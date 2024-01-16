THE PARROTT HOUSE 1851 Southeast Stephens Street
Food
Appetizer to share
- Foraged Mushrooms
wild mushrooms, brioche bread, truffle oil, parm, chili oil, fried egg$14.00
- Grilled Steak Skewer$25.00
- Crispy Brussels$15.00
- Baguette w/ Fondue$11.00
- Meatballs$14.00
- Smoked Salmon Tostas$16.00
- Charcuterie plate
Shaved prosciuto, melon, grilled bread, goat cheese, lemon, evoo sea salt$15.00
- Grilled Flatbread$12.00
- Clams Vichyssoise$15.00
- Toasted bread w/ butter$5.00
Salad/salads
pizza
- Margherita$18.00
- Cheesiest Pizza Sticks
Garlic, cream sauce, cheese blend, goat blend, parm, truffle crust$15.00
- Mushroom Pizza
Cream sauce, spinach, cheese blend, carmalized onions, fungi, balsamic marinade, mozz, goat, truffle oil$18.00
- Cheese pizza
garlic, red sauce,cheese blend, goat cheese, parm, evoo,truffle$16.00
- veggi pizza
garlic, red sauce, spinach,mushroom, cherry toms, carmalized onions, artichoke, motz, evoo, truffle$18.00
- All meat
red sauce, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, cheese blend, goat cheese, parm, garlic chili iol, truffle oil$20.00
- Pesto Pizza
garlic, pesto,spinich,carmlized onions, motz, goat, parm, pine nuts, truffle oil$18.00
- Spicy sausage
garlic chili oil, carmalized onion, italian sausage, bacon, cherry toms, motz, parm, arugula, evoo, truffle oil$20.00
- Mela
apple,camalized onion, gorganzola, ricotta, cream, sage$18.00
- Pizza and salad for 2$20.00
Sandwiches
Steak/from the pastures
Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka
- Absolut
- Belvedere
- Chopin
- Ciroc
- Firefly
- Grey Goose
- Grey Goose Citron
- Jeremiah Weed
- Ketel One
- Well Gin
- Beefeater
- Bombay Saphire
- Gordons
- Hendricks
- Tanqueray
- Well Rum
- Admiral Nelson
- Bacardi
- Bacardi Limon
- Captain Morgan
- Gosling'S
- Meyers
- Meyers Silver
- Mount Gay
- Well Tequila
- Cabo Wabo Blanco
- Casa Noble
- Corazon Reposado
- Cuervo Silver
- Don Julio Anejo
- Patron Anejo
- Patron Café
- Patron Gran Platinum
- Patron Reposado
- Patron Silver
- Patron Xo Café
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
- Well Scotch
- Chivas Regal
- Chivas Regal 18Yr
- Dewars
- Dewars 12Yr
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Irish Mist
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua
- Lemoncello
- Licor 43
- Mathilde Cassis
- Molly's Irish Cream
Wine
- Corkage$20.00
- GLS Mercer Bros$14.00
- GLS Peachy Zinfandel$14.00
- GLS OR Territory Pinot Nior$12.00
- GLS OR Territory Tempranillo$12.00
- GLS Cultusboni Chianti Classico$11.00
- BTL Mercer Bros$52.00
- BTL Peachy Zinfandel$52.00
- BTL OR Territory Pinot Nior$46.00
- BTL OR Territory Tempranillo$46.00
- BTL Cultusboni Chianti Classico$42.00
- BTL Bergstrom Cumberland Reserve Pinot Nior$82.00
- BTL Domaine Serene Cuvee Pinot Nior$145.00
- BTL Wild Hills Pinot Nior$38.00
- BTL Ramey Claret Napap Valley$60.00
- BTL Domaine du Vieux Du - Pape Rouge$87.00
- BTL Bodegas Muga Reserva Rioja$59.00
- BTL Tenuta Caparzo Brunello Montalcino$85.00
- BTL Domaine de la Prebenole Beaujolais$75.00
- BTL Abeja Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- BTL Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon$150.00
- BTL Domino Tempranillo Organic$38.00
- GLS Simonnet-Febvre Simonnet Chablis$8.00
- GLS OR Territory Pinot Gris$9.00
- GLS Mohua Sauv Blanc$11.00
- GLS House of Brown Chardonnay$11.00
- BTL Simonnet-Febvre Simonnet Chablis$55.00
- BTL Rombauer Chardonnay$73.00
- BTL Saint Cosme Condrieu Rhone Fronce Viognier$65.00
- BTL OR Territory Pinot Gris$34.00
- BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc$40.00
- BTL House of Brown Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Studio Miraval Rose$36.00
- GLS Jeio Prosecco$11.00
- GLS Marques de Caceres Cava$10.00
- GLS Paloma Split$11.00
- BTL Jeio Prosecco$37.00
- BTL Marques de Caceres Cava$36.00
- BTL Aubry Champagne Cru Brut$98.00
- BTL Mumm$54.00
- BTL Veuve Cliquet$95.00
- BTL Paloma$38.00