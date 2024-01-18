The Passenger Restaurant
hors d'oeuvres/shareables to go
- Gourmet Charcuterie$18.00
Chefs pick of gourmet cheeses with salami, prosciutto de parma, whole grain mustard, house-made jam, berries, house-made lavash cracker
- Bacon and Bleu Cheese Crispy Brussels Sprouts | GF$12.00
tossed in sweet chili sauce and balsamic glaze, topped with julienned apples
- Falafel Sliders | Ⓥ$14.00
sliders made with falafel, house-made avocado spread & tomato slices, arugula on a slider bun
- Cauliflower Fritters | Ⓥ GF$10.00
cauliflower florets dipped in spiced chickpea batter, fried and dressed with sweet chili sauce
- Devils on Horseback | GF$10.00
5 bacon wrapped dates with almond inside, drizzled with balsamic glaze on a bed of greens
- Diablo Bison Sliders$15.00
Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison sliders with fried serrano and jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper aioli, romaine lettuce & tomato
- Samosas | Ⓥ$8.00
with mint chutney
- Bombay Bhel | Ⓥ$10.00
a popular Mumbai street food, made with puffed rice, papri (crispy fried flour crackers), potatoes, raw onions, seasonal fresh fruits, mint-cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney, jalapenos, herbs, spices, and sev (fried chickpea flour micro noodles)
- sweet potato fries side$5.00
- Regular fries side | GF V$4.00
- truffle fries side$6.00
soup&salads to go
- Sunburst | GF$14.00
organic mixed greens tossed in a raspberry-tabasco vinaigrette, and topped with: julienned apples, port-soaked dried cranberries, bleu cheese, & toasted sliced almonds (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
- Caprese | GF$14.00
baby spinach, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, olives, feta cheese, w/ Italian dressing (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
- Roots | GF$15.00
a symphony of roasted earthy beets, sweet orange slices, satiating avocado chunks, haystack chevre, toasted pistachios, and citrus vinaigrette (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
entrées to go
- Minted Pea Puree Salmon | GF$35.00
grilled Baccafrost Sustainably Sourced salmon with minted pea puree, herbed basmati rice and brown sugar glazed carrots
- Murg Makhani | GF$25.00
bone-in redbird tandoori-spiced chicken in makhani (butter) sauce with herbed basmati rice and tandoori-spiced cauliflower
- Beef Chimichurri | GF*$27.00
herb and garlic Gold Canyon Farm grass fed beef shoulder tender with chimichurri sauce, creamed cauliflower and seared asparagus
- Spanish Gnocchi | Ⓥ GF$23.00
pappardelle sweet potato gnocchi cooked in our house made romesco sauce, tomatoes, and kale
- Khichdi | Ⓥ GF$20.00
Khichdi is a healthy Indian dish traditionally made with rice, lentils, spices and clarified butter. At Roots, we have replaced clarified butter with coconut oil to make it vegan. it is accompanied by 4 condiments ; mint-cilantro chutney, sweet and savory pickled onions, and papadam
- Hot and Spicy Southwest Bison Meatloaf$35.00
Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison meatloaf with spicy chipotle demi, seared potato planks and parmesan broccoli
- Gyro w Fries$16.00
warm pita, greens, vegan tzatziki, cucumber, tomato salad, our house-made falafel and fries
- Ghostburger w fries$18.00
Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Grass Fed Ground Beef with fried serrano and jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper aioli, onion jam, bacon, romaine lettuce & tomato and fries
- Vegan Gyro w fries$15.00
warm pita, greens, vegan tzatziki, cucumber, tomato salad, our house-made falafel and fries
sweets to go
- Coconut Rice Pudding | Ⓥ GF$6.00
coconut rice pudding with flax seeds and golden raisins
- Chef Madhoo’s Bread Pudding$9.00
in vanilla bean sauce, caramel drizzle
- Death By Chocolate$10.00
fluffy and creamy chocolate cheesecake with graham cracker crust and rich chocolate ganache. perfect delicacy for chocolate lovers!