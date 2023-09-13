We are a family run and owned business.
THE PIZZA INN
APPETIZERS
10pc Mozzarella Sticks
5pc Mozzarella Sticks
6 Wings & Fries
8pc Wings
Fries
Steak cut fries
Garlic Knots
Four knots of pizza dough with minced garlic, olive oil and parsley flakes.
Jamaican Beef Patty
Jamaican Beef Pie with flaky crust
Meatball
Onion Rings
White onion rings in a flour and bread crumb batter, fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pepperoni Pin Wheel
Spinach Ricotta Pin Wheel
Extra Wing
Coco Bread
SALADS
Arugula & Prosciutto Salad
Arugula, shaved parmesan, prosciutto served with a creamy balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Spring mixed greens with red onion, cucumber, shredded carrots, and tomato served with a side of Italian dressing.
PIZZA
Slices
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
White Slice
Extra-virgin olive oil, smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, Grana Padano, basil
Hawaiian Slice
Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple
Veggie Lover Slice
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella
Meat Lovers Slice
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, extra cheese, garlic
Bacon Chicken Ranch Slice
Grandma Slice
Sicilian Slice
Margherita Slice
Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, Grana Padano