Popular Items

10 Piece Platter

10 Piece Platter

$46.95

1 whole bird plus 2 pieces, pickles Gluten Free Fried Chicken (allergen: dairy)

THE BAR - TO/GO

Crowlers

Crowler 4-pack

Crowler 4-pack

$42.00
Crowler Howdy

Crowler Howdy

$12.00

western pilsner - 4.5% abv

Crowler Townie

Crowler Townie

$12.00

easy-drinkin' IPA - 6.2% abv

Crowler El Corn

Crowler El Corn

$12.00

amber lager - 5.5% abv *2022 Great American Beer Fest Gold Medal Winner*

Crowler Top Rope

Crowler Top Rope

$12.00

mexican-style lager - 5.0% abv

Crowler Permanent Breeze

$12.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$37.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$37.00Out of stock

Sparkling and Rose Bottles

BTL Prophecy Rose

BTL Prophecy Rose

$33.00
750ml La Marca Prosecco

750ml La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

Red Wine Bottles

750ml - 14 Hands Merlot

750ml - 14 Hands Merlot

$34.00
BTL Storypoint Cab Sauv

BTL Storypoint Cab Sauv

$31.00

NA Beverages ToGo

Boylan's Bottled Black Cherry Soda

Boylan's Bottled Black Cherry Soda

$5.00
Boylan's Bottled Grape Soda

Boylan's Bottled Grape Soda

$5.00
Boylan's Bottled Orange Soda

Boylan's Bottled Orange Soda

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

FOOD - TO/GO

Need Utensils or Condiments?

single-use items will only be provided upon request - thank you for your understanding

Please add utensils to my order

Please add ketchup to my order

Starters

Pinto Bean Hummus

Pinto Bean Hummus

$12.95

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblanos, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast (As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

fried brussel sprouts, sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Killer Cauliflower

Killer Cauliflower

$11.95

buttermilk marinated cauliflower florets tossed in gluten free flour. Tossed in hot chile honey and topped with scallions. Gluten Free (allergens: dairy)

Burrata & Marinated Peppers

Burrata & Marinated Peppers

$12.95

cherry tomatoes, parsley, garlic oil, red onion, Texas toast

Thighfries

Thighfries

$12.95

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips with El Corn beer mustard and curry ketchup

Post Chicken Wings (6)

Post Chicken Wings (6)

$12.95
Post Chicken Wings (12)

Post Chicken Wings (12)

$23.95

Greens

The Post

The Post

$14.95

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$14.95

quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, arugula, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

$16.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

$15.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

Plates

Fried Half Bird

Fried Half Bird

$18.95

4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken

Original Chicken & Waffle

Original Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

fried boneless breast, cherry chutney, country gravy, buttermilk waffles, pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

half a bird, roasted garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.95

With ranch choose fries or slaw ***tenders now contain dairy

Track Suit Veggie Bowl

Track Suit Veggie Bowl

$15.95

harissa roasted broccoli, cauliflower, seared kale, crispy chickpeas, mixed grains, hummus, cucumber-tomato-mint salsa Gluten Free & Vegan

Green Chile Braised Pork

Green Chile Braised Pork

$19.95

creamy grits, collard greens, crispy onions

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandy

Fried Chicken Sandy

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise

Boom Boom Sandy

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.95

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonnaise

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$17.95

Blackened Mahi filet, guacamole, southwestern slaw, arugula, dijonnaise (allergens: gluten, dairy)

Family Meals

Family Love

Family Love

$62.95

8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4

Big Bubba Love

Big Bubba Love

$119.95

16pc GF FRIED Chicken, served with four large sides & 8 biscuits, feeds 6-8

10 Piece Platter

10 Piece Platter

$46.95

1 whole bird plus 2 pieces, pickles Gluten Free Fried Chicken (allergen: dairy)

Sides

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$7.95

four biscuits & whipped honey butter

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.95+

roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.95+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.95+

bacon, roasted tomato braise

Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$5.95+

creamy house slaw

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.95+

poblano, biscuit breadcrumb

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.95+Out of stock

topped with brown gravy

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.95+
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.95+
Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.95+

quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Post Cheddar Biscuit

Post Cheddar Biscuit

$2.00

with whipped honey butter

Kids

Kids Waffles

Kids Waffles

$10.00

Kids waffle, syrup and choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side

Kids Chicken Biscuit Sandy

Kids Chicken Biscuit Sandy

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$6.95

*v* classic whoopie pie with sweet whipped mascarpone

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.95

toasted oat crumble & lemon *gf/v*

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

$8.95

graham cracker, marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings *v*

Cherry Hand Pie

Cherry Hand Pie

$8.95

*v*