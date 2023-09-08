The Pizza Joint LLC 1700 SE Mile Hill Drive
Chefs Choice Pizza
Chefs Personal Pizzas
The Mac Daddy (Personal 10")
Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno and a 3 cheese Blend
Breakfast Pizza (Personal 10")
Breakfast sausage, Bacon,Ham,Eggs,Gravy and a 3 Cheese Blend
BBQ Pulled Pork (Personal 10")
Pulled Pork, BBQ, 3 Cheese Blend
Supreme (Personal 10")
Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms,Grean Bell Peppers, onions and 3 Cheese Blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Personal 10")
Chicken,Bacon,Ranch,3 cheese Blend
Surfers Delight (Small 10'')
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and 3 Cheese Blend
Taco Pizza (Personal 10")
Refried Beans,Taco Chips,Tomato,Lettuce,Taco seasoning,and 3 Cheese Blend. Taco Sauce and Sour Cream .Black Olives on request.
Meat Lovers (Personal 10")
Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoni crumble,Italian Sausage and extra 3 Cheese Blend
Chicken Alfredo (Personal 10")
Chicken,Alfredo Sauce and 3 Cheese Blend. Bacon on request.
Chefs Small Pizzas
Chefs Medium Pizzas
Chefs Large Pizzas
