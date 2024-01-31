The Pepi Companies P&G 512 Liberty Expressway
Condiments
- BBQ sauce cup$0.50
- BBQ sauce packet$0.25
- Butter Cup$0.25
- Cocktail Sauce Cup$0.50
- French Dressing Packet$0.50
- Honey Mustard Cup$0.50
- Honey Mustard Packet$0.50
- Hot Sauce packet$0.25
1 packet
- Italian Dressing Packet$0.50
- Jelly cup$0.25
- Jelly packet$0.25
- Ketchup packet$0.25
1 packet
- Mayonnaise packet$0.25
1 packet
- Mustard packet$0.25
1 packet
- Ranch Cup$0.50
1 Cup
- Ranch Dressing Packet$0.50
- Sour cream packet$0.50
- Syrup Cup$0.50
- Tarter Sauce Cup$0.50
- Thousand Island Packet$0.50
- Foam Tray$0.25
- Foam Cup$0.25
