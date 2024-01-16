The Pizzeria of Babylon 217 East Main Street
Food
Pies
- Large Pie$19.95
- Sicilian Pie$22.95
- Grandma Pie$22.95
- The Bay Shore Pie$27.95
Our version of a Magherita Pie. Olive oil curst with fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Vodka Margarita Pie$27.95
Olive oil crust topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, vodka sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Tri-Fecta Pie$27.95
Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with pizza sauce, vodka sauce and pesto.
- Bar Pie$27.95
Olive oil crust with pizza sauce and light mozzarella cheese. Topped with hot honey and dollops of burrata cheese.
- The Uncle Benny$28.95
Olive oil crust with light pizza sauce and fresh mozzarella. Topped with crumbled sausage, cup and char pepperoni, hot honey and fresh basil.
- The Honey Pep Pie$28.95
Sicilian pie topped with cup and char pepperoni, hot honey and fresh basil.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$29.95
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.
- White Pie$27.95
Square Pie w/Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozz & Truffle Oil
- Crumbling Vodka$28.95
Grandma crust with fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage and seasoned vodka sauce.
- Caputo Pie/Upside Down$27.95
Our updated upside down pie featuring fresh mozzarella under seasoned marinara sauce and olive oil drizzle
- Buffalo Chicken Pie$29.95
Wings + Pizza, it’s a Good Thing
- Thai Chili Chicken Pie$29.95
Thai Chili Sauce on Pizza? Yes, Trust Us
- Bruschetta Pie$28.95
Balsamic Infused Crust, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata & Glaze
- Meat Ball Burrata Pie$28.95
Meatballs, Burrata, Basil & Red Sauce
- Gluten Free Pie$15.95
Gluten free and dairy free crust
- Salad Pie$27.95
Slices
- Regular Slice$3.22
- Sicilian Slice$3.68
- Grandma Slice$3.68
- Bayshore Slice$5.06
- Vodka Margherita Slice$5.06
- Trifecta Slice$5.06
- Bar Slice$5.06
- Uncle Benny Slice$5.06
- The Honey Pep Slice$5.06
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice$5.06
- White Slice$5.06
- Crumbling Vodka$5.06
- Caputo Slice$5.06
- Buffalo Chicken Slice$5.06
- Thai Chili Chicken Slice$5.06
- Bruschetta Slice$5.06
- Meat Ball Burrata Slice$5.06
- Salad Slice$6.50
- Specialty Slice$5.06
- EGGPPLANT SLICE$5.50
Starters
- Garlic Knots
No Order is Complete Without Them
- Buffalo Knots
Knots Tossed in our Specially Formulated Buffalo Sauce. These are Special.
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$4.25
Cup and Char Pepperoni with Mozz Cheese twirled in our Fresh Dough
- Broccoli Pinwheel$4.25
Broccoli, Cheddar, Mozz & Freshly Chopped Garlic all wrapped up
- Rice Ball$1.95
Risotto, Chop Meat, Mozz Cheese and Red Sauce. (No Peas)
- Chicken Roll$10.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets w/Mozz Cheese, Red Sauce and Seasonings
- Focaccia Prosciutto Street Sandwich$13.00
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Freshly Made Focaccia
- Focaccia Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich$13.00
Freshly Made Focaccia w/ Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers
- Caprese Street Sandwich$11.00
- Side Meatballs$12.00
- Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella$5.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Fried Ravioli$10.95
Breaded Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce to Dip
- Wings$14.95
10 Wings Per Order
- Chicken Ceaser Wrap$10.00
- Pizzeria Chicken Wrap$10.00
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and balsamic glaze on our freshly baked warp
- Ricotta Toast$12.00
Whipped Ricotta with honey drizzle and lemon zest on rustic ciabatta bread
- Burrata Rustica$14.00
Grilled rustic ciabatta, olive oil, arugula, burrata cheese and cherry tomatoes
- Calamari$16.00
Traditional, Thai Chili or Buffalo Style
- Traditional Calzone$12.00
- Crumble SG\Roni Calzone$15.00
Heros
Salads
- House Salad$12.95
Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese
- Caesar Salad$13.95
Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons
- THE Salad$14.95
Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese
- Side House Salad$9.95
- Side Caesar Salad$9.95
Pastas
- Penne Vodka$18.95
- Beggar's Purses$18.95
5 cheese filled pasta pouches with vodka sauce and crumbled spicy sausage
- The Mezzi Rig$18.95
Mini rigatoni pasta with seasoned vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Broccoli Rabe PASTA$18.95
- Baked Ziti$16.95
- Pasta with Meatballs$18.95
- Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce$13.00
- Pasta With Butter$9.00
- Small Pasta Red Sauce$8.00
- Penne W/Broccoli Gar Oil$16.00