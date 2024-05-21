Order online and pick up in drive thru! More
The Pop Taco
Combos
Tacos
- Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken, buffalo sauce$4.50
- Cajun Popeye
fried chicken, cajun mayo$4.50
- C.B.R.
fried chicken, bacon, ranch$4.50
- Southwest Bird
fried chicken, taco sauce$4.50
- BBQ
Pork, bbq sauce$4.50
- Cuban
pork, bacon, cajun mustard$4.50
- Southwest Pork
pork, cotija, pico$4.50
- Cheeseburger
beef, cheese, burger sauce$4.50
- Philly Cheese
beef, peppers, onion, cheese$4.50
- Southwest Beef
beef, cheese, pico, taco sauce$4.50
- Build Your Own
protien, sauce, cheese, topping$4.50
Kids Menu
Add Ons
The Pop Taco Location and Ordering Hours
(601) 573-3947
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM