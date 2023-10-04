Breakfast

Breakfast Items

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Tomato, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Panini

$9.00

Toasted Items

Toasted Bagel/Spread

$3.00

Lunch

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Pit & Pesto Panini

$12.00

P & P Panini

$12.00

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Italian Panini

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.00

Salads

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

P & P Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Avocado Toast

House Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sunny Side Avocado Toast

$12.00

Coffee & Tea

Brewed Coffee

16 oz Brewed Coffee

$3.00

20 oz Brewed Coffee

$3.50

WH Res & Emp 16oz coffee

$1.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso Shots

$2.50+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Iced Macchiato

$4.00+

Hot Tea

2 Bags

$3.00

3 Bags

$3.50

Acai Bowls & Smoothies

Acai Bowls

House Bowl

$10.00

Berry Bowl

$10.00

Mango Bowl

$10.00

Beach Bowl

$10.00

Bees Knees Bowl

$10.00

Peanut Butter Jelly Time Bowl

$10.00

Midnight Bowl

$10.00

the 4th

$10.00

Smoothies

RVA Sunrise

RVA Sunrise

$9.00
Bananaberry

Bananaberry

$9.00
Underworld

Underworld

$9.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$9.00
Kale Me Crazy

Kale Me Crazy

$9.00
Kick Start

Kick Start

$9.00
Pick Me Up

Pick Me Up

$9.00
Super Fruit Ninja

Super Fruit Ninja

$9.00

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Brunch

$10.00
Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00
Principal Caffeeney

Principal Caffeeney

$10.00
Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$10.00
Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$10.00

Grab & Go

Drinks

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Drink

$3.50

Just Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

16oz Orange Juice Cup

$3.00

Subtle Tea

$3.00

Food

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00

G&G Wraps

$12.00

G&G Salads

$12.00