The Piggy BBQ - Walker 607 Minnesota Ave | 1286
Main Menu
Starter
2 Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese
2 Soft Pretzels Served with Piggy Homemade Gouda Cheese Sauce.
4 Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese
2 Soft Pretzels Served with Piggy Homemade Gouda Cheese Sauce.
1 Sliced Sausage App
Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.
2 Sliced Sausage App
Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.
5 Shrimp Cocktail
10 Shrimp Cocktail
4-Rib Appetizer
4 Bones Loin Back Ribs
8-Rib Appetizer
8 Bones Loin Back Ribs
Kettle Chips & Sauce
Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.
Ala Carte Pretzel-2oz Cheese
Ala Carte Pretzel-No Cheese
Legendary 'Que
Piggy Sampler
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, 4-Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, 2 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Sauce. {Serves 1-3}
Legendary Ribs
Loin Back Ribs Dry Rubbed & Smoked to Perfection. Served with Kettle Chips, 1 Side & Piggy BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Pork
With 1 Side & Chips
Burnt Ends
Tip of the Brisket, Smoked, Chopped & Double Smoked in our Sauce. With 1 Side & Chips
Sliced Beef Brisket
Tip of the Brisket, Smoked, Chopped & Double Smoked in our Sauce. With 1 Side & Chips
Andouille Sausage
With 1 Side & Chips
Chilled Smoked Turkey
With 1 Side & Chips & Raspberry Chipotle Sauce
Jackfruit (V)
With 1 Side & Chips
Frozen Ribs
Bowls
Cowboy Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Potatoes topped with Pulled Pork, Cowboy Caviar, Spicy Piggy BBQ, Smoked Gouda Cheese
Burnt Ends Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Burnt Ends Mac Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Brisket Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Brisket Mac Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Pork Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Pork Mac Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Salad
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Side of Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Cowboy Caviar, Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing. *Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Ala Carte Sides
Potato Salad
Creamy Coleslaw
Pork & Beans
Cowboy Caviar
*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Pickle Medley
Side Caesar Salad
Side Southwest Salad
2oz Gouda
Utensils
Kids
Dessert
Family Style To-Go
Family Style Sides
Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Coleslaw
Pork & Beans
Potato Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Cowboy Caviar
*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Family Caesar Salad
Family Southwest Salad
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Quart Cowboy Caviar
Quart Mac & Cheese
Quart Pork & Beans
Quart Creamy Coleslaw
Quart Potato Salad
Pint Mashed Potatoes
Pint Cowboy Caviar
Pint Mac & Cheese
Pint Pork & Beans
Pint Creamy Coleslaw
Pint Potato Salad
Pint Hawaiian Salsa
Pint Rasberry Chipotle Sauce
Family Brisket (4 Buns)
Family Pork (4 Buns)
Family Turkey (4 Buns)
Family Burnt Ends (4 Buns)
Family Caesar Salad
Family Southwest Salad
Date Night
Rack of Ribs, Kettle Chips, Piggy Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, 4 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Hungry Pack
Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Hungry Pak + Rack
Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies + Rack of Ribs