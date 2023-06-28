The Piggy BBQ - Walker 607 Minnesota Ave | 1286

Starter

2 Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese

$9.00

4 Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese

$16.00

1 Sliced Sausage App

$6.00

Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.

2 Sliced Sausage App

$10.00

5 Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

10 Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

4-Rib Appetizer

$13.00

4 Bones Loin Back Ribs

8-Rib Appetizer

$20.00

8 Bones Loin Back Ribs

Kettle Chips & Sauce

$4.00

Ala Carte Pretzel-2oz Cheese

$4.50

Ala Carte Pretzel-No Cheese

$3.50

Legendary 'Que

Piggy Sampler

$40.00

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, 4-Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, 2 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Sauce. {Serves 1-3}

Legendary Ribs

$14.50+

Loin Back Ribs Dry Rubbed & Smoked to Perfection. Served with Kettle Chips, 1 Side & Piggy BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork

$12.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Burnt Ends

$15.50

Tip of the Brisket, Smoked, Chopped & Double Smoked in our Sauce. With 1 Side & Chips

Sliced Beef Brisket

$14.50

Andouille Sausage

$8.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Chilled Smoked Turkey

$11.50

With 1 Side & Chips & Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Jackfruit (V)

$15.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Frozen Ribs

$25.00

Bowls

Cowboy Mashed Potato Bowl

$15.50

Mashed Potatoes topped with Pulled Pork, Cowboy Caviar, Spicy Piggy BBQ, Smoked Gouda Cheese

Burnt Ends Mashed Potato Bowl

$16.00

Burnt Ends Mac Bowl

$16.00

Brisket Mashed Potato Bowl

$15.00

Brisket Mac Bowl

$15.00

Pork Mashed Potato Bowl

$13.00

Pork Mac Bowl

$13.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Side of Caesar Dressing

Southwest Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Cowboy Caviar, Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing. *Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce

Ala Carte Sides

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.75+

Pork & Beans

$2.75+

Cowboy Caviar

$3.00+

*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Pickle Medley

$1.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Southwest Salad

$4.00

2oz Gouda

$2.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Brisket Slider

$7.00

Kids Pork Slider

$5.00

Kids Chilled Turkey Slider

$6.00

Kids Ribs

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Keylime Pie

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mud Cake

$9.00

Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$4.00

UGLY Cheesecake (Rotating Flavors)

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A la Mode

$1.00

Family Style To-Go

Family Style Sides

Caramel Pretzel Brownies

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.75+

Pork & Beans

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Cowboy Caviar

$3.00+

Family Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Family Southwest Salad

$9.00+

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Quart Cowboy Caviar

$14.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pork & Beans

$14.00

Quart Creamy Coleslaw

$14.00

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Pint Cowboy Caviar

$7.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pint Pork & Beans

$7.00

Pint Creamy Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Pint Hawaiian Salsa

$12.00

Pint Rasberry Chipotle Sauce

$12.00

Family Brisket (4 Buns)

$40.00

Family Pork (4 Buns)

$30.00

Family Turkey (4 Buns)

$30.00

Family Burnt Ends (4 Buns)

$43.00

Family Caesar Salad

$9.00

Family Southwest Salad

$9.00

Date Night

$39.00

Rack of Ribs, Kettle Chips, Piggy Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, 4 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Hungry Pack

$95.00

Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Hungry Pak + Rack

$124.00

Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies + Rack of Ribs

Family Style 'Que

Pulled Pork - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$30.00

Beef Brisket - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$40.00

Chilled Smoked Turkey - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$30.00

Burnt Ends - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$43.00

Rack of Ribs, Chips Sauce

$29.00

Retail

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$30.00

Rib Rub

$8.00

Poultry Rub

$8.00

Brisket Rub

$8.00

20oz Piggy BBQ Sauce

$8.00

20oz Spicy Piggy BBQ Sauce

$8.00

6 Pack 20oz Piggy Sauce

$45.00

6 Pack 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Gallon Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Gallon Spicy Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Grocery

Piggy BBQ

Spicy Piggy BBQ

Rib Rub

$8.00

Poultry Rub

$8.00

Brisket Rub

$8.00

Bag Chips

$7.00

Bag Chips & 20oz Sauce

$13.00

Bag Chips & 20oz Spicy Sauce

$13.00

Gallon Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Gallon Spicy Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Frozen Ribs

$25.00