The Peasant Grill 84 E Broad St
Soup/Salad/Quiche
SALAD
- BABY SPINACH SALAD
candied pecans, dried cranberries & goat cheese - pear infused white balsamic vinaigrette (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$13.99
- MIXED GREENS
honey walnut balsamic vinaigrette & more walnuts (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$12.99
- CLASSIC CAESAR
crisp romaine - house caesar dressing with anchovy, garlic, lemon, pasteurized egg & parmesan cheese (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$12.99
- BABY ARUGULA
cashews - ginger soy dressing (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$13.99
- GREEK
olives, feta & cucumber - lemon red wine vinaigrette (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$13.99
- WEDGE
crisp iceberg - home made 1000 island dressing (tomato, onion & house made croutons)$9.99
Sandwiches/Entrees
ENTREES
- CHIPOTLE SALMON
fresh salmon delivered daily and baked with our chipotle, tomato & maple glaze - served with 2 sides$22.99
- MAC AND CHEESE
al dente pasta tossed in a classic bechamel with 3 cheeses then baked golden brown - served with 2 sides$17.99
- MEATLOAF DINNER
all beef, with home made mashed potatoes, green bean medley & au jus$18.99
- CRABCAKE DINNER (1)
one lump crabcake, baked, not fried - served chipotle mayo - chose traditional or chipotle - served with 2 sides$18.99
- CRABCAKE DINNER (2)
two lump crab cakes, baked, not fried - served chipotle mayo - chose traditional or chipotle - served with 2 sides$27.98
- SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$17.99
- EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$19.99
Specials
LUNCH SPECIALS
- HOT PASTRAMI
lean pastrami with mustard and swiss on rye$13.99
- CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
house secret batter fried chicken with lettuce, tomato & house made ranch on brioche$13.99
- FISH TACOS
cormeal fried shrimp with fiesta slaw & pico de gallo served open faced on corn tortillas$14.99
- SALMON BURGER
house made salmon burger with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on brioche$14.99
- SPICY SOUTHWEST TUNA BURGER
house made tuna burger with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on brioche$14.99
- CHIPOTLE SALMON + HALF MIXED GREEN SALAD
fresh salmon delivered daily and baked with our chipotle, tomato & maple glaze - served with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$15.99
- MAC AND CHEESE + HALF MIXED GREENS SALAD
al dente pasta tossed in a classic bechamel with 3 cheeses then baked golden brown - served with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$14.99
- GRILLED CAPRESE
mozzarella, tomato & house made pesto on grilled ciabatta$12.99
- CLASSIC CHEESESTEAK AND FRIES
thin sliced beef with pappers and onions fromour flat top griddle - served with fries$13.99
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA
grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions with cheddarjack cheese on a flour tortilla - served with sour cream and pico de gallo$13.99
- CUBANO
roast pork tenderloin, ham, swiss, mustard & pickles on ciabatta$13.99
- FRIED FISH SANDWICH
hand battered cod with lettuce, tomato & house made tartar sauce on brioche$13.99
- SEARED TUNA WRAP
sesame crusted sushi grade tuna with mixed greens and ginger soy dressing on a wrap of your choice$14.99
- ROAST PORK SUB
roast pork tenderloin with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on a sub$13.99
- SPECIAL CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
chefs daily offering of cranberry walnut, lemon basil or southwest chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread$13.99
- GROWN UP GRILLED CHEESE
caramelized onion, apricot jam & muenster on sourdough bread$13.99
- VEGGIE BLACK BEAN BURGER
house made black bean burger with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on brioche$12.99
- SHRIMP PO BOY
cornmeal dusted fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a sub$13.99
- MEATLOAF SUB
housemade meatloaf with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a sub$13.99
- SMOKED SALMON BLT
smoked slamon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on multigrain toast$14.99
- HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB
spicy italian sausage with onions & peppers on a sub$11.99
DINNER SPECIALS
- THAI BOLOGNESE
beef short ribs braised in tomato, coconut & curry - tossed with fettuccine - served with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$19.99
- CHIX CACCIATORE DINNER$19.99
- BONELESS KOREAN SHORT RIBS
boneless beef short ribs braised in tomato, soy, ginger & cilantro with chefs daily risotto - served with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$21.99
- CHICKEN POT PIE
house roasted chicken with carrots, celery, pearl onions & herbs under Michelle's hand rolled crust - served with 1 side$19.99
- FRIED CHICKEN PLATTER
crispy fried chicken with creamy coleslaw & fries$18.99
- CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
crispy fried chicken with creamy coleslaw and home made waffles and pure maple syrup$19.99
- BARRY'S FRYDAY FISH FRY
hand battered cod, french fries & creamy cole slaw with house made tartar sauce$19.99
- BARRY'S MOM'S BRISKET
beef brisket braised in mushrooms, onions, tomato & beef stock - served over egg nooodles with lots of mushrooms and onions$19.99
- RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
traditional italian meat sauce with ground beef, pork, veal & crushed plum tomatoes tossed with rigatoni - with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$19.99
- BBQ PORK PLATTER
pork shoulder braised in house BBQ sauce, pulled and served with creamy slaw and fries$18.99
- CHICKEN PARM & PASTA
hand breaded, fried golden brown & layered wth mozzarella, parmesan, and house marinara - served with pasta$19.99
- LASAGNA BOLOGNESE & SIDE
ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta & house marinara layered in pasta sheets and baked till golden brown - served with one side$19.99
- NO PASTA VEGGIE LASAGNA & SIDE
thinly sliced zucchini, yellow squash, and carrots (as the pasta sheets) layered with mozzarella, parmesan, spinach ricotta & house marinara - served with side$19.99
- FETTUCCINI BOLOGNESE
traditional italian meat sauce with braised beef & crushed plum tomatoes tossed with fettuccine - served with 1/2 mixed greens salad - honey walnut vinaigrette$19.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE ONE$22.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE TWO$22.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE THREE$22.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE A$22.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE B$22.99
- SPECIAL ENTRÉE C$22.99
- EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$19.99
Drinks/Desserts
DRINKS
- JOE TEA
assorted flavors - pick your favorite at pickup$3.50
- PURE LEAF
assorted flavors - pick your favorite at pickup$3.50
- CLUB SODA$2.00
- FOUNTAIN DRINK
assorted flavors - pick your favorite at pickup$3.00
- BOYLANS BOTTLE
assorted flavors - pick your favorite at pickup$3.00
- HOUSE ICE TEA$3.00
- WATER BOTTLE$2.00
- ICED COFFEE$3.00
- COKE$2.00
- DIET COKE$2.00
- SMALL PELLEGRINO$2.75
- LARGE PELLEGRINO$6.00
- COFFEE HERE$2.75
- TEA HERE$2.75
- SMALL COFFEE TO GO$2.50
- MEDIUM COFFEE TO GO$2.75
- SMALL TEA TO GO$2.50
- MEDIUM TEA TO GO$2.75
- MILK$2.00
DESSERTS
- SMALL BARS$3.75
- LARGE BARS$12.00
- FOUR PACK COOKIES$6.00
- FAMILY PACK COOKIES$16.00
- PLAIN CHEESECAKE$7.50
- OREO CHEESECAKE$7.50
- COCONUT CAKE$9.00
- PMS CAKE$7.50
- FRENCH APPLE CAKE$7.00
- CARROT CAKE$7.50
- PEANUT BUTTER CAKE$6.00
- BROWN BOTTTOM CUPCAKES$5.00
- CHOCOLATE PUDDING$6.00
- VEGAN CHOCOLATE PUDDING$6.00
- RICE PUDDING$6.00
- COCONUT RICE PUDDING$6.00
- KEY LIME PIE$7.50
- BANANA PECAN$6.00
- BLUEBERRY CRUMB CAKE$6.00
- TIRAMISU$8.00
- TRES LECHES CAKE$7.50
- ICE CREAM PINT$7.00
- SRAWBERRY CRISP$8.00
Deli Sides
DELI SIDES
- UTZ CHIPS$1.50
- JOE CHIPS$2.75
- POTATO SALAD$5.00
- COLESLAW$5.00
- FRUIT$5.00
- PASTA SALAD$5.00
- QUINOA SALAD$5.00
- RICE SALAD$5.00
- RISOTTO$5.00
- GREAN BEANS$5.00
- BROCCOLI RABE$5.00
- FRIES$5.00
- CHICKEN SALAD FOR HERE$7.50
- CHICKEN SALAD TO GO$6.50
- TUNA SALAD FOR HERE$7.50
- TUNA SALAD TO GO$6.50
- SPECIAL CHICKEN SALAD FOR HERE$8.50
- SPECIAL CHICKEN SALAD TO GO$7.50
A LA CARTE
- CRABCAKE$10.00
- CHIPOTLE SALMON$12.00
- SALMON BURGER$9.00
- TUNA BURGER$9.00
- MAC AND CHEESE$9.99
- EGGPLANT PARM$12.99
- TOFU SIDE$5.00
- MEATBALL$5.00
- MEATLOAF HALF$9.00
- MEATLOAF WHOLE$16.99
- CHICKEN GRILLED$5.00
- CHICKEN FRIED$5.00
- PORTOBELLO SIDE$5.00
- LASAGNA$15.99
- VEGGIE BURGER$5.00
- CHICKEN POT PIE$15.99
- CHICKEN CACCIATORE$12.99