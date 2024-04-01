I Hate to Love You

$10.00

Martini 10 oz. 1 1/2 oz. Ol Smoky Cookies N Cream Rim inside White Choclate Sauce 1/2 oz. Baileys Irish Cream 2 squeeze Chocolate Sauce 2 Scoops Cookie Crumbles 2 Mexican Vanilla 2 Sprays Whipped Cream 3 Pieces Oreo Cream 3 Pieces Mini Oreos Rim Chocolate Sauce Rim Cookie Crumbles DIRECTIONS Martini Glass RIm with Chocolate Sauce and Crushed Oreos. Inside Rim White Chocolate Sauce Drizzle. In Mixing Glass Apply all Ingredients listed minus the Rim White Choc. Sauce. Add Ice and Shake Vigorously. Double Strain, pour into Garnished, Chilled Martini Glass. Add 3 mini oreos to float on top