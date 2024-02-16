The Philly 915 K St
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Classic Steak Philly$14.00
1/3LB of Thinly-Cut Rib-Eye Steak Grilled with Onions & Sweet Bell Peppers, Topped With Choice of Cheese on a 7" Roll! Add-on Your Favorite Extra Veggies!
- Classic Chicken Philly$14.00
Thinly-Cut Chicken Breast Grilled with Onions & Sweet Bell Peppers, Topped With Choice of Cheese on a 7" Roll! Add-on Your Favorite Extra Veggies !
- Bacon BBQ Philly$17.00
Classic Philly with Onion Rings, Bacon, and a Sweet BBQ Sauce!
- Pizza Philly$17.00
It's not a Philly Pizza, it's a Pizza Philly! Classic Philly with Choice of Chicken or Steak, Topped with Pizza Sauce and Pepperoni! We recommend adding mushrooms to this one!
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Ranch$16.00
Inspired by one of our regular patrons on The Philly Food Truck . Classic Chicken Philly topped with Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch!
- Meatball Hero$14.00
1/3LB. of Meatballs Made from Beef, Pork & Veal, topped with Marinara Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella!
Loaded Fries!
- Steak Philly Fry$21.00
Classic Philly with Extra Cheese Loaded with Sour Cream and Bacon Bits on Top of a Large Order of Fries!
- Chicken Philly Fry$21.00
Classic Philly with Extra Cheese Loaded with Sour Cream and Bacon Bits on Top of a Large Order of Fries! We recommend the Cheese Whiz!
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Ranch Fry$21.00
An Order of Chicken Tenders Chopped and Tossed in Buffalo Sauce on Top of a Large Order of Fries & Loaded with Sour Cream and Bacon Bits!
Salads +
- Steak Philly Salad$16.00
Classic Philly on Top of a Spring Mix Salad with Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Side of Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette!
- Chicken Philly Salad$17.60
Classic Philly on Top of a Spring Mix Salad with Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Side of Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette!
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
3 Pieces of Chicken Breast Tenders with a Side of Fries!
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Philly$14.00
Choice of Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, Spinach, Squash Blend, Mushrooms, and Jalapenos, Topped with Choice of Cheese, on a 7" Roll!
- Vegetarian Philly Fry$21.00
Choice of Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, Spinach, Squash Blend, Mushrooms, and Jalapenos, Topped with Choice of Cheese, on Top of a Large order of Fries!
- Vegetarian Philly Salad$16.00
Choice of Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, Spinach, Squash Blend, Mushrooms, and Jalapenos, Topped with Choice of Cheese, on Top of Spring Mix, Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Side of Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette!
Sides
- Fries$5.00
- Garlic Fries$6.00
Order of Fries, Tossed in a Buttery Garlic Sauce!
- Beer-Battered Onion Rings$6.00
- 6 Wings$12.00
Bone-in, Breaded or Rotisseried then Deep-Fried, Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan... or Naked!
- 12 Wings$20.00
Bone-in, Breaded or Rotisseried then Deep-Fried, Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan... or Naked!
- Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Huge, 10 Oz. Bavarian Pretzel, served with Mustard, and WestCreek Ale BeerCheese!