The Peached Tortilla - Cedar Park 1915 E. Whitestone Blvd. Suite 105
GREENS
- Banchan Pickles$8.00
japanese sesame pickles, house kimchi,** peached pickled cauliflower **contains shellfish
- Asian Pear Miso Salad$10.00
baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear kimchi, radish duo, herbs
- Thai Chop Chop$11.00
chopped napa, fried tofu, green apple, fried shallots, thai vinaigrette, fish sauce, herbs (contains peanuts & shellfish)
- Charred Brussels$10.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
PLATES
- Kimchi Arancini Balls$9.00
aonori, wasabi & sriracha aioli (contains shellfish)
- Crispy Umami Chicken Wings$11.00
fish sauce vinaigrette, herbs, shallots
- Mom's Toast$10.00
chopped shrimp, ground pork, gochujang chili sauce, fresh herbs (contains shellfish)
- Salt & Pepper Squid$14.00
sichuan peppercorn, kewpie, lime
- Pork Belly Buns$11.00
vietnamese braised pork belly, chinese bbq sauce, cucumber
STREET TO TABLE
- Taco Trio$16.00
banh mi taco: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, bbq brisket taco: dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, smoky roasted peach bbq, cauliflower taco: arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut, kewpie, watermelon radish
- JapaJam Burger$15.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
- Banh Mi Bowl$13.00
Vietnamese braised pork belly, 45 minute egg, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, cilantro.
SHAREABLES
- #60 Fried Rice$15.00
char siu (Chinese roasted pork), shiitakes, scrambled egg, herbs, sweet tea pickled red onions (contains shellfish)
- Dan Dan Noodles$15.00
five spice pork, chili peanut sauce, cucumber (contains peanuts)
- Hanger Steak Ssam$23.00
sous vide hanger, house kimchi,** shiso, rice **contains shellfish
- Lush Pork Belly Bowl$16.00
five spice pork belly, house kimchi,** pickled daikon carrots, 45 minute egg, rice **contains shellfish
- Southern Fun$16.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice noodles (contains shellfish)
- Malaysian Chicken$20.00
half roasted chicken basted in hot soy honey, chinese broccoli, lemongrass sauce, jasmine rice CONTAINS PEANUTS & SHELLFISH
FAMILY MEALS
- Social Burger & Fries (feeds 2)$29.00
two (2) social burgers: 6oz. all beef patty, peached sauce, american cheese, miso caramelized onions, japanese pickles, bibb lettuce two (2) belgian fries: parmesan cheese, parsley
- Chicken & Rice (feeds 2-3)$39.00
asian pear miso salad: baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear kimchi, radish duo, herbs, miso pear vinaigrette #60 fried rice: char siu (chinese roasted pork), shiitakes, scrambled egg, herbs, sweet tea pickled red onions malaysian chicken: half roasted chicken basted in hot soy honey, chinese broccoli, lemongrass sauce, jasmine rice CONTAINS PEANUTS & SHELLFISH
- Send Noodles! (feeds 2-3)$37.00
asian pear miso salad: baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear kimchi, radish duo, herbs, pear miso vinaigrette dan dan noodles: five spice pork, chili peanut sauce, cucumber (contains peanuts) southern fun: braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice noodles (contains shellfish)
- Send Vegetarian Noodles! (feeds 2-3)$37.00
asian pear miso salad: baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear kimchi, radish duo, herbs, pear miso vinaigrette dan dan noodles: fried tofu, chili peanut sauce, cucumber (contains peanuts) southern fun: shiitakes, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice noodles
- Family First (feeds 1-2)$28.00
kimchi arancini balls: aonori, wasabi & sriracha aioli crispy umami chicken wings: fish sauce vinaigrette, herbs, shallots banh mi bowl: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, 45min egg.
DIETARY RESTRICTIONS
- Vegan Thai Chop Chop$11.00
chopped napa, fried tofu, green apple, fried shallots, rice puffs, peanuts, fresno chiles, radish duo, strawberry yuzu vinaigrette, herbs vegan/gluten free
- Vegan Charred Brussels$10.00
onion jam, lemon oil vegan/gluten free
- Cauliflower Rice Bowl$13.00
spiced cauliflower, arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut, kewpie mayo, watermelon radish, jasmine rice vegetarian/gluten free
- BBQ Brisket Bowl$13.00
southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, smoky roasted peach bbq sauce.
- Vegan Southern Fun$16.00
shiitake, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice noodles (vegetarian, vegan)
- Vegetarian Dan Dan Noodles$15.00
fried tofu, chili peanut sauce, cucumbers
EXTRAS
LITTLE PEACHES
- Belgian Fries$3.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
served with smoky roasted peach bbq sauce
- Kids Burger & Fries$8.00
6 oz. burger, potato bun // served with Belgian fries
- Tofu Rice Bowl$5.00
fried tofu, sunny side up pasture raised egg, sweet soy, green onions, jasmine rice.
- Two BBQ Brisket Tacos$6.00
southern dry rubbed brisket, smoky roasted peach bbq sauce