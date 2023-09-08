Chefs Choice Pizza

Chefs Personal Pizzas

The Mac Daddy (Personal 10")

$15.69

Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno and a 3 cheese Blend

Breakfast Pizza (Personal 10")

$15.69

Breakfast sausage, Bacon,Ham,Eggs,Gravy and a 3 Cheese Blend

BBQ Pulled Pork (Personal 10")

$15.69

Pulled Pork, BBQ, 3 Cheese Blend

Supreme (Personal 10")

$15.69

Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms,Grean Bell Peppers, onions and 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Personal 10")

$15.69

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch,3 cheese Blend

Surfers Delight (Small 10'')

$15.69

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and 3 Cheese Blend

Taco Pizza (Personal 10")

Taco Pizza (Personal 10")

$15.69

Refried Beans,Taco Chips,Tomato,Lettuce,Taco seasoning,and 3 Cheese Blend. Taco Sauce and Sour Cream .Black Olives on request.

Meat Lovers (Personal 10")

$15.69

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoni crumble,Italian Sausage and extra 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo (Personal 10")

Chicken Alfredo (Personal 10")

$15.69

Chicken,Alfredo Sauce and 3 Cheese Blend. Bacon on request.

Chefs Small Pizzas

The Mac Daddy ( Small 12")

$18.69

Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno and a 3 cheese Blend

Breakfast Pizza (Small 12")

$18.69

Breakfast sausage, Bacon,Ham,Eggs,Gravy and a 3 Cheese Blend

BBQ Pulled Pork (Small 12")

$18.69

Pulled Pork, BBQ, 3 Cheese Blend

Supreme (Small 12")

$18.69

Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms,Grean Bell Peppers, onions and 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Small 12")

$18.69

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch,3 cheese Blend

Surfers Delight (Small 12'')

$18.69

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and 3 Cheese Blend

Taco Pizza (Small 12")

$18.69

Refried Beans,Taco Chips,Tomato,Lettuce,Taco seasoning,and 3 Cheese Blend. Taco Sauce and Sour Cream .Black Olives on request.

Meat Lovers (Small 12")

$18.69

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoni crumble,Italian Sausage and extra 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo (Small 12")

$18.69

Chicken,Alfredo Sauce and 3 Cheese Blend. Bacon on request.

Chefs Medium Pizzas

The Mac Daddy ( Medium 14")

$25.69

Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno and a 3 cheese Blend

Breakfast Pizza (Medium 14")

$25.69

Breakfast sausage, Bacon,Ham,Eggs,Gravy and a 3 Cheese Blend

BBQ Pulled Pork (Medium 14")

$25.69

Pulled Pork, BBQ, 3 Cheese Blend

Supreme (Medium 14")

$25.69

Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms,Grean Bell Peppers, onions and 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Medium 14")

$25.69

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch,3 cheese Blend

Surfers Delight (Medium 14")

$25.69

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and 3 Cheese Blend

Taco Pizza (Medium 14")

$25.69

Refried Beans,Taco Chips,Tomato,Lettuce,Taco seasoning,and 3 Cheese Blend. Taco Sauce and Sour Cream .Black Olives on request.

Meat Lovers (Medium 14")

$25.69

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoni crumble,Italian Sausage and extra 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo (Medium 14")

$25.69

Chicken,Alfredo Sauce and 3 Cheese Blend. Bacon on request.

Chefs Large Pizzas

The Mac Daddy (Large 16")

$28.69

Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno and a 3 cheese Blend

Breakfast Pizza (Large 16")

$28.69

Breakfast sausage, Bacon,Ham,Eggs,Gravy and a 3 Cheese Blend

BBQ Pulled Pork (Large 16")

$28.69

Pulled Pork, BBQ, 3 Cheese Blend

Supreme (Large 16")

$28.69

Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms,Grean Bell Peppers, onions and 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large 16")

$28.69

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch,3 cheese Blend

Surfers Delight (Large 16")

Surfers Delight (Large 16")

$28.69

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and 3 Cheese Blend

Taco Pizza (Large 16")

$28.69

Refried Beans,Taco Chips,Tomato,Lettuce,Taco seasoning,and 3 Cheese Blend. Taco Sauce and Sour Cream .Black Olives on request.

Meat Lovers ( Large 16")

$28.69

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoni crumble,Italian Sausage and extra 3 Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo (Large 16")

$28.69

Chicken,Alfredo Sauce and 3 Cheese Blend. Bacon on request.

The Classics

Classic Personal Pizzas

Cheese (Personal 10")

$10.69

4 Cheese Blend

Pepperoni (Personal 10")

$11.69

Pepperoni and 3 Cheese Blend

Sausage (Personal 10")

$11.69

Sausage and 3 Cheese Blend

Classic Small Pizzas

Cheese (Small 12")

$13.69

3 Cheese Blend

Pepperoni (Small 12")

$15.69

Pepperoni and 3 Cheese Blend

Sausage (Small 12")

$15.69

Sausage and 3 Cheese Blend

Classic Medium Pizzas

Cheese (Medium 14")

$16.69

3 Cheese Blend

Pepperoni (Medium 14")

$18.69

Pepperoni and 3 Cheese Blend

Sausage (Medium 14")

$18.69

Sausage and 3 Cheese Blend

Classic Large Pizzas

Cheese (Large 16")

$21.69

3 Cheese Blend

Pepperoni (Large 16")

$23.69

Pepperoni and 3 Cheese Blend

Sausage (Large 16")

$23.69

Sausage and 3 Cheese Blend

Slices & Sides

Sides

Garlic Bread Bites ( 5pcs)

$4.69

Comes with a side of garlic butter sauce.

Garlic Bread Bites (10pcs)

$7.69

Comes with a side of garlic butter sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread (Large 16")

$10.69

Garlic and 3 Cheese Blend

Cheesy Garlic Bread (Small 12")

$6.69

Garlic and 3 Cheese Blend

Pizza Box

$3.00

Sauce/ Dipping sauce & Condiments

Marinara Sauce (red sauce)

$0.75

Alfredo (white sauce)

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Red Pepper

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Taco Sauce packets

$0.75

Drinks

Coca Cola (20oz)

$2.50

Coca Cola (2LT)

$4.50

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.50

Diet Coke (2LT)

$4.50

Sprite (20oz)

$2.50

Sprite (2LT)

$4.50

Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (2LT)

$4.50

Barq's Root Beer (20oz)

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer (2LT)

$4.50

Powerade (20oz)

$2.50

Water (20oz)

$2.50

powerade blue

$2.50

powerade red

$2.50

powerade yellow

$2.50

powerade purple

$2.50

Build Your Own/Half and Half

BYO & Half and Half

BYO Personal Pizza

$10.69

BYO Small Pizza

$13.69

BYO Medium Pizza

$15.69

BYO Large Pizza

$19.69

Saturday specials

Purchase any large Chef's choice, Get a Large one topping $10

The Mac Daddy (Large)

$28.69

Breakfast (Large)

$28.69

BBQ Pulled Pork (Large

$28.69

Supreme (Large)

$28.69

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large)

$28.69

Surfers Delight (Large)

$28.69

Taco (Large)

$28.69

Meat Lovers (Large)

$28.69

Chicken Alfredo (Large)

$28.69

Cheese (large)

$10.00

Pepperoni (Large)

$10.00

Sausage (Large)

$10.00

Purchase 2 or more medium 1 topping pizzas for $12 each (limit 5 per order)

Cheese (medium)

$12.00

Pepperoni (Medium)

$12.00

Sausage (Medium)

$12.00

Purchase 2 Large 1 topping pizzas, get 1 large 1 topping free.

Large 1 topping Free

Cheese (Large)

$21.69

Pepperoni (Large)

$23.99

Sausage (Large)

$23.99