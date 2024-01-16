Skip to Main content
The Pasta Bar Company
The Pasta Bar Company 937 Ryecroft Ln
937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN 37064
Pasta
Sides
Beverages
Pasta
1 & 2
$13.50
2 & 3
$15.99
All Meat
$18.50
All Vieggie
$11.99
Pasta Chicken Alfredo
$12.99
Pasta & Marinara
$7.99
Pasta & Alfredo
$8.99
Pasta & Pesto
$10.99
Pasta & Pink Sauce
$8.99
Build Your Own
Sides
Meatballs
$5.00
Grilled Chicken
$3.00
Hot Italian Sausages
$4.00
Beverages
Sprite/Coca Cola
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
