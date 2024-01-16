The Oven LLC 13258 South Avenue O
Food
Gourmet Burgers
- Hamburger$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion
- Cheeseburger$8.98
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese
- Italian burger$8.95
Tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
- Avocado burger$11.75
Tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, provolone cheese
- MeatLovers burger$11.95
Double angus patty, ham, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese
- Mushroom burger$8.75
Sautéed mushrooms, arugula, mozzarella cheese
- Swiss burger$8.95
Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese
Pastas
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cucumber, croutons, Parmesan shaves, Caesar Dressing
- MixGreen Salad$8.60
Spring mix, quinoa, avocado, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken House Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, black pepper, Parmesan shaves
- Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan shaves, Caesar dressing
- Extra Sauce$0.45
Sandwich
- Chicken Parmigiana sandwich$8.25
Fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano cheese
- Meatball Sandwich$6.49
3 homemade meatballs, marinara sauce
- CheeseSteak$7.98
- Philly cheese steak$8.75
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- Chicken cheese philly$8.25
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- Grilled chicken sandwich$5.98
Mayo, tomatoes, lettuce
- Italian beef$5.98
- Crispy Chicken$6.85
Mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, coleslaw
Snacks
- Calamari & Shrimp$13.25
Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Zucchini, Arrabbiata Sauce
- Chicken Strips$7.49
4 pieces, French Fries
- Homemade Meatballs$8.65
3 homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, Burrata Cheese, Basil, side of Garlic Bread
- Garlic Bread$1.80
2 Slices of bread, side of marinara sauce
- Cheesy Garlic bread$3.55
2 slices of bread with mozzarella cheese, side of marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.49
- Cheese Sticks$3.75+
- French Fries$1.45+
- Grilled Cheese$3.98
Pizza
Thin Crust Pizzas
- Supreme$18.95+
Sausage, onions, mushrooms, red peppers
- Hawaiian$15.97+
BBQ sauce, pineapple, ham
- Veggie$18.95+
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red peppers
- Mexican style$21.44+
Green sauce, steak, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, watermelon radish
- Meat lovers$20.44+
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon
- 12” Cheese pizza$12.99
Create your own
- 16” cheese pizza$17.99
Create your own
Neapolitan style specialty
- Margarita Pizza$15.90
Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil
- Prosciutto Pizza$18.25
Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, prosciutto
- Mushroom Pizza$16.80
Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh garlic, mushrooms, arugula, Parmesan shaves
- Italian meats Pizza$22.75
Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, salami, pancetta, mortadella
- Create your own Neapolitan Pizza$15.90
Create your own
White pizzas
- White Broccoli Rabe$19.50
Cream base, Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe
- White Mushrooms$16.80
Cream base, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- White Four cheese$21.85
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, blue cheese, provolone cheese, basil
- White Prosciutto-Arugula$21.65
Fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula, prosciutto, Parmesan shaves, burrata cheese