The Plot Express Carlsbad
The Plot Express
Handhelds
GYRO WRAP
sliced lentil gyro. garden greens. quinoa tabbouleh salad. tzatziki sauce. pita bread (gluten, nut) GFO
CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDO
fried plot chickën. tomato jam. pesto. mozzarella cheese. arugula. grape juice reduction. bolillo bread (gluten, soy, nuts)
SUPERIOR CRUNCHWRAP
wild rice & lentil chorizo. nacho cheese. iceberg lettuce. tomatoes. crunchy tostada shell. avocado. sour cream. flour tortilla (gluten, nut, soy) GFO
CUBANO
mojo marinated pulled lion mane mushroom. house pickles. lentil ham. melty swiss cheese. mustard. bolillo bread (gluten) GFO
Salads
CHOPPED
roasted cauliflower. iceberg lettuce. radicchio. pepperoncini. olive blend. sundried tomato. capers. red onion. chickpeas. red wine herbed vinaigrette. pärmesan. crusty bread (nut, gluten)
SPRING ROLL SALAD
cucumber, carrots. red bell pepper. rice noodles. red cabbage. mixed garden greens. fresh herbs. sesame seeds. crunchy wonton strips peanut sauce dressing (nut, soy, gluten) GFO
CHICKËN CAESAR
plot chicken bites. romaine lettuce. pickled onions. house parmesan. zesty caesar dressing. lemon preserves. croutons. add chickën $6 (Gluten) add kale $1
Bowls
HARISSA CHICKEN SHAWARMA
harissa marinated chickpea chicken. mixed garden greens. fresh herbs. tzatziki. hummus. tomato & cucumber. pickled veg. pita bread (gluten, nut)
TACO SALAD BOWL
mixed garden greens. roasted corn. pico de gallo. red beans. quefaux cheese. pickled onions. chipotle crema. tortilla strips. lime wedge (soy, nut, gluten)
SEASONAL GARDEN HARVEST
seasonal grilled garden vegetables. lemon herb vinaigrette. tri color quinoa. torn mozzarella cheese. mixed garden greens. toasted sunflower seeds (nuts, gluten)