Popular Items

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Choice of side Served with house-made ranch dressing ***tenders contain dairy

Fried Half Bird

Fried Half Bird

$18.95

4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken, pickles, deli slaw (Allergens: dairy)

Post Chicken Wings

Post Chicken Wings

$12.95+

classic chicken wings served with carrots, celery, and ranch

THE BAR - TO/GO BEVS

Crowlers

Enjoy $10 Crowlers while the Nuggets are in the playoffs!
Crowler 4-Pack

Crowler 4-Pack

$42.00

pick your beer and build your own custom 4-pack!

Crowler Howdy

Crowler Howdy

$12.00

western pilsner - 4.5% abv

Crowler Townie

Crowler Townie

$12.00

easy-drinkin' IPA - 6.2% abv

Crowler El Corn

Crowler El Corn

$12.00

amber lager - 5.5% abv *2022 Great American Beer Fest Gold Medal Winner*

Crowler Top Rope

Crowler Top Rope

$12.00

mexican-style lager - 5.0% abv

Crowler #knowfilter

Crowler #knowfilter

$12.00

filtered hazy IPA - 6.6% abv

Cans

Howdy 6 Pack

Howdy 6 Pack

$7.99

western pilsner - 4.5% ABV

STEM Real Dry Cider

STEM Real Dry Cider

$9.00

6.8% ABV

STEM 4-Pack Real Dry Cider

STEM 4-Pack Real Dry Cider

$30.00

6.8% ABV

STEM Chile Guava Cider

STEM Chile Guava Cider

$9.00

5.2% ABV

STEM 4-Pack Chile Guava Cider

STEM 4-Pack Chile Guava Cider

$30.00

5.2% ABV

STEM Hibiscus Cider

STEM Hibiscus Cider

$9.00

4.3% ABV

STEM 4-Pack Hibiscus Cider

STEM 4-Pack Hibiscus Cider

$30.00

4.3% ABV

Holidaily Buckwit

Holidaily Buckwit

$10.00

4.8% ABV

Holidaily Buckwit- 4 Pack

Holidaily Buckwit- 4 Pack

$34.00

4.8% ABV

Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA

Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA

$10.00

6.3% ABV

Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA- 4 Pack

Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA- 4 Pack

$34.00

6.3% ABV

Snowmelt- Pineapple Coconut

Snowmelt- Pineapple Coconut

$8.00Out of stock

5% ABV

Snowmelt- Key Lime & Hibiscus

Snowmelt- Key Lime & Hibiscus

$8.00

5% ABV

Holidaily- Favorite Blonde

$10.00

Holidailly- Favorite Blonde- 4 Pack

$34.00

Snowmelt- Passionfruit and Orange Guava

$8.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

LA MARCA Prosecco [split]

LA MARCA Prosecco [split]

$11.00
LA MARCA Prosecco Bottle

LA MARCA Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

White Wine Bottles

HESS Chardonnay

HESS Chardonnay

$34.00
TENUTA SANT'ANNA Pinot Grigio

TENUTA SANT'ANNA Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Rose Wine Bottles

PROPHECY Rose

PROPHECY Rose

$34.00

Red Wine Bottles

DARK HORSE Merlot

DARK HORSE Merlot

$34.00
STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$5.00
Boylan's Creme Soda

Boylan's Creme Soda

$5.00
Boylan's Black Cherry

Boylan's Black Cherry

$5.00
BOTTLED Mexican Cola 12oz

BOTTLED Mexican Cola 12oz

$4.00
BOTTLED Mexican Sprite 12oz

BOTTLED Mexican Sprite 12oz

$4.00
Crowler of Iced Tea

Crowler of Iced Tea

$6.00

32oz of Iced Black Tea

Crowler of Sweet Tea

Crowler of Sweet Tea

$6.00

32oz of Sweetened Iced Black Tea

Can San Pellegrino Limonata

Can San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Boylan's Orange Soda

$5.00

ALL DAY MENU

SPECIALS

Poutine

$13.00

french fries, cheese curds, brown gravy, green onions

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled chicken tossed in black pepper bbq sauce, pickles, dijonaise, and slaw on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$5.00+

Creamy mushroom soup GF

STARTERS

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Pinto Bean Hummus

Pinto Bean Hummus

$12.95

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast

Post Chicken Wings

Post Chicken Wings

$12.95+

classic chicken wings served with carrots, celery, and ranch

Killer Cauliflower

Killer Cauliflower

$11.95

hot honey chile sauce

Burrata & Marinated Peppers

Burrata & Marinated Peppers

$12.95

cherry tomatoes, parsley, garlic oil, red onion, Texas toast

All That & A Bag of Chips

All That & A Bag of Chips

$29.95

burrata & marinated peppers, pinto bean hummus, hot honey chile fried cauliflower, chicken chicharrones, Texas toast, veggies, bag of chips

Hot Bird Summer Wings Flight

$23.95

12 Wings- 3 in each new Hot Bird Summer Sauce. Spicy Gochujang BBQ, Chipotle Lime, Mango Habanero, and Scorpion Sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch and blue cheese for dipping.

GREENS

The Post

The Post

$14.95

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$14.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

$16.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

$15.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, pepitas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

BUNS

Fried Chicken Sandy

Fried Chicken Sandy

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise

Boom Boom Sandy

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.95

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$17.95

guacamole, southwest slaw, dijonnaise

PARTY

10 Piece Platter

10 Piece Platter

$45.95

1 whole bird plus 2 pieces, pickles Gluten Free Fried Chicken (allergen: dairy)

Family Love

Family Love

$62.95

whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50

Big Bubba Love

Big Bubba Love

$119.95

two birds fried, four large sides & eight biscuits, feeds 6-8 // Nashville Hot +2.00

PLATES

Fried Half Bird

Fried Half Bird

$18.95

4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken, pickles, deli slaw (Allergens: dairy)

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Choice of side Served with house-made ranch dressing ***tenders contain dairy

Original Chicken & Waffle

Original Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Fried chicken breast on top of homemade waffles with pepita butter and topped with cherry chutney. Served with chorizo gravy and maple syrup on the side.

Track Suit Veggie Bowl

Track Suit Veggie Bowl

$16.95

harissa roasted broccoli, cauliflower, seared kale, mixed grains, hummus, cucumber-tomato-mint salad

Green Chile Braised Pork

Green Chile Braised Pork

$19.95

creamy grits, collard greens, crispy onions

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula & tomato salad

SIDES

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$7.95

four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter *v

Solo Biscuit

Solo Biscuit

$2.00

whipped honey butter *v

Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$5.95+

creamy house slaw *gf | v

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.95+

house seasoning *gf | v

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.95+

shell noodles, roasted poblano, house breadcrumbs *v

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.95+

shell noodles, creamy cheddar sauce *v

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.95+

whipped goat cheese, arugula pesto *gf | v

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.95+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup *v

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.95+

roasted pork, tomato braise *gf

Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.95+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette *gf | v

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.95+

brown gravy *gf

Creamy Grits

Creamy Grits

$5.95+

cotija cheese & green onion *gf

KIDS

kids meals come with carrots, celery, cookie, and side
Kids Chicken & Waffle

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$10.00

boneless breast, buttermilk waffle, maple syrup

Kids Fried Chicken Biscuit

Kids Fried Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

boneless breast, dijonnaise, buttermilk cheddar biscuit

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

two chicken tenders

Kids Waffles

Kids Waffles

$10.00

DESSERTS

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

$6.95

classic whoopie pie with sweet whipped mascarpone

Seasonal Hand Pie- Apple

Seasonal Hand Pie- Apple

$8.95
Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.95

toasted oat crumble & lemon **gluten free

Chocolate S'mores Pudding Jar

Chocolate S'mores Pudding Jar

$8.95

graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings

TAKE AND BAKE

These family feeding favorites fresh made and prepped to go from our fridge to yours. Bake em later this week for an easy dinner - or freeze for a delicious day down the road...
Post Chicken Pot Pie

Post Chicken Pot Pie

$35.95

In proud partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich broth, potato and root vegetable. This item is FROZEN and will need to be baked before consumption.

Big Love Party Pack (24 Hour Notice)

Big Love Party Pack

Big Love Party Pack

Big Love Party Pack

$399.00

50 pieces gluten free fried chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 25 biscuits (with whipped honey butter), and pickles.

Big Love Add-Ons

The Post Salad (8-10ppl)

The Post Salad (8-10ppl)

$40.00

romaine, arugula, apple, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled egg, bacon, pumpkin seeds, croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette *can be vegetarian

Yoga Pants (8-10ppl)

Yoga Pants (8-10ppl)

$40.00

quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette *gf | v

Deli Slaw (12-15ppl)

Deli Slaw (12-15ppl)

$51.00

creamy house slaw *gf | v

Green Chili Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)

Green Chili Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)

$57.00

roasted poblano, shell noodles house breadcrumbs *v

Plain Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)

Plain Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)

$57.00

shell noodles, creamy cheddar sauce *v

Collard Greens (12-15ppl)

Collard Greens (12-15ppl)

$57.00

roasted pork, tomato braise *gf

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (12-15ppl)

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (12-15ppl)

$57.00

brown gravy *gf

Deviled Eggs (20each)

Deviled Eggs (20each)

$50.00

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives *gf | can be vegetarian

Dessert Sampler

Dessert Sampler

$90.00

6 Whoopie Pies, 6 Chef Selected Hand Pies, 2 pints of Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream