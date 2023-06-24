The Pour House - Chico 855 East Ave Ste 270
Lunch / Dinner
Starters
KFC Wings
Korean style wings covered in sweet and spicy Gojuchang sauce, topped with toasted rice crumbles, green onion and sesame seeds.
Chicken Taquitos
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken, black beans and salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, creme fraiche, guajillo salsa and cotija cheese.
Ahi Poke Tostadas
Marinated ahi tuna, crsip wontons, fresh sliced avocado, ginger-wasabi aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds.
Deep-Fried Green Bean App
Crispy onion battered green beans
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Three cheeses, blackened chicken breast, fresh corn, black beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, lime creme fraiche, and roasted tomato salsa.
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower florets drizzled with buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles served with matchstick celery and carrots and bleu cheese dressing.
Asian Iceberg Cups
Baby iceberg lettuce cups, sliced grilled chicken breast, green onions, purple and green cabbage, toasted peanuts, sesame seeds, fresh cilantro and sweet Thai vinaigrette.
Chicken Strips
Panko breaded chicken strips.
Burger Slider Trio
A trio of sliders: Pepper Jack cheese and horseradish aioli; honey cured smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce; good 'ol American cheese.
Waffle Fry App
French Fry App
Onion Ring App
Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque
Sweet Potatoes Fry App
Garlic Fry App
Salads
Burgers
Wagyu Burger
Three fresh seared Wagyu beef patties with melted American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Black and Bleu
Half pound burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, arugula, cajun seasoning, fresh tomato and avocado citronette.
Crybaby
Half pound burger topped with pickeled jalopeno, fire roasted chili peppers, caramelized onions, peperjack and ghost pepper cheeses, chipotle aioli and tortilla strips.
Brisket Burger
Half pound burger topped with slices of smoked brisket, fried onionm strings, smoked gouda, arugula, jalopeno-avocado citronette and Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Big Sexy
Two half pound burger patties with swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion,
Rancher
Half pound burger topped with onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Classic
Half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Entrees
Chicken Croccante
Crispy panko breaded chicken breast sauteed golden brown with lemon cream sauce over mashed potatoes. Served with Broccolini.
Short Rib Pappardelle
Slow braised short rib and sauteed mushrooms with demi glace and cream fraiche tossed with pappardelle pasta, garnished with green onions.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
Pan seared Pacific salmon with honey ginger glaze served served over brown rice with baby carrots and broccolini.
Fish and Chips
Pacific Rock Cod battered and fried. Served with house made remoulade and French fries.
Bone-In Ribeye
Certified Angus Beef, aged 21 days. topped with cowboy butter, served with curried honey-glazed carrots, broccolini, mashed potatoes, and demi glace.
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with souther slaw and French fries.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast cutlets lightly dusted and sauteed, dressed with a lemon caper butter sauce, fresh herbs, linquini pasta, shallots and red bell peppers.
Pour House Meatloaf
Slow oven roasted, topped with caramelized onions, with stout beer gravy and a sweet and spicy aioli. Served over mashed potatoes with honey-glazed carrots.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
Pickle-brined crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese celery slaw ona a toasted brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken
Pickle- brined crispy chicken with iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Drunken Chicken
Grilled tequila lime chicken, cramelized onions, avocado, fire roasted chili peppers, pepper jack cheese, and smokey chipotle aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Blackened Ahi Tuna
Blackened and seared ahi tuna, Asian slaw, ginger wasabi aioli, sesame seads on a toasted bun.
The Big Dipper
1/2 pound of juicy roast beef, caramlized onions and au jus, on a toasted sour dough roll.
The Little Dipper
Half portion of our big dipper with Au Jus and Fires
Classic BLT
Honey cured smoked bacon, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted sourdogh bread.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Basil Bisque
Havarti, smoked Gouda and American cheeses melted between toasted sourdough bread. Served with a cup of creamy tomato bisque and Frenc fries.
Tacos
Crispy Smoked Brisket Taco
Smoked brisket, pepper jack, cheddar and Monterray cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese in crispy corn tortillas.
Tequila Lime Chicken Tacos
Tequila and lime marinated grilled chicken on corn tortillas with 3 cheese blend, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, roasted guajillo pepper salsa, cilantro and deep fried jalapeno peppers.
Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked pork, southern slaw, roasted tomato salsa, sweet and spicy aioli, cotija cheese and cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos
Pacific Rock Cod, Pour House southern fry mix blend, house made slaw, pickled onions, chipotle aioli and cilantro.
Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos
Gulf shrimp marinated in chili and lime with fresh street style corn, jalopeno-avocado and guajilo salsas, cotija cheese and cilantro.
Rice Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken
Ginger marinated grilled chicken iwth stir fried vegetables, avocado, cucumbers, and sweet Shoyu glaze over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.
Pork Belly Pineapple Fried Rice
Braised pork belly, fried rice, seared pinapple, shallots and Yuzu aioli, topped with a fried egg.
Red Miso Salmon
Marinated, fire roasted Pacific salmon served wtih Asian stir fry, avocado, cucumber, tempura jalopenos and a sweet ginger miso vinaigrette over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.
Desserts
Kid Meals
Kid Chicken Strips
Chicken strips and side of fries
Kid Fish and Chips
Battered cod and side of French Fries
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla and side of fries
Kid Hamburgers
2 Mini Hamburgers and side of fries
Kid Cheeseburgers
2 Mini Chesseburgers and side of fries
Kid Pasta
Linquini, butter, parmesan and side of fries
Kid Mac N Cheese
Kraft Mac N Cheese and side of fries
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese quesadilla and side of fries