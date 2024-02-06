The Pull-Up 2254 Main Street
Main Dishes
- Stew Chicken Plate$25.00
Rice & Beans with slow cooked chicken in a gravy
- Stew Ribeye Plate$30.00
Rice & Beans with slow cooked ribeye in a gravy
- Fried Chicken Plate$25.00
Rice & Beans with boneless fried chicken thighs
- Stew Oxtail Plate$35.00
Rice & Beans with thick cut slow cooked oxtail in a gravy
- Bacalao/Guanimes$30.00
Boiled corn dumplings served with salted cod stew
Sides
- Steak Empanadas$6.00
Savory pastry made of dough stuffed with tender meat with cheese
- Chicken Empanadas$6.00
Savory pastrey made of dough stuffed with tender meat with cheese
- Bean (Veggie) Empanada$6.00
Savory pastrey made of dough stuffed with seasoned kidney beans with cheese
- Oxtail Empanada$8.00
Savory pastrey made of dough stuffed with tender meat with cheese
- Gruyere Mac and Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi in a savory creamy delicious gruyere/chedder cheese sauce
- Sancocho (Cup)$8.00
- Pastelon (Slice)$20.00
Sweet plantain, ground beef, and cheese layered to perfection
- Bacalaito$12.00
Cod fish fritter
- White Rice & Kidney Beans$10.00
- Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas$10.00
- Fried Green Plantains$4.00
- Fried Sweet Plantains$4.00
- Stuffed Potato$5.00
"Paparellana" - Deep fried mashed potatoes stuffed with seasoned meat
- Corn Cakes$4.00
"Arepa" - Grilled corn cake stuffed with cheese
- Corn Bread Muffin$4.00
- Collard Greens$8.00
- Sweet Yams$8.00
- Guava Empanada$4.00
- Arepa$4.00
- White Rice$5.00
- Yellow Rice$5.00
- Kidney Beans$5.00
- Pigeon Beans$5.00
