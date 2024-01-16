Skip to Main content
25610 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Drink Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza 14"
$17.00
Cheese Pizza 18"
$20.00
Specialty
Pesto Chicken 18"
$24.00
Margherita 18"
$24.00
BBQ Chicken 18"
$24.00
Grilled Veggie 18"
$23.00
Meatball Pizza 18"
$24.00
Carbonara Pizza 18"
$23.00
Meats 18"
$28.00
Appetizer
Grilled Wings
$18.00
Garlic Knots
$8.00
Cheese Knots
$12.00
Meatball App
$10.00
Salad
Side Salad
$5.00
Chop Chop
$11.00
Caprese
$12.00
Seasonal Salad
$11.00
Caesar
$10.00
Meditteranean
$11.00
Pasta
Lasagna
$12.00
Sandwich
Philly Cheese
$12.00
Turkey Artichoke
$10.00
Meatball
$12.00
Turkey Pesto
$14.00
Italian
$10.00
Roast Beef
$15.00
Dessert
Beaus Cookie
$5.00
A la Mode
$5.00
Cheesecake
$10.00
Cannoli
$9.00
NA Beverages
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Mountain Dew
The Pizza Store Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 310-7805
25610 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
