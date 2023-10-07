Main Menu

CHICKEN AND MORE

All Flats or Drums $2.00 extra Large Wing orders available upon request Sauce $1.00 per flavor Wing Flavors: Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Teriyaki Hot, BBQ, Q Sauce

6 WINGS

$8.99

10 WINGS

$12.99

12 WINGS

$14.99

20 WINGS

$24.99

FRIED TURKEY WING

$5.00

LARGE GIZZARDS

$8.99

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$1.00

SMALL GIZZARDS

$5.99

Large livers

$8.99

Small livers

$5.99

Bake turkey wing

$5.00

DESSERTS

Peach Cobbler is served on SUNDAYS only

Small Banana Pudding

$5.00

Small Cookie Pudding

$5.00

Peach Cobbler (SUNDAY ONLY)

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Large Banana Pudding

$10.00

Large Cookie Pudding

$10.00

DRINKS

Small drinks are $2.99 Large drinks are $3.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can Sodas

$2.00

Fountain Drink Large pepsi

$3.99

Fountain Drink Small pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade Large

$3.99

Lemonade Small

$2.99

Sweet Tea Large

$3.99

Sweet Tea Small

$2.99

The Q Punch Large

$3.99

The Q Punch Small

$2.99

Fountain drink large Pepsi zero sugar

$3.99

Fountain drink small Pepsi zero sugar

$2.99

Fountain drink large Gatorade fruit punch

$3.99

Fountain drink small Gatorade fruit punch

$2.99

Fountain drink large orange crush

$3.99

Fountain drink small orange crush

$2.99

Fountain drink large MT Dew

$3.99

Fountain drink small MT DEW

$2.99

HOMESTYLE FRIES

CHICKEN PHILLY FRIES

$9.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

$10.99

PULL PORK FRIES

$8.99

SALMON FRIES

$12.99

SURF & TURF FRIES

$13.99

KID'S MENU

Kid's meals are served with fries and a drink.

KID'S 2 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$6.99

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

KID'S HAMBURGER

$5.99

KID'S HOT DOG

$6.99

LUNCH MENU

Lunch Menu items are available Tuesday - Friday between the hours of 11 am - 2 pm ONLY, NO EXCEPTIONS.

2 Beef Hot Dog Basket

$11.00

5 Wings & Gizzards Basket

$12.00

Cheeseburger Basket

$11.00

Club Sandwich Basket

$12.00

Gizzards & Lizards Basket

$11.00

Pull Pork Sandwich Basket

$11.00

SANDWICHES

BEEF HOT DOG

$3.99

BIG Q CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$5.99

CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

CHOPPED CHICKEN BLT

$12.99

FISH FILET SANDWICH

$6.99

HAMBURGER

$6.99

LEG QUARTER SANDWICH

$5.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

PORKCHOP SANDWICH

$7.99

PULL PORK SANDWICH

$5.99

Q CLUB

$11.99

SALMON PHILLY

$13.99

SAVORY SALMON BURGER

$14.99

SHRIMP BLT

$12.99

SEAFOOD BASKETS

10 PC FISH ONLY

$19.99

2 PC FISH

$10.99

2 PC FISH & SHRIMP

$15.99

4 PC FISH

$13.99

4 PC FISH & SHRIMP

$17.99

SHRIMP BASKET

$11.99

SIDES

COLESLAW

$3.00

CORN NUGGETS

$6.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$6.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

FRIED OKRA

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

SOUL FOOD ENTREES

All Soul Food Entrees are served with 1 meat and 3 sides with a choice of delicious sweet cornbread or roll. $2.00 upcharge for White Meat only Oxtails are ONLY available Fri-Sun Meatloaf is available only on SUNDAYS

2 PC FISH

$16.99

BAKED CHICKEN

$12.99

FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

FRIED RIBS

$15.99

HAMBURGER STEAK

$15.99

MEATLOAF (SUNDAY ONLY)

$16.99

NECKBONES (SUNDAY ONLY)

$16.99

OXTAILS (AVAILABLE FRIDAY - SUNDAY ONLY)

$22.99

PORK CHOP

$14.99

SMOTHERED LIVER

$14.99

TURKEY WINGS

$16.99

WHITE MEAT ONLY (EXTRA)

$2.00

Pigfeet

$16.99

SOUL FOOD SIDES

Soul Food Sides Available on Sunday ONLY Cabbage, Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Black Eye Peas, Lima Beans, and Potato Salad

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

$4.00

CANDIE YAMS

$4.00

COLLARDS

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

RICE & GRAVY

$4.00

CABBAGE (SUNDAY ONLY)

$4.00

RED SKINNED MASHED POTATOES (SUNDAY ONLY)

$4.00

BLACK EYE PEAS (SUNDAY ONLY)

$4.00

LIMA BEANS (SUNDAY ONLY)

$4.00

POTATO SALAD (SUNDAY ONLY)

$4.00

THE Q ROLLS

Cheesesteak 1 @ $7.00 & 2 @ $13.00 Salmon Egg Roll 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00 Soul Food 1 @ $6.00 & 2 @ $11.00

Cheesesteak Egg Roll (1)

$7.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$13.00

Salmon Egg Roll (1)

$6.00

Salmon Egg Rolls (2)

$11.00

Soul Food Egg Roll (1)

$6.00

Soul Food Egg Rolls (2)

$11.00

Tacos

3 birria tacos special

$20.00

