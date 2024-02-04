The Pompano Club
Brunch
- Bacon Strips$3.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
Two buttermilk biscuits, sausage cream gravy.
- Cajun Omelet$19.99
Onion, bell pepper, sausage, tasso, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, salsa. Served with hash brown potatoes.
- CFS Biscuit & Gravy$17.99
Fried Cutlet & egg, cream gravy, hash brown potatoes.
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
chicken tenders, homemade waffles.
- CYOB
- Eggs$3.99
- Grits$2.99
- Lobster Benedict$24.99
English muffin, lobster, poached egg, spinach, garlic aioli, hollandaise, hash brown potatoes.
- Pancake Stack$4.99
- Praline Pancakes$16.99
Two Pancakes, candied pecans, praline sauce, eggs, sausage.
- Red Velvet Waffle$14.99
Chopped Pecans, white chocolate, canilla buttercream sauce, eggs, bacon.
- Sausage Patties$5.99
- Steak & Eggs$34.99
8 oz wagyu sirloin, two eggs, hash brown potatoes.
- Strawberry French Toast$14.99
Strawberry cream cheese, two slices bacon, choice of eggs.
- Waffle$5.99
Lunch
Lunch- Starters
- Alligator Bites$13.99
Louisiana Alligator, remoulade.
- Art Dip$9.99
Creamy blend, tortilla chips.
- BBQ Shrimp$14.99
Gulf shrimp, bourbon sauce, garlic bread.
- Brisket Beignets$15.99
Homemade brisket, spicy honey bbq sauce.
- Cheese Curds$8.49
White cheddar, marinara sauce.
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.99
Gulf shrimp, cocktail sauce, cucumber salad.
Lunch - S & S
- Caesar SM$3.99
- Caesar SM Add$2.99
- Chicken Caesar$14.99
Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons.
- Chicken Cobb Salad$15.49
Salad mix, eggs, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado
- Chicken Salad$15.49
Grilled or fried, salad mix, mixed cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, egg, croutons.
- L- Gumbo C&S Bowl$9.99
Chicken & sausage or shrimp & crab
- L- Gumbo C&S Cup$5.99
Chicken & sausage or shrimp & crab
- L- Gumbo Seafood Bowl$9.99
- L- Gumbo Seafood Cup$5.99
- N/C Caesar SM
- N/C Salad SM
- Salad SM$3.99
- Salad SM Add$2.99
- Soup & Salad Combo$8.99
House or caesar salad & cup of gumbo.
Lunch Menu
- Candied Bacon Burger$16.99
Steak patty, american cheese, candied bacon, mustard, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, thai bbq sauce. Served with french fries.
- Catfish Acadiana$18.99
Blackened catfish, crawfish etoufee, rice. Choice of side.
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.99
Sliced beef, sauteed onions & bell peppers, queso & swiss cheese, french bread. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Club$15.99
Grilled or fried, b.l.t., american cheese, mayo, avocado. tx toast. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Florentine$17.49
Chicken breast, florentine sauce. Choice of side.
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.49
6 oz cutlet, cream gravy. Choice of side.
- Chicken Sandwich$16.79
Grilled or fried, swiss cheese, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
- Chopped Steak$15.99
10 oz steak patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms, savory brown gravy. Choice of side.
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.99
American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo. Served with french fries.
- CYO Combo$21.99
Pick 2 with choice of side and side salad. Catfish filet - fried or grilled, Chicken - grilled or tenders, Gulf Shrimp - fried or grilled.
- Fried Catfish$12.99
Catfish filet, lightly fried, hushpuppies. Choice of side.
- Fried Shrimp$14.99
8 gulf shrimp, lightly fried, hushpuppies. Choice of side.
- L- Sirloin$34.99
8 oz american wagyu sirloin. Choice of side & side salad.
- Monterey Chicken$17.49
8 oz chicken breast, mixed cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, tomato, green onion. Choice of side.
- Mushroom & Gouda Burger$15.99
Sauteed mushroom & onions, gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with french fries.
- Pepper Steak$14.99
Petite tenderloin, onions & peppers, stir fry gravy. Choice of side.
- Pork Chops$16.49
Two 6oz pork chops grilled or fried. Choice of side & side salad.
- Ribeye 10$32.99
10 oz Hand cut ribeye. Choice of side & side salad.
- Sirloin & Shrimp$36.99
8 oz american wagyu sirloin with choice of grilled or fried shrimp. Choice of side & side salad.
- Smash Burger$15.99
Layered beef patties & american cheese, grilled onions, thai bbq sauce. Served with french fries.
Lunch- Sides
Lunch- Desserts
Kids Menu
Dinner
To Start
- Charcuterie Board$32.00
Selection of meats & cheeses.
- Crab Cake$29.00
Fried or sauteed, fresh gulf jumbo lump crab with lemon butter and capers.
- Crab Claws$21.00
Sauteed or fried.
- Eggplant Pontchartrain$26.00
Lightly fried eggplant, lump crab meat & claws, pontchartrain sauce.
- Kung Fu Ribs$16.00
Twice cooked, chili sauce, slaw, sesame seed.
- Oysters On The Half Shell$15.00
Half dozen served raw.
- Poutine$14.00
French fries, mixed cheese curds and rich chicken gravy.
- Seafood Fondeaux$21.00
Four cheese blend, shrimp, crab, french bread, biscuit chips.
- Smoked Gouda Oysters$22.00
Market Price. Gouda cheese, tasso ham, fried spinach.
In Between
- Apple & Brie$9.00
Walnuts, tomatoes, italian vinaigrette.
- Caesar$9.00
Tomato tapenade crostini.
- Gumbo C&S Bowl$14.00
Bowl.
- Gumbo C&S Cup$10.00
Cup.
- Gumbo Seafood Bowl$14.00
Bowl.
- Gumbo Seafood Cup$10.00
Cup.
- House Salad$9.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$16.00
Bowl.
- Lobster Bisque Cup$11.00
Cup.
- Wedge$9.00
Creamy blue cheese & balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef Inspired
- Bacon Chop$35.00
Bacon wrapped, fig orange habenero sauce, smothered potatoes
- Cajun Pasta$35.00
Gulf shrimp, lump crab, angel hair pasta, spicy citrus cream sauce.
- Chicken Diane$24.00
Chicken breast, white wine mushroom cream sauce, asparagus, whipped potatoes.
- Pasta Pompano$34.00
Prime rib and chicken, spicy brown cream sauce, parmesan cheese, and green onion.
- Pork Chop$35.00
Double bone, demi glace, cowboy butter, whipped potatoes.
- Salmon$34.00
Asparagus, lemon butter, tomato & mint chutney.
- Sea Bass Coconut$58.00
Coconut shrimp, roasted garlic potatoes, broccoli, mango habenero salsa
- Sea Bass Lemon$58.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter.
- Shrimp & Grits$26.00
New orleans style, tasso cream sauce, bacon, green onion, biscuit chips.
- Sirloin$39.00
Cognac cream, green beans.
- Snapper$46.00
Blackened red snapper, shrimp, lump crab, cajun cream sauce, herb rice, sauteed spinach.
- Stuffed Flounder$38.00
Shrimp and cornbread stuffed, roasted potatoes, lemon butter.
- Wagyu CFS$39.00
Wagyu sirloin, whipped potatoes, cream gravy.
Top Cuts
Sauces & Toppings
Sides
- Asparagus$9.00
- Au Gratin Potatoes$9.00
- Brussels Sprouts$9.00
- Cajun Maque Choux$9.00
- Garlic Whipped Potatoes$9.00
- Green Beans$9.00
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
- Mac & Cheese - Truffled$9.00
- Spinach - Sauteed$9.00
- Spinach- Creamed$9.00
- Sweet Potato Casserole$9.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
With caramel glaze.
Feature
- Feature 34$34.00
- Feature 36$36.00
- Feature 38$38.00
- Feature 40$40.00
- Feature 42$42.00
- Feature 44$44.00
- Feature 46$46.00
- Feature 48$48.00
- Feature 50$50.00
- Feature 52$52.00
- Feature 54$54.00
- Feature 56$56.00
- Feature 58$58.00
- Feature 60$60.00
- Fried Chicken- Half$28.00
Half Chicken. Whipped potatoes, mac & cheese, southern green beans, cream gravy, and buttered biscuits.
- Fried Chicken- Whole$48.00
Whole Chicken. Whipped potatoes, mac & cheese, southern green beans, cream gravy, and buttered biscuits.
- Prime Rib 10oz$29.00Out of stock
10 oz cut. Twice baked potato, au jus, horseradish sauce.
- Prime Rib 14oz$36.00Out of stock
14 oz cut. Twice baked potato, au jus, horseradish sauce.
Kids Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
- Aqua Panna$7.00
- Choco Milk$2.50
- Coffee$2.29
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Cran Juice$2.99
- Dbl Espresso$8.50
- Decaf$2.29
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Espresso$6.00
- Ginger Ale$2.29
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Kid Drink$0.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.29
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Red Bull$4.50
- Roy Rogers$3.49
- Shirley Temple$3.49
- Sprite$2.99
- Tonic$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Topo Lime$3.99
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Marg$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
Beer
Bottle
Can
Wine
Red
- Austin Hope$18.00
- Coppola$11.00
- Decoy Cab$14.00
- Decoy Merlot$12.00
- Joel Gott$13.00
- Sea Sun PN$10.00
- BTL Austin Hope$86.00
- BTL Belle Glos PN$65.00
- BTL Boen PN$45.00
- BTL Cakebread$140.00
- BTL Caymus$130.00
- BTL Coppola$30.00
- BTL Cyrus$90.00
- BTL Decoy Cab$50.00
- BTL Decoy Merlot$45.00
- BTL Frank Family$90.00
- BTL Freak Show$40.00
- BTL In Re$65.00
- BTL Iron and Sand$60.00
- BTL Joel Gott$45.00
- BTL Lamole Chianti$45.00
- BTL Papillon$145.00
- BTL Penfolds Shiraz$50.00
- BTL PlumpJack$199.00
- BTL Sea Sun PN$35.00
- BTL St. Francis Red Zin$55.00
- BTL The Prisoner$65.00
- BTL Trivento Malbec$45.00
White
- Barone Fini PG$10.00
- Beringer$7.00
- Caposaldo$8.00
- Conundrum$10.00
- Daou SVB$12.00
- JP. Chenet$11.00
- Kendall Jackson$10.00
- La Marca Prosecco$14.00
- Mionetto Rose$14.00
- Santa Marg PG$17.00
- Sea Sun Chard$10.00
- BTL Barone Fini PG$30.00
- BTL Beringer$25.00
- BTL Caposaldo$30.00
- BTL Conundrum$35.00
- BTL Daou SVB$40.00
- BTL GH Mumm Cordon$95.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson$35.00
- BTL La Marca Prosecco$35.00
- BTL Mumm Napa$45.00
- BTL Rombauer$75.00
- BTL Santa Meg PG$60.00
- BTL Sea Sun Chard$35.00
- BTL Seaglass PG$30.00
- BTL Stags' Leap$45.00
- BTL Unshackled$35.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$145.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Reposado$8.00+
- 1800 Silver$7.00+
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$11.00+
- Casamigos Silver$12.50+
- Clase Azul Plata$25.00+
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00+
- Codigo Reposado$18.00+
- Desert Door$13.00+
- Don Julio 1942$33.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00+
- Don Julio Silver$12.50+
- Patron Platinum$38.00+
- Patron Silver$13.00+
- Sauza Hornitos Reposado$7.00+
- Sauza Tres Gen. Anejo$14.00+
Whiskey
- 1792 Bottled-in-Bond$15.00+
- 1792 Single Barrel$15.00+
- Angel's Envy$15.50+
- Angel's Envy Rye$25.00+
- Baker's$16.00+
- Barmen$10.50+
- Barrell Seagrass$24.00+
- Basil Hayden Toast$16.50+
- Basil Hayden's$15.00+
- Blade and Bow$16.00+
- Blanton's$21.00+
- Blanton's Gold$30.00+
- Blue Note Crossroads$12.50+
- Blue Note Juke Joint$15.00+
- Blue Note Special Reserve$40.00+
- Booker's (Boston Batch)$20.00+
- Booker's (Noe Strangers)$20.00+
- Boondocks$53.00+
- Buffalo Trace$8.00+
- Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat$15.00+
- Bulleit$10.00+
- Bulleit$8.00+
- Bulleit Rye$10.00+
- Caribou Crossing$15.00+
- Castle and Key$12.00+
- Castle and Key Small Batch$14.00+
- Cream of Kentucky$21.00+
- Crown Apple$8.00+
- Crown Reserve$13.50+
- Crown Reserve$13.50+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Crown Royal 18 XR$33.00+
- Crown Royal 29$60.00+
- Crown Vanilla$8.00+
- Eagle Rare$18.00+
- Elijah Craig Private Barrel$12.00+
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel$22.50+
- Elmer T Lee$28.00+
- Five Trail$14.00+
- Forty Creek$7.50+
- Garrison Bros Cowboy 21$45.00+
- Garrison Bros Cowboy 22$45.00+
- Garrison Bros Honey$22.00+
- Garrison Brothers$22.00+
- Gentleman Jack$8.50+
- George T Stag$75.00+
- Hancock Presidents Reserve$20.00+
- Heaven Hill Bottle and Bond$18.00+
- Heaven's Door$17.00+
- Heavens Door Rye$24.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jack Daniels Sinatra$29.00+
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$14.00+
- Jameson$8.50+
- Jefferson Tropics$25.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean$19.00+
- Jefferson's Reserve$15.50+
- Jefferson's Small Batch$9.00+
- Jim Beam$5.50+
- Kentucky Owl 11 Yr$56.00+
- Kentucky Owl Takumi$33.00+
- Knob Creek$10.00+
- Knob Creek$10.00+
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00+
- Larceny Barrel Proof$14.00+
- Maker's Barrel Pick$21.00+
- Maker's Mark$8.00+
- Maker's Mark 46$10.50+
- Noah's Mill$11.00+
- Old Forester$24.00+
- Old Forester 1910$9.00+
- Penelope Barrel Strength$12.50+
- Prideful Goat$20.00+
- Rebecca Creek Whiskey$11.00+
- Red Breast 21$60.00+
- Rockhill Single Barrel$18.00+
- Rowan's Creek$11.00+
- Sagamore$14.00+
- Sazerac$8.00+
- Screwball$7.50+
- Seagram VO$6.50+
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$12.00+
- Smoke Wagon Uncut Younger$12.00+
- Smoke Wagon Uncut/Unfiltered$12.00+
- Southern Comfort$7.00+
- Stagg 22b$14.00+
- Taylor Single Barrel$19.00+
- Thomas Handy$50.00+
- Traveller$12.00+
- Tullamore Dew$8.50+
- TX Blended$11.00+
- Tx Straight$11.00+
- Van Winkle 10Yr$75.00+
- Van Winkle 12Yr$100.00+
- Weller 12 Year$13.00+
- Weller Antique 107$9.00+
- Weller C.Y.P.B$9.00+
- Weller Full Proof$16.00+
- Weller Single Barrel$13.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00+
- WhistlePig 12 Yr$35.00+
- Widow Jane 10$11.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$12.00+
- Willet 4 Year$18.00+
- Willet Rye$21.00+
- Woodford Reserve$9.00+
- Woodford Rye$12.50+
- Yellowstone$11.00+
Scotch
Cordials
- Absente$15.00+
- Amaretto Arrow$5.00+
- Aperol$7.50+
- Baileys$8.00+
- Bananna$6.00+
- Blue Caraco$5.00+
- Buffalo Trace Cream$7.50+
- Campari$6.50+
- Chamborde$11.00+
- Cointreau$7.50+
- Creme de Casis$5.00+
- Creme de Coco Dark$5.00+
- Creme de Ment$5.00+
- DeKuyper Apple Pucker$5.00+
- DeKuyper Butterscotch$5.00+
- DeKuyper Peach$5.00+
- DeKuyper Razzmatazz$8.00+
- Dissaronno$8.50+
- Dry Vermouth$5.00+
- Frangelico$7.50+
- Galliano$11.00+
- Gran Gala$5.50+
- Gran Marnier Centenniel$25.00+
- Grand Marnier$8.00+
- Jagermeister$7.50+
- Kahlua$8.00+
- Kubler$15.00+
- Licor 43$8.50+
- Lucid$16.00+
- Luxardo$13.00+
- Midori$5.50+
- Patron Citron$5.50+
- Rumplemintz$7.00+
- Sweet Vermouth$5.00+
- Triple Sec (Torres)$5.00+
- Tuaca$7.00+
Cognac / Brandy
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$5.25
- Appletini$9.00
- B52$8.00
- Black Russian$6.50
- Bloody Mary$8.50
- Blue Hawain$7.00
- Brandy Alexander$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
- Greyhound$5.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Hurricane$8.25
- Kamakaze$5.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Mai Tai$8.25
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$8.50
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Pina Coloada$8.50
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.50
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
Signature Drinks
- A Guacho and a Cowboy$16.00
- Adult Milkshake$15.00
- Andes Mint$14.00
- Blood Orange Sidecar$14.00
- Blueberry Mint Mojito$13.00
- Bourbon Renewal$14.00
- Burlesque Martini$16.00
- Butter Pecan$15.00
- Carajillo$16.00
- Cherry Coke$15.00
- Chocolate Martini$15.00
- Creole Sazerac$17.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Feature 12$12.00
- Feature 14$14.00
- Feature 16$16.00
- Feature 18$18.00
- Feature 20$20.00
- Fig Manhattan$19.00
- Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita$18.00
- Luxardo Basil Gimlet$18.00
- Mint Julep$15.00
- PB&J Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Pompano Spicey Bloody Mary$18.00
- Reese's Old Fashioned$15.00
- Rum Passion$9.00
- Sabine Breeze$17.00
- The Baller's Lemondrop$45.00
- The Captain$14.00
- The Improved Whiskey Cocktail$19.00
- The Water's Fine$14.00
- To Infinity & Beyond$16.00
- Tropical Sangria$15.00
- Sugar Cookie Martini$16.00