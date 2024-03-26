The Penguin Piano Bar and Restaurant 1025 E Broadway
Main Menu
Starters
- Loaded Diablo Fries$10.00
Sidewinder fries with Pepper Jack cheese queso, melted Cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños
- Fried Wings$14.00
Chicken wings brined then fried with choice of buffalo, sweet BBQ, spicy BBQ or chimichurri sauce with celery and baby carrots
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$9.00
Toasted garlic bread with melted Cheddar and mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- A Pinche Quesadilla$10.00
Toasted tortilla with melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Fried Calamari$14.00Out of stock
Breaded and fried calamari with feathered Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders with choice of sauce
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and choice of cheese on brioche bun
- Boss Burger$16.00
Burger with sidewinders, mac and cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and diablo sauce on an everything brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Marinated grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese on a brioche bun
- Grilled Steak Sandwich$18.00
Marinated and grilled steak with mixed greens, grilled onions, and horseradish cream sauce on a hoagie
- The Como BeefOut of stock
Braised spicy beef roast with grilled onions and mushrooms and Fontina cheese on a hoagie bun
- Cuban Sandwhich$14.00
Grilled ham with shaved roasted mojo porkloin with Swiss cheese and pickles, served with ayedawg mustard
Sides
Entrées
- KC Strip Steak$28.00
- Citrus Marinated and Grilled Airline Chicken Breast$21.00
With chimichurri sauce
- Grilled Mojo Pork Loin$21.00
With esquites corn, fried jalapeños, and housemade steak sauce
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
With spring onion and Parmesan crust
- Loaded Baked Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese$19.00
With fried ham melted cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, bacon bits and scallion