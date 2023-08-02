The Post Chicken & Beer Post Longmont
Popular Items
THE BAR - TO/GO BEVS
Crowlers
Crowler 4-Pack
pick your beer and build your own custom 4-pack!
Crowler Howdy
western pilsner - 4.5% abv
Crowler Townie
easy-drinkin' IPA - 6.2% abv
Crowler El Corn
amber lager - 5.5% abv *2022 Great American Beer Fest Gold Medal Winner*
Crowler Top Rope
mexican-style lager - 5.0% abv
Crowler #knowfilter
filtered hazy IPA - 6.6% abv
Cans
Howdy 6 Pack
western pilsner - 4.5% ABV
STEM Real Dry Cider
6.8% ABV
STEM 4-Pack Real Dry Cider
6.8% ABV
STEM Chile Guava Cider
5.2% ABV
STEM 4-Pack Chile Guava Cider
5.2% ABV
STEM Hibiscus Cider
4.3% ABV
STEM 4-Pack Hibiscus Cider
4.3% ABV
Holidaily Buckwit
4.8% ABV
Holidaily Buckwit- 4 Pack
4.8% ABV
Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA
6.3% ABV
Holidaily- Big Henry Hazy IPA- 4 Pack
6.3% ABV
Snowmelt- Pineapple Coconut
5% ABV
Snowmelt- Key Lime & Hibiscus
5% ABV
Holidaily- Favorite Blonde
Holidailly- Favorite Blonde- 4 Pack
Snowmelt- Passionfruit and Orange Guava
Sparkling Wine Bottles
White Wine Bottles
Rose Wine Bottles
Red Wine Bottles
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Topo Chico
Boylan's Root Beer
Boylan's Creme Soda
Boylan's Black Cherry
BOTTLED Mexican Cola 12oz
BOTTLED Mexican Sprite 12oz
Crowler of Iced Tea
32oz of Iced Black Tea
Crowler of Sweet Tea
32oz of Sweetened Iced Black Tea
Can San Pellegrino Limonata
Boylan's Orange Soda
ALL DAY MENU
SPECIALS
STARTERS
Deviled Eggs
pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives
Brussels Sprouts
sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese
Pinto Bean Hummus
pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast
Post Chicken Wings
classic chicken wings served with carrots, celery, and ranch
Killer Cauliflower
hot honey chile sauce
Burrata & Marinated Peppers
cherry tomatoes, parsley, garlic oil, red onion, Texas toast
All That & A Bag of Chips
burrata & marinated peppers, pinto bean hummus, hot honey chile fried cauliflower, chicken chicharrones, Texas toast, veggies, bag of chips
Hot Bird Summer Wings Flight
12 Wings- 3 in each new Hot Bird Summer Sauce. Spicy Gochujang BBQ, Chipotle Lime, Mango Habanero, and Scorpion Sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch and blue cheese for dipping.
GREENS
The Post
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Yoga Pants
quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Sweat Pants
crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing
Susan Sarandon
pulled chicken, marinated chiles, pepitas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette
BUNS
PARTY
10 Piece Platter
1 whole bird plus 2 pieces, pickles Gluten Free Fried Chicken (allergen: dairy)
Family Love
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
Big Bubba Love
two birds fried, four large sides & eight biscuits, feeds 6-8 // Nashville Hot +2.00
PLATES
Fried Half Bird
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken, pickles, deli slaw (Allergens: dairy)
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Choice of side Served with house-made ranch dressing ***tenders contain dairy
Original Chicken & Waffle
Fried chicken breast on top of homemade waffles with pepita butter and topped with cherry chutney. Served with chorizo gravy and maple syrup on the side.
Track Suit Veggie Bowl
harissa roasted broccoli, cauliflower, seared kale, mixed grains, hummus, cucumber-tomato-mint salad
Green Chile Braised Pork
creamy grits, collard greens, crispy onions
Roasted Chicken
half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula & tomato salad
SIDES
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter *v
Solo Biscuit
whipped honey butter *v
Deli Slaw
creamy house slaw *gf | v
Seasoned Fries
house seasoning *gf | v
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
shell noodles, roasted poblano, house breadcrumbs *v
Plain Mac & Cheese
shell noodles, creamy cheddar sauce *v
Beets & Sweets
whipped goat cheese, arugula pesto *gf | v
Buttermilk Waffles
pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup *v
Collard Greens
roasted pork, tomato braise *gf
Quinoa & Kale
quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette *gf | v
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
brown gravy *gf
Creamy Grits
cotija cheese & green onion *gf
KIDS
DESSERTS
TAKE AND BAKE
Big Love Party Pack (24 Hour Notice)
Big Love Party Pack
Big Love Add-Ons
The Post Salad (8-10ppl)
romaine, arugula, apple, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled egg, bacon, pumpkin seeds, croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette *can be vegetarian
Yoga Pants (8-10ppl)
quinoa, kale, arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette *gf | v
Deli Slaw (12-15ppl)
creamy house slaw *gf | v
Green Chili Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)
roasted poblano, shell noodles house breadcrumbs *v
Plain Mac and Cheese (12-15ppl)
shell noodles, creamy cheddar sauce *v
Collard Greens (12-15ppl)
roasted pork, tomato braise *gf
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (12-15ppl)
brown gravy *gf
Deviled Eggs (20each)
pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives *gf | can be vegetarian
Dessert Sampler
6 Whoopie Pies, 6 Chef Selected Hand Pies, 2 pints of Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream