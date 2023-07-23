The Post Chicken & Beer Post Fort Collins
Crowlers
White Wine Bottles
Sparkling and Rose Bottles
Red Wine Bottles
NA Beverages ToGo
FOOD - TO/GO
Need Utensils or Condiments?
Starters
Pinto Bean Hummus
pinto bean hummus, roasted poblanos, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast (As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives)
Brussels Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts, sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese
Deviled Eggs
pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives
Killer Cauliflower
buttermilk marinated cauliflower florets tossed in gluten free flour. Tossed in hot chile honey and topped with scallions. Gluten Free (allergens: dairy)
Burrata & Marinated Peppers
cherry tomatoes, parsley, garlic oil, red onion, Texas toast
Thighfries
buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips with El Corn beer mustard and curry ketchup
Post Chicken Wings (6)
Post Chicken Wings (12)
Greens
The Post
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Yoga Pants
quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, arugula, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Sweat Pants
crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing
Susan Sarandon
pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette
Plates
Fried Half Bird
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
Original Chicken & Waffle
fried boneless breast, cherry chutney, country gravy, buttermilk waffles, pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup
Roasted Chicken
half a bird, roasted garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
With ranch choose fries or slaw ***tenders now contain dairy
Track Suit Veggie Bowl
harissa roasted broccoli, cauliflower, seared kale, crispy chickpeas, mixed grains, hummus, cucumber-tomato-mint salsa Gluten Free & Vegan
Green Chile Braised Pork
creamy grits, collard greens, crispy onions
Sandwiches
Family Meals
Sides
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)
four biscuits & whipped honey butter
Beets & Sweets
roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese
Buttermilk Waffles
pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup
Collard Greens
bacon, roasted tomato braise
Deli Slaw
creamy house slaw
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, biscuit breadcrumb
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
Plain Mac & Cheese
Seasoned Fries
Quinoa & Kale
quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Post Cheddar Biscuit
with whipped honey butter