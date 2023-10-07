For any catering orders or large orders, please call.
The Q Spot
Main Menu
CHICKEN AND MORE
All Flats or Drums $2.00 extra Large Wing orders available upon request Sauce $1.00 per flavor Wing Flavors: Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Teriyaki Hot, BBQ, Q Sauce
DESSERTS
Peach Cobbler is served on SUNDAYS only
DRINKS
Small drinks are $2.99 Large drinks are $3.99
Bottle Water
$1.50
Can Sodas
$2.00
Fountain Drink Large pepsi
$3.99
Fountain Drink Small pepsi
$2.99
Lemonade Large
$3.99
Lemonade Small
$2.99
Sweet Tea Large
$3.99
Sweet Tea Small
$2.99
The Q Punch Large
$3.99
The Q Punch Small
$2.99
Fountain drink large Pepsi zero sugar
$3.99
Fountain drink small Pepsi zero sugar
$2.99
Fountain drink large Gatorade fruit punch
$3.99
Fountain drink small Gatorade fruit punch
$2.99
Fountain drink large orange crush
$3.99
Fountain drink small orange crush
$2.99
Fountain drink large MT Dew
$3.99
Fountain drink small MT DEW
$2.99
HOMESTYLE FRIES
KID'S MENU
Kid's meals are served with fries and a drink.
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Menu items are available Tuesday - Friday between the hours of 11 am - 2 pm ONLY, NO EXCEPTIONS.
SANDWICHES
BEEF HOT DOG
$3.99
BIG Q CHEESEBURGER
$10.99
BOLOGNA SANDWICH
$5.99
CHEESEBURGER
$7.99
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$6.99
CHOPPED CHICKEN BLT
$12.99
FISH FILET SANDWICH
$6.99
HAMBURGER
$6.99
LEG QUARTER SANDWICH
$5.99
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$11.99
PORKCHOP SANDWICH
$7.99
PULL PORK SANDWICH
$5.99
Q CLUB
$11.99
SALMON PHILLY
$13.99
SAVORY SALMON BURGER
$14.99
SHRIMP BLT
$12.99
SEAFOOD BASKETS
SIDES
SOUL FOOD ENTREES
All Soul Food Entrees are served with 1 meat and 3 sides with a choice of delicious sweet cornbread or roll. $2.00 upcharge for White Meat only Oxtails are ONLY available Fri-Sun Meatloaf is available only on SUNDAYS
SOUL FOOD SIDES
Soul Food Sides Available on Sunday ONLY Cabbage, Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Black Eye Peas, Lima Beans, and Potato Salad
THE Q ROLLS
Cheesesteak 1 @ $7.00 & 2 @ $13.00 Salmon Egg Roll 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00 Soul Food 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00
Main Menu 2
SANDWICHES (Deep Copy)
BEEF HOT DOG
$3.99
BIG Q CHEESEBURGER
$10.99
BOLOGNA SANDWICH
$5.99
CHEESEBURGER
$7.99
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$6.99
CHOPPED CHICKEN BLT
$12.99
FISH FILET SANDWICH
$6.99
HAMBURGER
$6.99
LEG QUARTER SANDWICH
$5.99
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$11.99
PORKCHOP SANDWICH
$7.99
PULL PORK SANDWICH
$5.99
Q CLUB
$11.99
SALMON PHILLY
$13.99
SAVORY SALMON BURGER
$14.99
SHRIMP BLT
$12.99
KID'S MENU (Deep Copy)
Kid's meals are served with fries and a drink.
HOMESTYLE FRIES (Deep Copy)
THE Q ROLLS (Deep Copy)
Cheesesteak 1 @ $7.00 & 2 @ $13.00 Salmon Egg Roll 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00 Soul Food 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00
SIDES (Deep Copy)
CHICKEN AND MORE (Deep Copy)
All Flats or Drums $2.00 extra Large Wing orders available upon request Sauce $1.00 per flavor Wing Flavors: Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Teriyaki Hot, BBQ, Q Sauce
SEAFOOD BASKETS (Deep Copy)
SOUL FOOD ENTREES (Deep Copy)
All Soul Food Entrees are served with 1 meat and 3 sides with a choice of delicious sweet cornbread or roll. $2.00 upcharge for White Meat only Oxtails are ONLY available Fri-Sun Meatloaf is available only on SUNDAYS
SOUL FOOD SIDES (Deep Copy)
Soul Food Sides Available on Sunday ONLY Cabbage, Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Black Eye Peas, Lima Beans, and Potato Salad
DESSERTS (Deep Copy)
Peach Cobbler is served on SUNDAYS only
DRINKS (Deep Copy)
Small drinks are $2.99 Large drinks are $3.99
Bottle Water
$1.50
Can Sodas
$2.00
Fountain Drink Large pepsi
$3.99
Fountain Drink Small pepsi
$2.99
Lemonade Large
$3.99
Lemonade Small
$2.99
Sweet Tea Large
$3.99
Sweet Tea Small
$2.99
The Q Punch Large
$3.99
The Q Punch Small
$2.99
Fountain drink large Pepsi zero sugar
$3.99
Fountain drink small Pepsi zero sugar
$2.99
Fountain drink large Gatorade fruit punch
$3.99
Fountain drink small Gatorade fruit punch
$2.99
Fountain drink large orange crush
$3.99
Fountain drink small orange crush
$2.99
Fountain drink large MT Dew
$3.99
Fountain drink small MT DEW
$2.99
The Q Spot Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 722-4147
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 12PM