The Pairing Room
The Pairing Room 200 W Portland St #101
Dinner
Appetizers
Crispy Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts
$10.00
Blood Orange Chicken Lolipops
$15.00
Focaccia Bruschetta
$12.00
Salads
Beet and Melon Salad
$9.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Shaved Fennel Salad
$10.00
Entrees
Crispy Chicken Coconut Curry
$22.00
Pork Filet
$25.00
Red Chili Sirloin
$30.00
Parsnip Crusted Salmon
$27.00
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse
$8.00
Chai Tea Creme Brulee
$10.00
Banana Bread Cheese Cake Bruschetta
$9.00
Drinks
Wine
Devereux 2021
Lauren 2021
Sangiovese 2021
Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Fore! 2022
La Donna 2021
Two Heads White 2021
Sweet Riesling 2021
Two Heads Red 2021
Conquistador Red 2021
Beer
Trick of the Light- Hazy IPA
Blood Orange- WC IPA
Gateway Blonde- American Blonde
West Valley Amber- American Amber
War Hammer- Imperial Stout
Non-Alcoholic
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sparkling Water
$6.00
Mock Pom Mule
$8.00
Pineapple Cooler
$8.00
Spirit
$3.00
Lemon Ice Tea
$4.50
Water
VIP Menu
Drinks
Dog beer
$2.00
Food items
Pupburger
$3.00
(480) 334-5905
200 W Portland St #101, Phoenix, AZ 85003
