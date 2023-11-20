Tailgate Sports Cafe 6050 Nicollet Avenue
Tailgate Main Menu
Starters
- Italian Fries$13.49
House made crust topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara add pepperoni or sausage 2.25 or veggies 1.50 each
- Half Order Potato Skins$9.49
Fresh potato skins topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, crisp bacon and green onions. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream
- Full Order Potato Skins$13.49
Fresh potato skins topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, crisp bacon and green onions. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream
- Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers$12.95
Hand breaded to order in our signature blend of seasonings. Served with choice of signature dipping sauce. Add additional sauces for .75 each
- Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey jack cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and fresh salsa add grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, shredded pork or grilled steak 3 add fresh guacamole 2
- Spicy Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with pepper jack cheese, seasoned beef, jalapenos and fresh pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and fresh salsa. Add fresh guacamole 2
- Cheese Curds$10.49
Hand battered fresh Ellsworth, WI cheese curds fried to perfection and served WIth a side of marinara
- Tailgate Nachos$13.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo and your choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, shredded pork or grilled steak. Served with sour cream and
- Fried Pickle Chips$9.95
Hand battered pickle chips served with a side of house ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Fried and served with a side of marinara
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$9.95
Fried golden crisp and served with house made chipotle sauce
- Waffle Fries$9.95
- Hand Cut Fries$8.95
Add tailgate signature jerk seasoning or seasoned sour cream 1.25
- Loaded Fries$12.95
Choose hand cut fries or waffle fries topped with cheese sauce, melted Monterey jack cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream. Served with house made southwest ranch add chili 2
- Chips and Salsa$8.49
Add cheese sauce or fresh guacamole 2 small 6 large add sour cream 1
- Tailgate Sliders$12.49
Choose 3 Jameson BBQ pork, 3 cheddar. Cheeseburger, 3 beer battered walleye or 3 spicy chicken sliders. Served with hand cut fries
- Tailgate Slider Sampler$17.95
Two cheddar cheeseburger, two Jameson BBQ pork and two spicy chicken sliders. Served with hand cut fries
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.95
Made from scratch with fresh spinach, artichokes and pepper jack cheese topped with melted mozzarella. Served with warm tortilla chips substitute pita chips 1.50
- Walleye Fingers$13.95
Beer battered walleye served with house made tartar sauce
- Giant Pretzel$11.49
Artisan baked served with choice of cheese sauce or honey mustard
Salads
- Sub Salad$1.95
- Add Salad$3.95
- Small House Salad$5.95
Crisp lettuce mixed with red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, house made croutons and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing add cheese and bacon 3.25
- Large House Salad$9.95
Crisp lettuce mixed with red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, house made croutons and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing add cheese and bacon 3.25
- Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, house made croutons and freshly grated parmesan cheese
- Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, house made croutons and freshly grated parmesan cheese
- Small Greek Salad$6.95
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed with Greek vinaigrette dressing
- Large Greek Salad$10.95
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed with Greek vinaigrette dressing
- Sirloin Salad$16.95
Grilled sirloin, diced tomato, red onions and blue cheese crumbles
- Tailgate Chef Salad$15.95
Ham, turkey, black olives, cheddar and swiss cheese, diced tomato and hard boiled egg
- Cobb Salad$16.95
Choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, black olives, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese and blue cheese crumbles
- Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad$16.95
Choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken topped with our Jameson BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with a side of house made southwest ranch
- Taco Salad$14.95
Choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with pico de gallo, black olives, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole and sour cream in a fresh crispy flour tortilla bowl
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.95
Hand breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, celery, carrots and hard boiled egg. Served with house made blue cheese dressing
- Cajun Chicken Salad$15.95
Grilled blackened chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, red onion and cheddar jack cheese. Served with house made southwest ranch
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.95
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.95
- Cup French Onion$4.95
Topped with house made croutons and mozzarella cheese
- Bowl French Onion$6.95
Topped with house made croutons and mozzarella cheese
- Cup Chicken Wild Rice$5.25
- Bowl Chicken Wild Rice$7.25
- Cup Beef Chili$6.25
Topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips
- Bowl Beef Chili$8.25
Topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$10.95
American, swiss, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough bread
- BLT$13.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled multigrain bread
- Reuben$14.49
Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made 1000 island dressing on grilled dark rye bread
- Rachel$14.49
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made 1000 island dressing on grilled dark rye bread
- Jameson BBQ Pork$14.49
Slow cooked pulled pork smothered in our signature Jameson BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw on a grilled bun add cheese 1
- Cajun Chicken$14.49
Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack and our signature chipotle mayo served on a grilled torpedo roll with lettuce and tomato
- Greek Gyro$14.95
Gyro meat sliced fresh from the rotisserie topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber and tzatziki sauce served on a warm pita
- Tailgate Club$14.49
Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled multigrain bread
- Fish Sandwich$14.49
Beer battered pollock served on a grilled torpedo roll with lettuce, red onion and tartar sauce
- Tuna Melt$13.49
Tuna tossed with celery, red onion and mayonnaise topped with melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Steak Stacker$15.95
Sliced grilled sirloin topped with swiss cheese and crispy onion straws on grilled sourdough bread
- Lyndale Chicken Melt$14.49
Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken topped with bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and your choice of house made blue cheese or ranch. Served on grilled sourdough bread
- French Dip$14.95
Sliced roast beef with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with melted swiss cheese on a grilled torpedo roll. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce and au jus
- Caesar Wrap$13.49
Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, romaine and tomato, drizzled with caesar dressing and wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$13.49
Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house made ranch dressing; wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
- Hoagies$15.95
Your choice of fresh sliced deli meat topped with mozzarella, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and homemade Italian dressing. Served warm on a grilled French loaf choice of: corned beef, roast beef, turkey, ham or Italian
Combos
Burgers
- Tailgate Cheeseburger$14.49
Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and crisp bacon topped with cheddar cheese
- Washburn Burger$14.49
Melted crumbled blue cheese and bacon
- Hamburger$12.49
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- California Cheeseburger$14.49
Choice of cheddar, swiss, American, mozzarella or pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Jalapeno Burger$14.49
Sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and fresh guacamole
- Shroom Burger$14.49
A mound of fresh sauteed mushrooms topped with melted swiss cheese
- Patty Melt$14.49
Topped with sauteed onions and cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough bread
- Portland Burger$14.49
Swiss cheese, house made 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- Jameson BBQ Burger$14.49
Brushed with our signature Jameson BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Olive Burger$14.49
Topped with cream cheese spread and green olives
Pizza
- Tailgate Pizza$18.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, black olives and green olives
- Classic Pepperoni$16.49
- Sausage Pizza$16.49
- Meat, Meat and More Meat!$18.95
Pepperoni, salami, sausage and ham
- Veggie$16.95
Onions, mushrooms, tomato, black olives, green olives and green peppers
- Greek$18.95
Gyro meat, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and cucumber tzatziki sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.95
Diced grilled chicken over buffalo sauce and house made ranch topped with celery, onion and melted mozzarella cheese
- Taco Pizza$18.95
Seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, black olives, jalapeno and onion. Topped with shredded lettuce, crumbled tortilla chips, pico de gallo and drizzled with salsa. Served with a side of sour cream add guacamole 2 small | 6 large
- Build Your Own PIZZA$13.49
Cheese only
Entrees
- Cheese Tortellini$17.95
Tortellini stuffed with cheese and tossed in fresh garlic cream sauce, topped with choice of sliced grilled or crispy breaded chicken *substitute salmon, steak or shrimp 3
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccine tossed in house made alfredo sauce with broccoli, topped with choice of sliced grilled or crispy breaded chicken and finished with fresh parmesan cheese *substitute salmon, steak or shrimp 3
- Fish and Chips$15.95
Beer battered pollock served with waffle fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Sirloin$22.95
Grilled 8 oz sirloin served with a side of sauteed vegetables and choice of potato add a shrimp skewer 5
- Cedar Plank Salmon$24.95
8 oz fresh verlasso salmon served with a side of sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato add a shrimp skewer 5
- Fajitas$17.95
Served with sizzling onions and green peppers, fresh guacamole, sour cream, salsa, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and warm tortillas
- Taco Trio$11.49
Three soft shell tacos with shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives and fresh salsa
- BBQ Mac and Cheese$15.95
Four cheese mac topped with grilled chicken tossed in Jameson BBQ sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese and bacon
- Buffalo Mac$16.95
Four cheese mac topped with hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, onions, blue cheese crumbles and golden bread crumbs
- Build Your Own Mac Bowl$9.95
Four cheese mac topped with melted cheddar jack cheese
Rice Bowls
- Tailgate Power Bowl$11.49
Jasmine rice, edamame, spinach, avocado, red onion, tomato, hardboiled egg and carrots. Served with a house made lemon vinaigrette
- Southwest Bowl$11.49
Jasmine rice, black beans, corn, avocado, edamame and pico de gallo. Served with house made southwest ranch
- Teriyaki Bowl$11.49
Jasmine rice, grilled pineapple, edamame, carrots, cucumber and red onions. Drizzled with our house made teriyaki sauce
- Ahi Tuna Bowl$18.49
Jasmine rice, carrots, cucumbers, seaweed salad, edamame, green onion, choice of raw or seared tuna steak topped with spicy mayo
- Bacon$3.00
- Carrots$1.00
- Celery$1.00
- Baked Potato$5.95
- BBQ$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Buffalo$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Celery and Carrots$1.00
- Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Danger$1.00
- French dressing$1.00
- Greek Vinaigrette$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Hot BBQ$1.00
- House Vinaigrette$1.00
- Italian Dressing$1.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Jameson BBQ$1.00
- Jerk Dry Rub$1.00
- Lemon Garlic (Only Available on Monday)$1.00
- Lemon Vinaigrette$1.00
- Pineapple Sauce$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Southwest Ranch$1.00
- Sweet N Spicy$1.00
- Teriyaki$1.00
- Teriyaki BBQ$1.00
- Seasoned Sour Cream$1.25
- Sour cream$1.00
- 1000 Island dressing$1.00
Patty Wagon Main Menu
Starters
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Fried and served with marinara sauce
- Cheese Curds$9.95
Hand battered fresh Ellsworth, WI cheese curds fried to perfection and served WIth a side of marinara
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Sweet onion rings lightly battered and fried to a golden crisp. Served with chipotle mayo
- Onion Straws$8.95
Fried golden crisp and served with house made chipotle sauce
- Loaded Tots$10.95
Crispy tater tots with melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onions, sour cream, cheese sauce and house made southwest ranch
- Chips and Salsa$7.95
- Nachos Supreme$12.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo and your choice of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or shredded pork. Served with sour cream and fresh salsa ad
- Fried Jalapenos Bites$8.95
Hand battered and served with ranch
- Hand Cut Fries$8.95
Add signature jerk seasoning or seasoned sour cream 1.25
- Waffle Fries$9.95
Add seasoned sour cream 1.25
- Tater Tots$9.95
Add seasoned sour cream 1.25
- Sweet Potato Tots$9.95
Add ranch 1
Hand Breaded Chicken
- Chicken Slider Trio$13.95
Signature chicken tender, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle
- Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.95
Our light and crispy hand breaded tenders served with hand cut fries and choice of sauce. Skip the fries and add more chicken for the same price!
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce topped with pickles and house made slaw
- Original Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Chicken breast, pickles and mayo
- Basil Garlic Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Chicken breast, zesty garlic aioli, sauteed red cabbage and basil topped with swiss cheese
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$14.95
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken breast glazed with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, celery, carrots and hard boiled egg
- Caribbean Chicken Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken blackened with Cajun jerk spices, carrots, cucumbers, tomato and pineapple
- Chef Salad$14.95
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg
- Side Garden Salad$5.95
Tomato, cucumbers, carrots and house made croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons
- Caprese Salad$10.95
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil; lightly seasoned with black pepper and served with our house vinaigrette
Burgers
- Single The Porky Burger$11.95
Pulled pork, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and pickles
- Double The Porky Burger$13.49
Pulled pork, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and pickles
- Single The Classic Hamburger$9.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion add cheese 1
- Double The Classic Hamburger$11.49
Lettuce, tomato and onion add cheese 1
- Single California Burger$11.49
Melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
- Double California Burger$12.95
Melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
- Single The Baja Burger$11.95
Melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado and chipotle mayo
- Double The Baja Burger$13.49
Melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado and chipotle mayo
- Single Jameson BBQ Burger$11.49
Jameson BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese
- Double Jameson BBQ Burger$12.95
Jameson BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese
- Single Mushroom Swiss$11.49
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
- Double Mushroom Swiss$12.95
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
- Single Swiss Island Burger$11.49
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with thousand island dressing
- Double Swiss Island Burger$12.95
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with thousand island dressing
- The Gobbler$11.95
Turkey patty topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo
- Single The Hellion$11.49
Seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, chipotle mayo and an onion ring
- Double The Hellion$12.95
Seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, chipotle mayo and an onion ring
- Single Hot Cheeto Burger$11.95
Cheese sauce and crunchy hot cheetos!
- Double Hot Cheeto Burger$13.49
Cheese sauce and crunchy hot cheetos!
- Single Signature Burger$11.95
This one has everything! Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, chipotle mayo and topped with an onion ring
- Double Signature Burger$13.49
This one has everything! Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, chipotle mayo and topped with an onion ring
- Single Spicy Hawaiian Burger$11.95
Thick cut smoked ham, swiss cheese, sriracha pineapple and garlic aioli
- Double Spicy Hawaiian Burger$13.49
Thick cut smoked ham, swiss cheese, sriracha pineapple and garlic aioli
- Single Rise and Shine Burger$11.95
American cheese, hash browns and a fried egg
- Double Rise and Shine Burger$13.49
American cheese, hash browns and a fried egg
- Single Bruschetta Burger$11.95
Fresh mozzarella topped with house made bruschetta
- Double Bruschetta Burger$13.49
Fresh mozzarella topped with house made bruschetta
- Patty Melt$11.95
Two 1/4 lb. patties served on sourdough bread with swiss cheese and grilled onions
- The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our version of the juicy Lucy! Stuffed with choice of cheese and oozing with flavor
- Cheddar Bacon$14.49
Cheddar cheese and bacon; topped with caramelized onions
- Bacon Blue$14.49
Blue cheese crumbles and bacon; topped with caramelized onions
- Four Alarm$14.49
Pepper jack cheese and chopped jalapenos; topped with danger! Sauce
- Italian Heart$14.49
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni; topped with Italian sausage, more mozzarella cheese and marinara
- Pig Stuff$14.49
Cheddar cheese; topped with pulled pork and Jameson BBQ sauce
- A Bit Nutty$14.49
Peanut butter; topped with bacon, banana and American cheese
- Jalapeño Popper Burger$14.49
Pepper jack, cream cheese and jalapeños
Sandwiches & Dogs
- Grilled Cheese$10.49
Just like mom used to make! Cheddar, Monterey jack and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
- PWBLT$10.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled multi-grain bread add avocado 2 | double bacon 4
- Pulled Porkster$11.49
Pulled pork stacked high smothered in Jameson BBQ and topped with house made coleslaw
- Buffalo Chicken$11.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed with buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with blue cheese | upgrade to a signature hand breaded chicken breast 2
- Chicken Artichoke Melt$12.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese and artichoke dip on grilled sourdough bread | upgrade to a signature hand breaded chicken breast 2
- Aloha Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomato and a pineapple ring | upgrade to a signature hand breaded chicken breast 2
- Tuna Melt$11.95
Tuna tossed with celery, red onion and mayo topped with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Fish Sandwich$11.95
Beer battered Alaskan pollock, lettuce, red onion and tartar sauce on a grilled torpedo roll
- Fish 'N Chips$14.95
Beer battered Alaskan pollock fried golden crisp and served with waffle fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Chicago Dog$9.95
All beef frank topped with green Chicago relish and sport peppers on a Chicago poppyseed bun with chopped onions, chopped pickles and tomato
- Coney Island Dog$9.95
All beef frank served under a mound of house made beef chili and shredded cheddar jack cheese
- Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog$9.95
All beef frank wrapped in thick cut bacon
- Plain Hot Dog$7.95
Plain and simple
- Pronto Pup$9.95
Hand dipped in our signature batter and fried golden brown
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Soda
- Buddy's Grape$4.25
- Coke$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Dr Pepper$3.49
- Gingerale$3.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Orange$3.49
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull SF$4.00
- Red Bull Tropical$4.00
- Red Bull Watermelon$4.00
- Emp Red Bull$2.75
- Rootbeer Mug$6.50
- Rootbeer Pint$4.50
- Soda Water$3.49
- Sprite$3.49
- Tonic Water$3.49
- Iced tea$3.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Strawberry lemonade$4.00
- Arnie palmer$3.49