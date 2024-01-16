The Quencher
Food Menu
Small Plates & Apps
- Lasagna Dip$16.00
House garlic bread & Joey's cheesy lasagna dip from scratch.
- Bread Basket$5.00
House made Focaccia with choice of whipped butter, garlic butter, house red sauce or olive oil.
- Cirspy Smelts$11.00
Cornmeal battered fried smelts, lemon aioli GF
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Crispy fries, fresh herbs, white truffle, parmesan, garlic aioli
- Crispy Eggplant$14.00
Panko crust, warm ricotta, pesto oil, tomato basil sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$11.00
Housemade sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh herbs, panko breadcrumbs
- Arancini$11.00
Crispy rice balls, fontina, smoked tamato sauce
- Roasted Wings$12.00
Jumbo chicken wings. Choice of Italian Style or Spice Le Rev with house blue cheese sauce
- Crispy Polpette$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs, Mom's gravy, parmesan, grilled bread.
- GF Sautéed Calamari$14.00
Cornmeal crusted RI calamari, fried peppers, kalamata olives, spicy pomodoro, grilled lemon GF
Salads
Housemade Pastas
Sandwiches
- Meatball Panini$15.00
Crusty bread, house pork & beef meatballs, pomodoro, mozzarella, shaved basil, chili flake
- Chicken Parm Panini$15.00
Crusty bread, panko crusted chicken, pomodoro, mozzarella, roasted tomato
- Ed's Burger & Beer$18.00
Grilled all beef patty, caramelized onions, american cheese, Le Rev sauce.
- Ed's Burger$13.00
Grilled all beef patty, caramelized onions, american cheese, Le Rev sauce.
- Pub Burger$15.00
Signature Pizza Pies
- The Plain Jane$14.00
House ed sauce, shredded mozzarella
- The Spicy Margherita$16.00
Tomoto, basil, mozzarella, chili oil
- The Mushroom$17.00
Roasted mushrooms, arugula pesto cream, fontina, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, crispy shallot
- The Sausage & Rabe$18.00
Spicy housemade pork sausage, rabe pesto, parmesan, mozzarella, chili flake, roasted fennel
- The Wicked Good Time$18.00
Crispy point judith calamari, spicy pomodoro, cherry peppers, garlic aioli, shredded mozzarella, parsley
- The Prosciutto Arugula$18.00
House made ricotta, shaved prosciutto, lemon arugula, fried rosemary, parmesan cream sauce
- The 4th of July$18.00
Groud beef & pork, house tomato sauce, shaved romaine, mozzarella, french fries, red onion, big mac sauce
- Thick Crust Gradma Squares$18.00
1/8 sheet pan deep dish style with 2 slices
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Classic mushroom marsala, tagliatelle pasta, chicken
- Veal Marsala$26.00
Classic mushroom marsala, tagliatelle pasta, veal
- Grilled Salmon$25.00
Garlic lemon butter, roated cauliflower, lemon arugula salad, house pesto
- Chicken Parmesan$21.00
House Pomodoro, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina
- Veal Parmesan$26.00
House Pomodoro, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina
- Eggplant Parmesan$21.00
House Pomodoro, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina
- Salmon Piccata$25.00
Garlic lemon butter, capers, italian white beans
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
Garlic lemon butter, capers, italian white beans
- Swordfish Milanese$24.00
Panko crusted crispy swordfish, grilled lemon, lemon arugula salad with red onion, shaved pecorino, cherry tomatoes.
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
Sides to Share
- Spicy Cannellini Beans$7.00
Spicy pomodoro, sage, garlic, rosemary, chili oil
- Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
House breadcrumbs, parmesan, herb GFO
- Spicy Kale$6.00
EVOO, chili flake, confit garlic, herbs GF
- House Fries$5.00
- Spaghetti & Red Sauce$7.00
- House Side Salad$6.00
Romaine, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, onion GF
Sauces
- SD Lasagna Dip$8.00
- SD Lemon Aioli$2.00
- SD Garlic Ailoi$2.00
- SD House Red$2.00
- SD Smoked Tomato$2.00
- SD Blue Cheese$2.00
- SD Spicy Pomodoro$2.00
- SD Pecorino$2.00
- SD Grilled Lemon$1.00
- SD Rosemary Balsamic$1.00
- SD Caesar$1.00
- SD Le Rev Sauce$2.00
- SD Big Mac$1.00
- SD Chili Oil$1.00
- SD Pesto$2.00
- SD Pomodoro$1.00
- SD Ranch$1.00
Cocktail Menu
Well Drinks
Cocktails
Negronis
Beer and Shots
Cocktail Pitchers
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
- Rejects Locals Only$7.00
- Narragansett Musik Express$7.50
- Twelve Percent Draft$9.00
- Proclamation Flummox$8.50
- Rejects Rotating$8.00
- 16oz Quencher American Lager$6.50
- 16oz Narraganset Seasonal$7.50
- 16oz Whalers Rise$8.00
- 16oz Tilted Barn IPA$10.00
- 16oz Rejects Seasonal$8.00
- 44oz Quencher American Lager$20.00
- 44oz Narraganset Seasonal$22.00
- 44oz Whalers Rise$23.00
- 44oz Tilted Barn IPA$30.00
- 44oz Rejects Seasonal$23.00
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine Menu
House Glass and Carafe
- Marchesi De FrescoBaldi Glass$9.00
- Marchesi De Frescobaldi Small Carafe$18.00
- Marchesi De Frescobaldi Large Carafe$34.00
- Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Glass$9.00
- Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Small Carafe$18.00
- Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Large Carafe$34.00
- Marchesini Marcello Rose Glass$9.00
- Marchesini Marcello Rose Small Carafe$18.00
- Marchesini Marcello Rose Large Carafe$34.00
SOLID
SICK
FIZZY
Wines by the Bottle
- Campi Valero Falanghina$60.00
- Kettmeir Pinot Grigio$45.00
- Marco Merli Bianco$65.00
- Bramito Chardonnay$60.00
- Skins Orange Wine$55.00
- Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo$50.00
- Monte Zovo Rosso$55.00
- Monte Valle Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$45.00
- Villa Antinori Toscana$50.00
- Col De Salici Sparkling Rose$45.00
- Schramsberg Blanc de Noir$99.00