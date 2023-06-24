The Pour House - Chico 855 East Ave Ste 270

Lunch / Dinner

Starters

KFC Wings

$19.79

Korean style wings covered in sweet and spicy Gojuchang sauce, topped with toasted rice crumbles, green onion and sesame seeds.

Chicken Taquitos

$12.99

Crispy, rolled corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken, black beans and salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, creme fraiche, guajillo salsa and cotija cheese.

Ahi Poke Tostadas

$14.99

Marinated ahi tuna, crsip wontons, fresh sliced avocado, ginger-wasabi aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds.

Deep-Fried Green Bean App

$12.79

Crispy onion battered green beans

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Three cheeses, blackened chicken breast, fresh corn, black beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, lime creme fraiche, and roasted tomato salsa.

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.49

Crispy cauliflower florets drizzled with buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles served with matchstick celery and carrots and bleu cheese dressing.

Asian Iceberg Cups

$14.99

Baby iceberg lettuce cups, sliced grilled chicken breast, green onions, purple and green cabbage, toasted peanuts, sesame seeds, fresh cilantro and sweet Thai vinaigrette.

Chicken Strips

$14.59

Panko breaded chicken strips.

Burger Slider Trio

$15.49

A trio of sliders: Pepper Jack cheese and horseradish aioli; honey cured smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce; good 'ol American cheese.

Waffle Fry App

$5.99

French Fry App

$5.79

Onion Ring App

$5.99

Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.49

Sweet Potatoes Fry App

$6.79

Garlic Fry App

$6.79

Salads

House Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens, cucumber and tomato

House Caesar

$5.49

Hearts of romaine, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese

Waldorf Salad

$17.49

Southwestern Chop Salad

$17.99

Asian Chicken Rice Noodle Salad

$17.99

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.99

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

$18.49

Three fresh seared Wagyu beef patties with melted American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Black and Bleu

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, arugula, cajun seasoning, fresh tomato and avocado citronette.

Crybaby

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with pickeled jalopeno, fire roasted chili peppers, caramelized onions, peperjack and ghost pepper cheeses, chipotle aioli and tortilla strips.

Brisket Burger

$18.79

Half pound burger topped with slices of smoked brisket, fried onionm strings, smoked gouda, arugula, jalopeno-avocado citronette and Carolina style BBQ sauce.

Big Sexy

$21.49

Two half pound burger patties with swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion,

Rancher

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Classic

$16.99

Half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Entrees

Chicken Croccante

$27.99

Crispy panko breaded chicken breast sauteed golden brown with lemon cream sauce over mashed potatoes. Served with Broccolini.

Short Rib Pappardelle

$27.99

Slow braised short rib and sauteed mushrooms with demi glace and cream fraiche tossed with pappardelle pasta, garnished with green onions.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$31.99

Pan seared Pacific salmon with honey ginger glaze served served over brown rice with baby carrots and broccolini.

Fish and Chips

$25.99

Pacific Rock Cod battered and fried. Served with house made remoulade and French fries.

Bone-In Ribeye

$59.99

Certified Angus Beef, aged 21 days. topped with cowboy butter, served with curried honey-glazed carrots, broccolini, mashed potatoes, and demi glace.

Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Slow cooked baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with souther slaw and French fries.

Chicken Piccata

$29.99

Chicken breast cutlets lightly dusted and sauteed, dressed with a lemon caper butter sauce, fresh herbs, linquini pasta, shallots and red bell peppers.

Pour House Meatloaf

$25.99

Slow oven roasted, topped with caramelized onions, with stout beer gravy and a sweet and spicy aioli. Served over mashed potatoes with honey-glazed carrots.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Pickle-brined crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese celery slaw ona a toasted brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken

$16.99

Pickle- brined crispy chicken with iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Drunken Chicken

$16.99

Grilled tequila lime chicken, cramelized onions, avocado, fire roasted chili peppers, pepper jack cheese, and smokey chipotle aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$18.99

Blackened and seared ahi tuna, Asian slaw, ginger wasabi aioli, sesame seads on a toasted bun.

The Big Dipper

$18.99

1/2 pound of juicy roast beef, caramlized onions and au jus, on a toasted sour dough roll.

The Little Dipper

$14.49

Half portion of our big dipper with Au Jus and Fires

Classic BLT

$15.79

Honey cured smoked bacon, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted sourdogh bread.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Basil Bisque

$15.79

Havarti, smoked Gouda and American cheeses melted between toasted sourdough bread. Served with a cup of creamy tomato bisque and Frenc fries.

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Brisket Taco

$14.99

Smoked brisket, pepper jack, cheddar and Monterray cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese in crispy corn tortillas.

Tequila Lime Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Tequila and lime marinated grilled chicken on corn tortillas with 3 cheese blend, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, roasted guajillo pepper salsa, cilantro and deep fried jalapeno peppers.

Carnitas Tacos

$14.79

Slow cooked pork, southern slaw, roasted tomato salsa, sweet and spicy aioli, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.79

Pacific Rock Cod, Pour House southern fry mix blend, house made slaw, pickled onions, chipotle aioli and cilantro.

Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos

$14.79

Gulf shrimp marinated in chili and lime with fresh street style corn, jalopeno-avocado and guajilo salsas, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.99

Ginger marinated grilled chicken iwth stir fried vegetables, avocado, cucumbers, and sweet Shoyu glaze over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Pork Belly Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.49

Braised pork belly, fried rice, seared pinapple, shallots and Yuzu aioli, topped with a fried egg.

Red Miso Salmon

$19.99

Marinated, fire roasted Pacific salmon served wtih Asian stir fry, avocado, cucumber, tempura jalopenos and a sweet ginger miso vinaigrette over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Desserts

Black Cherry Riccotta Cheesecake

$7.49

Tiramisu

$7.49

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.49

Carrot Cake

$7.49

New York Turtle Cheesecake

$7.49

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.49

Kid Ice Cream

$3.99

Adult Ice Cream

$5.99

Kid Meals

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken strips and side of fries

Kid Fish and Chips

$8.99

Battered cod and side of French Fries

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese quesadilla and side of fries

Kid Hamburgers

$8.99

2 Mini Hamburgers and side of fries

Kid Cheeseburgers

$8.99

2 Mini Chesseburgers and side of fries

Kid Pasta

$8.99

Linquini, butter, parmesan and side of fries

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kraft Mac N Cheese and side of fries

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla and side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side White Rice

$3.99

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.99

Side Mashed

$3.99

Side Brown Rice

$3.99

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Side Southern Slaw

$3.99

Side Asian Slaw

$3.99

Side Salad Chicken

$5.99

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Blackened Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Side Sauces / Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Dude Fil A

$0.25

Side LC

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Buffalo

$0.25

Side Sweet Thai Vin

$0.25

Side Remy

$0.25

Side Horsey Aioli

$0.25

Side Horseradish

$0.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pelligrino

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Cold Brewed Black Coffee

$4.99

French Vanilla Iced Latte

$4.99

Mocha Iced Latte

$4.99

Caramel Iced Latte

$4.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.49

Kids Soda

$1.49

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Gingerale

$2.99