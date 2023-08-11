The Oven 28-55 36th Street
Full Menu
Apps and Sides
Garlic Knots (5)
classic
Garlic Pizza Knots (5)
with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Pepperoni Crescents (3)
Single Pepperoni Crescent
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
Dogz in a PIzza Blanket
all beef hot dog with mozzarella cheese baked in pizza dough
Spicy Dogz in a Blanket
Chicken Tenders
choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
served with blue cheese dressing
Chicken Wings
choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey garlic
Crispy Chicken Bites
crispy breaded chicken breast
NY Street Pretzel
served with brown mustard
Beef Patty
Side Marinara
Side Vodka Sauce
Rolls and More
Cheese Calzone
ricotta and mozzarella
Chicken Parm Roll
marinara sauce and mozzarella
Sausage and Pepper Roll
sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Roll
chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chipotle Chicken Roll
chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Roll
chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
All American Roll
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch
Chicken and Broccoli Roll
chicken cutlet, broccoli and mozzarella
Spinach and Feta Roll
fresh spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Roll
chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, Russian dressing
Grilled Chicken and Spinach Roll
marinated grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Roll
By The Slice
Small Pie
S Cheese Pie
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
S Margherita Pie
marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
S Margherita ala Vodka Pie
vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
S White Pie
ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
S Eggplant Parm
caramelized onion, Swiss and mozzarella
S Buffalo Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing
S BBQ Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
S All American Pie
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch
S Chipotle Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese
S Chicken and Waffles Pie
chicken cutlet, cornmeal waffle, sriracha honey sauce, spicy maple syrup
S Chicken Parm Pie
chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
S Chicken Parm ala Vodka Pie
chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese
S Hawaiian Cordon Bleu Pie
chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pineapple, Russian dressing (no tomato sauce)
S Hawaiian Pie
S Carnivore Pie - meat lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, spicy sopressata
S Primavera - veggie lovers
spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, onions, black olives
S The Oven Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives
S Grilled Chicken and Broccoli White Pie
grilled chicken, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
S Truffles and Shrooms White Pie
sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, white truffle oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
S Penne alla Vodka Pie
S Baked Penne Pie
S Salad Pie
garlic crust, mixed greens salad, black olives, balsamic dressing
S Grilled Chicken Caesar Pie
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Large Pie
L Cheese Pie
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
L Margherita Pie
marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
L Margherita ala Vodka Pie
vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
L White Pie
ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
L Buffalo Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing
L BBQ Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
L All American Pie
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, ranch
L Chipotle Chicken Pie
chicken cutlet, chipotle sauce and mozzarella cheese
L Chicken and Waffles Pie
chicken cutlet, cornmeal waffle, sriracha honey sauce, spicy maple syrup
L Chicken Parm Pie
chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
L Chicken Parm ala Vodka Pie
chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese
L Eggplant Parm Pie
caramelized onions, Swiss and mozzarella
L Hawaiian Cordon Bleu Pie
chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pineapple, Russian dressing (no tomato sauce)
L Hawaiian Pie
L Carnivore Pie - meat lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, spicy sopressata
L Primavera - veggie lovers
spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, onions, black olives
L The Oven Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives
L Grilled Chicken and Broccoli White Pie
grilled chicken, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
L Mushroom, Ricotta and Truffle White Pie
sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, white truffle oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
L Penne alla Vodka Pie
light cream sauce and fresh rosemary
L Baked Penne Pie
L Grilled Chicken Caesar Pie
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
L Salad Pie
garlic crust, mixed greens salad, black olives, balsamic dressing
L Sicilian Pie
classic thick crust
L Grandma Pie
marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
L Grandma Vodka Pie
vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella