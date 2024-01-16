The Pizza Oven Alliance
Pizza & Calzones
Individual Pizza
- Individual Cheese
4 slices$6.45
- Individual One Topping
4 slices$7.45
- Individual Two Topping
4 slices$8.45
- Individual Three Topping
4 slices$9.45
- Individual Bianco
1 topping 4 slices$7.45
- Individual Pomodoro
2 toppings 4 slices$8.45
- Individual Works
4 slices Any 4 toppings$9.45
- Individual Deluxe
4 slices Any 5 toppings$10.45
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Chicken
Broasted Chicken & Potatoes
- Tasty Snack
2 pieces of tasty chicken and 3 broasted potatoes$6.50
- Pick-A-Chick Chicken Dinners
Full one-half of a tender, flavorful chicken served with broasted potates, cole slaw and a roll$11.50
- Family Pak Tub of Chicken
12 pieces of delicious tasty chicken, broasted potatoes and cole slaw to satisfy the whole family$28.75
- Party Barrel of Chicken
24 pieces of tasty chicken and potatoes$48.95
- Broasted Potatoes
5 wedges per order$4.45
Broasted Chicken Without Potatoes
Salads, Subs, Extras
Special Salads
- House Salad
Start with salad mix, tomato, cucumber slices, and cheese$4.95
- Tuna Salad
A blend of tuna, cheese, eggs, tomato & lettuce$11.95
- Chef Salad
A blend of lettuce, turkey, ham cheese, eggs, and tomato$11.95
- Italian Salad
A blend of lettuce, tomato, eggs, garbanzo beans, olives & pimentos$11.95
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Oven Baked Subs
Extras
Soda, Chips, and Peppers
20 OZ
Chips
The Pizza Oven Alliance Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 823-2200
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM