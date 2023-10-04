Skip to Main content
Breakfast
Lunch
Avocado Toast
Coffee & Tea
Acai Bowls & Smoothies
Grab & Go
Breakfast Items
Toasted Items
Delivery
Pickup
Breakfast
Breakfast Items
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Tomato, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Breakfast Burrito
$9.00
Breakfast Panini
$9.00
Toasted Items
Toasted Bagel/Spread
$3.00
Lunch
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Panini
$12.00
Pit & Pesto Panini
$12.00
P & P Panini
$12.00
Caprese Panini
$10.00
Italian Panini
$12.00
Grilled Cheese Panini
$10.00
Salads
Strawberry Avocado Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
P & P Salad
$10.00
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.00
Avocado Toast
House Avocado Toast
$12.00
Sunny Side Avocado Toast
$12.00
Coffee & Tea
Brewed Coffee
16 oz Brewed Coffee
$3.00
20 oz Brewed Coffee
$3.50
WH Res & Emp 16oz coffee
$1.00
Hot Drinks
Espresso Shots
$2.50+
Espresso Con Panna
$2.75+
Americano
$2.50+
Cafe Latte
$4.00+
Chai Tea Latte
$4.50+
Matcha Latte
$4.00+
Mocha Latte
$4.25+
Macchiato
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
Cold Drinks
Iced Americano
$2.50+
Iced Cold Brew
$4.00+
Iced Cafe Latte
$4.00+
Iced Mocha Latte
$4.25+
Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.50+
Iced Matcha Latte
$4.00+
Iced Macchiato
$4.00+
Hot Tea
2 Bags
$3.00
3 Bags
$3.50
Acai Bowls & Smoothies
Acai Bowls
House Bowl
$10.00
Berry Bowl
$10.00
Mango Bowl
$10.00
Beach Bowl
$10.00
Bees Knees Bowl
$10.00
Peanut Butter Jelly Time Bowl
$10.00
Midnight Bowl
$10.00
the 4th
$10.00
Smoothies
RVA Sunrise
$9.00
Bananaberry
$9.00
Underworld
$9.00
Mango Smoothie
$9.00
Kale Me Crazy
$9.00
Kick Start
$9.00
Pick Me Up
$9.00
Super Fruit Ninja
$9.00
Dreamsicle
$10.00
Cinnamon Toast Brunch
$10.00
Peanut Butter Cup
$10.00
Principal Caffeeney
$10.00
Almond Joy
$10.00
Pink Dragon
$10.00
Grab & Go
Drinks
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Drink
$3.50
Just Water
$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$3.00
16oz Orange Juice Cup
$3.00
Subtle Tea
$3.00
Food
Miss Vickies Chips
$2.00
G&G Wraps
$12.00
G&G Salads
$12.00
The Pit and The Peel Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 716-1475
5820 Patterson Avenue, 104, Richmond, VA 23226
Open now
• Closes at 6:30PM
All hours
