8.95

choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey garlic

Crispy Chicken Bites

$8.95

crispy breaded chicken breast

NY Street Pretzel

$4.95

served with brown mustard

Beef Patty

$3.95

Side Marinara

$1.25

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.50

Rolls and More

Cheese Calzone

$4.95

ricotta and mozzarella

Chicken Parm Roll

$4.95

marinara sauce and mozzarella

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$4.95

sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chipotle Chicken Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

All American Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch

Chicken and Broccoli Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, broccoli and mozzarella

Spinach and Feta Roll

$4.95

fresh spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Roll

$4.95

chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, Russian dressing

Grilled Chicken and Spinach Roll

$4.95

marinated grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Roll

$4.95

By The Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

1 for $3.25 or 2 for $6.00!

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

pepperoni cups

Margherita Slice

$4.50

marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

White Slice

$4.25

ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Grandma Slice

$4.50

marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

classic thick crust

Small Pie

S Cheese Pie

$14.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

S Margherita Pie

$15.00

marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

S Margherita ala Vodka Pie

$16.00

vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

S White Pie

$15.00

ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

S Eggplant Parm

$18.00

caramelized onion, Swiss and mozzarella

S Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing

S BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

S All American Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch

S Chipotle Chicken Pie

$17.00

chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese

S Chicken and Waffles Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, cornmeal waffle, sriracha honey sauce, spicy maple syrup

S Chicken Parm Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

S Chicken Parm ala Vodka Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese

S Hawaiian Cordon Bleu Pie

$18.00

chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pineapple, Russian dressing (no tomato sauce)

S Hawaiian Pie

$17.00

S Carnivore Pie - meat lovers

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, spicy sopressata

S Primavera - veggie lovers

$18.00

spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, onions, black olives

S The Oven Supreme

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives

S Grilled Chicken and Broccoli White Pie

$18.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

S Truffles and Shrooms White Pie

$18.00

sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, white truffle oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

S Penne alla Vodka Pie

$18.00

S Baked Penne Pie

$17.00

S Salad Pie

$17.00

garlic crust, mixed greens salad, black olives, balsamic dressing

S Grilled Chicken Caesar Pie

$19.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Large Pie

L Cheese Pie

$19.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

L Margherita Pie

$24.00

marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

L Margherita ala Vodka Pie

$25.00

vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

L White Pie

$23.00

ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

L Buffalo Chicken Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing

L BBQ Chicken Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese

L All American Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch

L Chipotle Chicken Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese

L Chicken and Waffles Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, cornmeal waffle, sriracha honey sauce, spicy maple syrup

L Chicken Parm Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

L Chicken Parm ala Vodka Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese

L Eggplant Parm Pie

$28.00

caramelized onions, Swiss and mozzarella

L Hawaiian Cordon Bleu Pie

$28.00

chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pineapple, Russian dressing (no tomato sauce)

L Hawaiian Pie

$26.00

L Carnivore Pie - meat lovers

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, spicy sopressata

L Primavera - veggie lovers

$28.00

spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, onions, black olives

L The Oven Supreme

$30.00

pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives

L Grilled Chicken and Broccoli White Pie

$28.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

L Mushroom, Ricotta and Truffle White Pie

$28.00

sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, white truffle oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

L Penne alla Vodka Pie

$28.00

light cream sauce and fresh rosemary

L Baked Penne Pie

$28.00

L Grilled Chicken Caesar Pie

$30.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

L Salad Pie

$28.00

garlic crust, mixed greens salad, black olives, balsamic dressing

L Sicilian Pie

$25.00

classic thick crust

L Grandma Pie

$26.00

marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

L Grandma Vodka Pie

$29.00

vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella

Half and Half Pie

S Half and Half Specialty

L Half and Half Specialty

Sauces

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Side Peppercorn Parmesan

$1.25

Side Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Dessert

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.95

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Rainbow Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.95

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Limoncello Marscapone

$7.95

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sunkist

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

A & W Root Beer

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Seltzer

$2.25

Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.25

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.25

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$2.25

Stewart's Root Beer

$2.75

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$2.75

Stewart's Cherries and Cream

$2.75

Stewart's Black Cherry

$2.75

Stewart's Cream Soda

$2.75

Stewart's Orange and Cream

$2.75

Stewart's Diet Orange and Cream

$2.75

Stewart's Grape Soda

$2.75

Beverages

Lemon Snapple

$2.95

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.95

Peach Snapple

$2.95

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.95

Orangeade Snapple

$2.95

Grapeade Snapple

$2.95

Snapple Apple

$2.95

Raspberry Snapple

$2.95

Fruit Punch Snapple

$2.95

Green Tea Snapple

$2.95

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Powerade Orange

$3.00

Powerade Mountain Berry

$3.00

Powerade Lemon Lime

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Beer & Wine Menu

Beer & Wine

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Lagunita IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

White Wine Glass

$6.00

Red Wine Glass

$6.00

White Sangria Glass

$7.00

Red Sangria Glass

$7.00