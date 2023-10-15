Food

Dinner appetizers small plates

Bowl Chowder

$11.00

Calamari

$17.95

Coconut Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp

Crab Rangoons

$18.95

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Oysters

$20.95

6 on the half shell

Scallop App

$20.95

Grilled Alaskan Scallops

Seafood Sampler

Seafood Platter for 2 or 4

Steamed Clams

$28.95

steamed in garlic butter

Steamed King Crab

Zucchini sticks

$15.95

Crab Ravioli

$19.95

Beef

Premium Burger

$21.95

Grilled Ribeye

$48.95

14 oz

Filet Mignon

$42.95

8 oz

Senators Steak

$33.95

Choice Flatiron

Pork Chop

$38.95

Game

Lamb Chops

$41.95

Reindeer Medallions

$38.95

Elk Meatloaf

$28.95

Salads

Small House Salad

$9.00

Large House Salad

$12.50

Small Spinach Salad

$12.50

Large Spinach Salads

$19.50

Small Caesar Salad

$11.50

Large Caesar Salad

$14.50

Black and Bleu Salad

$28.50

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

$21.50

Crab Cobb Salad

$29.50

Seafood

Seafood Risotto

$35.95

Grilled Salmon

$29.95

Crab Cakes

$27.95

Seafood Pasta

$33.95

Seafood Combination

$32.95

Grilled Halibut

$35.95

Crab Mac

$33.95

Scallops Dinner

$42.95

Blackened Halibut

$36.95

Fish and Chips

$28.95

King Crab Dinner

$125.95

Poultry

Chicken Mac

$29.95

Chicken Denali

$28.95

Vegetarian

Marinated Vegetable Platter

$22.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.95

Kids Pasta Plain

$7.95

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$7.95

Kids PB & J

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

Kids Burger

$11.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

OB Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.95

Employee Food

Emp Burger

$4.50

Emp Caesar

$4.50

Emp Calamari

$4.50

Emp Chicken tender

$4.50

Emp Fish & Chip

$4.50

Emp Nacho

$4.50

Emp Zucchini Sticks

$4.50

Bar Food

Bar Menu-Apps

Calamari

$17.95

Cheese Curds

$17.95

Flatbread

$15.95

Jalapeno Popper

$14.95

Jumbo Wings

$18.95

Oyster shooter

$4.00Out of stock

Oyster shooter vodka

$10.25Out of stock

Oysters

$20.95Out of stock

Pound Sweet Potato Fries

$12.50

Pretzels

$13.95

Zuccini Sticks

$15.95

Crab Puff

$18.95

Bar Menu- Soup/Salads

Black and Bleu Salad

$28.50

Bowl Chowder

$11.00

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

$21.50

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Large Caesar

$14.50

Large Spinach Salad

$19.50

Salmon Salad

$28.95

Small Caesar Salad

$11.50

Small Spinach Salad

$11.50

Bar Menu-Burgers&Sandwiches

Elk Burger

$20.95

Cheese Steak

$24.95

Fried Chicken BLT

$18.50

Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Cuban Panini

$23.95

Mckinley Burger

$18.95

Bar Menu-Sides

Side of Fries

$3.75

Side of Sweet potato fries

$4.50

add calamari

$12.00

add chicken

$10.00

add salmon

$14.00

add shrimp

$12.00

Side onion rings

$3.75

Add Flatiron Steak

$16.00

Bar Menu-Hearty Fare

Halibut Nuggets

$27.95

Halibut Tacos

$28.95

Halibut cheeks

Nachos

$15.95

Seafood Sampler

Steak Bites

$28.95

Steamed King Crab

Smash Burger

$18.95

Special

Pizza

$17.95

Dessert

Apple Pie

$9.50

Birthday Burnt Creme

Birthday Cobbler

Black Bottom Cake

$9.50

Brownie

$9.50

Burnt Creme

$9.50

Carrot Cake

$9.50

Cheesecake

$9.50

Cobbler

$9.50

Dessert

$8.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Mousse Cake

$9.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.50

Sides

Add Risotto

$16.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Add Asparagus

$10.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Add Mash

$3.95

Add Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Add Chefs Veg

$3.95

Add Flatiron

$16.00

Retail

Poo / Shuffle

Pool

Maria's Wenis