The Pearl Seafood Raw Bar & Grill
SHAREABLES
- 1/2 Ceasar Salad$9.00
- 1/2 Garden Salad$7.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
- CAESAR SALAD$19.00
- Chargrilled Lobster$28.00
- Chargrilled Oysters$22.00
Grilled Oysters topped with Garlic Parmesan Butter
- Crispy Calamari$17.00
- GARDEN SALAD$15.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots Add Chicken or Blackened Shrimp
- Hennessey Wings$17.00
- Lobster Roll$40.00
- Mussels$17.00
- Pearl Burger w/ Fries$18.00
100% Angus Beef Patty topped with Blue Cheese, Caramelized onions, Arugula and Tomato. Served on a Toasted Potato Bun
- Pomme Frites (French Fries)$6.00
Crispy Potato Fries made fresh daily
- Salmon Bites$14.00
- SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP$18.00
- Steak Tips$22.00
- Trinity$90.00
- Chicken Tacos$16.00
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
- Fish Tacos$16.00
SALADS
SANDWICHES
LARGE PLATES
BRUNCH
- Brioche French Toast$19.00
- Thick Cut Bacon$7.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$6.00
- Two Eggs Any Style$8.00
- English Muffin$5.00
- Grits$6.00
- Breakfast Burger$19.00
- Crab Cake Benedict$23.00
- Steak And Eggs$27.00
- Brunch Eggs and Sausage$25.00
- Brunch Shrimp and Grits$26.00
- Sausage$6.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- Chicken & Waffles$22.00
- Salmon Cakes$7.00
SIDES
Full Menu
SPECIALS
- Gumbo$33.00
- Lobster Mac$28.00
- Spinach Crab Dip$19.00
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
- Buttermilk Cornbread (Copy)$9.00
- Restaurant Week Lunch$27.00
- Restaurant Week Dinner$46.00
- Crab Cake$28.00
- Fried Clams$24.00
- Chiken Palillard$19.00
- 1/2 Maliks$11.00
- Steak egg Rolls$18.00
- Truffle Pommes Frites$12.00
- Pan Seared Scallops Mango salsa$23.00
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$23.00