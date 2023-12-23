The Pho Fix Shenandoah
Food
- Build Your Own Bowl$10.00
Select your choice of proteins and veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
- Combination Bowl$13.00
Includes eye round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
- Chicken Bowl$12.00
Includes chicken broth, chicken breast and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
- Supreme Bowl$26.00
Includes beef rib, oxtail and bone marrow and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
- Impossi Bowl$13.00
Includes 100% Vegan broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy and rice noodles. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
- Fixed Mini$8.00
- The Pho Dip$12.00
Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.
- Honey Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli Bowl$12.00
Honey lemongrass pork, shrimp & pork eggroll, vermiccelli noodles, veggies and a side of chicken broth. *This dish contains peanuts.
- Honey Lemongrass Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
- Surf n' Turf Spring Roll$8.00
Fatty brisket, shrimp, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and peanut sauce. (Comes with 2 spring rolls.) *This item contains peanuts.
- Eggrolls (3 pc)$7.50
Made with pork and shrimp and served with fish sauce.
Extras
Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coke$2.75
- Thai Tea$3.75
- Moonshine Tea Half & Half$5.00
- Vietnamese Soymilk (Yeos)$3.00
- Coconut Water$3.50
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Green Tea (Yeos)$3.75
- Moonshine Sweet Tea$5.00
- Brown Sugar Soymilk (Yeos)$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.95
- Sprite$2.75
- Chrysanthemum Tea$3.00
- Moonshine Unsweetened Tea$5.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.95
- Jarritos Mineragua$3.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.75