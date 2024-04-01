The Rackhouse 4847 Main Street
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
A union of tender chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella. Garnished with parmesan, scallions served with warm Naan Bread
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
10oz of Cauliflower tossed in nashville hot seasoning, topped with buffalo sauce & scallions served with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
- Mozzeralla Cheese Bites$11.00
20 hand-cut mozzarella bites made in house, hand breaded and fried to order. Served with 2 oz. marinara sauce and 2 oz. ranch dressing.
- Carolina swt tots$10.00
Crispy Sweet Tots, queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, cilantro & onions. Topped with your choice of meats.
- Rackhouse Nachos$8.00
Daily made corn tortilla chips smothered with mozzarella, cheddar/jack cheese, black beans, pico de gailo, pickled red onions, :a crema and topped with guacamole, cojita cheese, and onion cilantro mix.
- Rackhouse Quesadilla$14.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, blackened chicken, green chiles, black beans and roasted corn. Served with 1 ½ oz. of salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Skillet Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavetapi pasta in a 4 cheese cream sauce topped with bacon and chives
- Stuffed Shrimp Avocado$14.00
Sliced Avocado stuffed with flash fried shrimp tossed in a spicy romelade sauce
- Fried Pickles & Jalapenos basket$11.00
12 oz. of sliced pickles and Jalapenos hand breaded and fried. Served with 2 oz. ranch dressing.
- Hillview Court Bean Dip$9.00
A mix of beans, cream cheese and rackhouse seasoning. Served with chips
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Chips & Queso$9.00
- Chips Trio$11.00
- Blackened Rackhouse$17.00
On a bed of mixed greens, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Bacon, red onions topped with Blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of protien
- Cobb$17.00
We’ve made this robust farm fresh salad a Texas star. Loaded with bacon, flame-grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, crumbled aged bleu cheese and your choice of our house-made dressings
- Strawberry Fields$18.00
candied pecans, red onions, baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese crumble, topped with sundried cranberries.
- Ahi Tuna$17.00
chopped romain, sunflower seeds, carrot matchsticks, red cabbage, cucumber, green onions,avocado,carrots cellery, w/ a seared ahi tuna on top
- Hail Caeser$11.00
chopped Romain, shredded parmesan cheese, garlic crutons
- Soup of the Day$5.00+
- Venison Chili$5.00+
Spicy venison chili topped with pepper jack cheese and red onions. Served with a toasted hoagie slice and a soup spoon.
- Jumbo Wings 10$17.00
Tossed in your choice of sauces,Served with blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing and celery sticks
- Jumbo Wings 20$32.00
Tossed in your choice of sauces,Served with blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing and celery sticks
- Boneless Wings 8$10.00
Marinated boneless chicken fried golden brown in our seasoned flour, tossed in your choice of sauces.served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
- Boneless Wings 12$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken fried golden brown in our seasoned flour, tossed in your choice of sauces.served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
- Rackhouse Burger$14.00
1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on a brioche bun
- BYO Burger$13.00
1/2 lb burger patty on a Brioche Bun
- Rackhouse Turkey Burger$17.00
1/2 lb turkey burger, fresh ground turnkey, Rackhouse seasoning on a brioche bun
- Prohibition Philly$15.00
Thinly sliced cooked beef tossed with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and poblano peppers. Smothered with provolone cheese and topped with oregano. Served on a toasted bread roll brushed with mayonnaise and served with Fries.
- Cubano$15.00
Classically prepared with fresh roast pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on toasted Bread roll served with fries
- Brisket grilled cheese$15.00
Cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with Spicy BBQ sauce served with fries
- Black Forest Jam Grilled Cheese$16.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, swiss cheese, Blackberry jam, spring mix, on toasted Brioche Bread served with fries
- Wisconsin grilled cheese$13.00
Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, Pepper jack cheese & Mozzarella Grilled on toasted Brioche Bread served with fries.
- Chicken fried Steak$18.00
oversized portion of round steak hand battered and fried, then topped with roasted jalapeño cream gravy. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Chicken Fried Chicken$17.00
oversized portion of Chicken hand battered and fried, then topped with roasted jalapeño cream gravy. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Spicy Chipotle Chicken Breast$18.00
Grilled 6 oz. chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, green chilies, pico de gallo, black beans and roasted corn. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed vegetables
- Jameson's Irish Gaelic Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed mushrroms & onions smothered in our creamy Irish whiskey sauce over mashed potatoes or Linguini. Served with garlic bread.
- Chicken Basket$16.00
6 oz. of chicken tenders (fried, grilled or blackened) on a bed of Fries. Topped with a lemon and served with 2 oz. poblano honey mustard, or Ranch dressing.
- Baked Stuffed Shrimp$18.00
Stuffed with seafood stuffing and topped with lemon butter sauce. Served with white rice and garlic toast.
- 8oz Filet mignon$45.00
Prime tenderloin skillfully hand-cut and grilled to sizzling tenderness, the filet mignon is a prized old-world classic. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal mixed vegetables.
- 11 oz sirloin$29.00
11 oz. of tender, flavorful and naturally lean premier sirloin seared to irresistibly juicy perfection. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal mixed vegetables.
- 12oz Ribeye$35.00
This juicy and succulent 16 oz. ribeye is one of our master cuts of marbled beef, perfectly seared to your specifications. Sublimely tender and satisfying. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal mixed vegetables.
- Whiskey Rebellion Pot Roast$24.00
Bourbon Marinated & slow cooked pot roast · brown gravy · house made garlic mashed potatoes · sautéed mixed veggies
- Meat Loaf$21.00
Made in house, finished on the grill and topped with mushroom gravy (brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms, green chilies, green onions, caramelized onions). Served with macaroni & cheese and fresh sautéed veggies
- BYO Omlette$11.50
- Big Stack$7.50
- Bacon Cinnamon Rolls$6.50
- Donut Holes$5.00
- Avo-Tater$10.50
- Avo-Tinis$9.50
- Oatmeal Bowl$8.00
- French Toast$9.50
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00
- All American$10.50
- Breakfast Sliders$12.50
- Hangover Burger$14.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
- Country Benedict$14.50
- Chicken Sriracha Biscuit$13.50
- Brunch Board$75.99
- Southwest Skillet$13.50
- Hearty Greens Skillet$12.50
- Breakfast Sides
- Bacardi$7.50
- Dewars$8.50
- Fireball$7.50
- Jack Daniels$8.50
- Jameson$10.50
- Ketel One$8.50
- Socorro Blanco$8.50
- Titos$7.50
- Hiya Doll$16.50
Highball 12 oz. 1 1/2 oz. Socorro Reposado 1/2 oz Cream of Coconut 1/2 oz Jalisco Orange 1 oz. Vanilla Mandarian /Marshmallow Homemade Syrup 3/4 oz Pineapple Juice 1/2 oz. Orange Juice 1 Sprig Mint Sprig 2 Skewer Pineapple Wedge Garnish Lime Zest Garnish Lime Wedge Skewer 2 Garnish Regular Cherry DIRECTIONS Combine All Ingredients into Shaker minus the garnish . Add Ice. Shake Vigorously. Pour over ice into designated glass. Garnish Lime Wedge, Cherry and Pineapple Skewer , Mint Sprig. Sprinkle Lime Zest
- I Hate to Love You$10.00
Martini 10 oz. 1 1/2 oz. Ol Smoky Cookies N Cream Rim inside White Choclate Sauce 1/2 oz. Baileys Irish Cream 2 squeeze Chocolate Sauce 2 Scoops Cookie Crumbles 2 Mexican Vanilla 2 Sprays Whipped Cream 3 Pieces Oreo Cream 3 Pieces Mini Oreos Rim Chocolate Sauce Rim Cookie Crumbles DIRECTIONS Martini Glass RIm with Chocolate Sauce and Crushed Oreos. Inside Rim White Chocolate Sauce Drizzle. In Mixing Glass Apply all Ingredients listed minus the Rim White Choc. Sauce. Add Ice and Shake Vigorously. Double Strain, pour into Garnished, Chilled Martini Glass. Add 3 mini oreos to float on top
- save second base$9.50
- Rackhouse Margarita (top shelf)$15.00
- Lakeview Sour Breeze$12.00
- Lady of the Lake$12.00
- Lakeside Tea$12.00
- Spicy Paloma$10.50
- Sunset Sangria$10.50
- Summer Spritz$10.50
- Heavana nights$8.00
- Don't Mock Me$8.50
- You'll Thank me Tomorrow$8.50
- Smash that Bourbon$9.00
- Bourbon Day Every Day$9.50
- Rack Envy$20.00
- Ginger Heart$9.50
- Pecan Pie$14.00
- Lewisville Slugger$14.00
- Cinnamon Twist old fashioned$20.00
- Warm Embrace old fashion$21.00
- Heavenly Cloud old fashioned$30.00
- 3 Wisemen$12.50
- 4 Horsemen$12.50
- 57 Chevy$10.50
- 57 Chevy with Florida Plates$10.50
- 57 Chevy with Hawaiian Plates$10.50
- Absolut Nut$8.50
- After 5$9.00
- After 8$8.50
- Alabama slammer$9.00
- Alaskan duck fart$8.50
- Alien Secretion$9.00
- Alien sex$9.00
- Almond joy$9.50
- Alpine Breeze$10.50
- Ambush$9.50
- American Flag$9.50
- Angel’s Kiss$9.50
- Apple De Light$9.50
- Apple jack$8.50
- Apple pie$9.00
- Apple Sauce$8.50
- B-52$8.50
- B-spot$8.50
- B151 aka B51$9.00
- B52 with Bombay Doors$9.00
- B52 with Golden Parachute$8.50
- B59$10.50
- Baby guinness$9.50
- Baileys comet$9.00
- Balls deep$8.50
- Banana Boat$9.00
- Banana Boomer$9.00
- Banana Split$8.50
- Barbie shot$8.50
- Beam me up Scotty$9.50
- Bend Me Over$8.50
- Bit’ O’ Honey$8.50
- Black russian$9.00
- Blackberry Lemon Drop$8.50
- Bloody Bull Shot$8.50
- Bloody mary shot$8.50
- Blow job$8.50
- Blue Hawaiian$8.50
- Blue kamikaze$8.50
- Blue movie$8.50
- Blue waffles$8.50
- Blue Whale$8.50
- Blueberry Lemon Drop$8.50
- Bob bdarley$8.50
- Bob marley$9.50
- Bocci ball$9.00
- Boilermaker$12.50
- Bourbon Street$10.50
- Brain eraser$10.50
- Brain Hemorrhage$10.50
- Brass Monkey$9.50
- Bubbly red sex$10.50
- Bunny fucker$9.00
- Bushtucker trial$8.50
- Butterbeer$11.50
- Butternut$8.50
- Buttery nipple$8.50
- C.C. Rider$8.50
- Candy Apple$9.00
- Candy Corn$8.50
- Cappuccinotini$8.50
- Caramel apple$8.50
- Cement Mixer$7.00
- Cheesecake$8.50
- Cherry cheese cake$8.50
- Cherry cordial$8.50
- Cherry cordial$8.50
- Cherry Lifesaver$8.50
- Cherry Limeade Shot$8.50
- Choc orange$8.50
- Chocolate almond amaretto$8.50
- Chocolate cake$8.50
- Chocolate cake$8.50
- Cinn Toast Crunch$8.50
- Cookie dough$9.00
- Cotton Headed Ninny-Muggins$8.50
- Cowboy Eddy$8.50
- Cranberry cookie$8.50
- Creature from the Black Lagoon$8.50
- Double chocolate$8.50
- Dream team$8.50
- Dreamsicle$8.50
- Embolism$8.50
- Epidermis$8.50
- Evil angel$8.50
- Face Eraser$8.50
- Fire & Ice$8.50
- Flamin beaver$10.50
- Fools Gold$8.50
- French Connection$8.50
- French toast$8.50
- Frog Cum$8.50
- Fruit Loop$8.50
- Gator Cum$8.50
- Get laid$8.50
- Gingerbread Man$8.50
- Girl scout cookie$8.50
- Gold Furnace$8.50
- Good & Plenty$8.50
- Green and white tea$8.50
- Green Iguana$8.50
- Harley quinn$8.50
- Hawaiian Punch$8.50
- Hurricane laura$8.50
- Incredible Hulk Shot$8.50
- Irish Car Bomb$14.50
- Irish flag$8.50
- Irish Frog$8.50
- Italian Connection$8.50
- Jager Bomb$9.50
- Jamaican dust$8.50
- Jammy dodger$9.00
- Johnny Vegas$8.50
- Jolly rancher$8.50
- Jolly Rancher Green$8.50
- Jolly Rancher Red$8.50
- Juicy Fruit$8.50
- Juicy Pussy$8.50
- Kamikaze$9.00
- Kandy Kane$8.50
- Kermit the frog$8.50
- Kool aid$8.50
- Lemon drop$9.00
- Lemon meringue$8.50
- Liberace$8.50
- Licorice Stick$8.50
- Lil bit o honey$8.50
- Lime lizard$8.50
- Liquid Marijuana$9.00
- Lui, lui$8.50
- M&M$8.50
- Mad dog$8.50
- Mad scientist$8.50
- Malibu Barbie$8.50
- Melon ball$8.50
- Mexican candy$8.50
- Mexican Flag$8.50
- Michael jackson$8.50
- Mind eraser$10.50
- Mint aero$8.50
- Monkeys lunch$8.50
- Mudslide$8.50
- Naked yellow bird$8.50
- Nutty irishman$8.50
- Oatmeal cookie$8.50
- Ocean Breeze$8.50
- Ocean Breeze$8.50
- Oil spill$8.50
- Orange Crush$8.50
- Orgasm$8.50
- Pb cake shot$8.50
- pb&j$8.50
- Peach Lemon Drop$8.50
- Peach tart$8.50
- Peach tart$8.50
- Peppermint paddy$8.50
- Pineapple upside down cake$8.50
- Pink lemon drop$8.50
- Pink pussy$8.50
- Pop My Cherry$8.50
- Prairie fire$8.50
- Purple Flip Flop$8.50
- Purple haze$8.50
- Purple hooter$8.50
- Rasp. Lemon Drop$8.50
- Raspberry Kamikaze$9.00
- Red headed slut$8.50
- Red snapper$8.50
- Ribena$8.50
- Rocky mountain bear fucker$8.50
- Root Beer Float Shot$8.50
- Royal Fuck$9.50
- Russian quaalude$8.50
- Scooby snack$8.50
- Screaming Orgasim$8.50
- Sex in the dungeon$8.50
- Sex me up cowboy$8.50
- Sex With a Bartender$8.50
- Sex With An Alligator$8.50
- Shamrocked$8.50
- Shark Tooth Shot$8.50
- Sicilian Kiss$8.50
- SIlk Panties$8.50
- Silver bullet$8.50
- Skip & Go Naked$8.50
- Skittle Shot$8.50
- Slippery nipple$8.50
- Snake bite$8.50
- Snow Shoe$8.50
- Sour Patch Kid$8.50
- Spicy latin lover$8.50
- Starburst shots$8.50
- Stuff You’ll Need$8.50
- Sunset$8.50
- Superman Shot$8.50
- Surfer on acid$8.50
- Swedish Fish$8.50
- T-52$8.50
- Tequila Pickle Shot$8.50
- Tequila smasher$8.50
- Tic Tak Orange$8.50
- Tomahawk$8.50
- Tootsie roller$8.50
- Toxic avenger$8.50
- Tropic slammer$8.50
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Vodka Pickle Shot$8.50
- Voodoo$8.50
- Vulcan Mind Probe$8.50
- Wake the dead$8.50
- Washington apple$8.50
- Washington apple$10.50
- Water moccasin$8.50
- Watermelon Jolly Rancher$8.50
- Wet Pussy$8.50
- Whipped tit$8.50
- White gummy bear$8.50
- Witch’s heart$8.50
- Woo woo$8.50
- Bishop Cider Crackberry$6.50
- Bud Light$6.00+
- Community Mosiac IPA$7.50+
- Dallas Blonde$6.00+
- Deep Ellum IPA$6.00+
- Eight Elite$6.00+
- Guinness$7.50+
- Karbach Love Street$5.50+
- Lakewood Temptress$9.00
- Mango Cart$6.50+
- Manhattan Project Necessary Evil$6.50+
- Mich Ultra$6.00+Out of stock
- Miller Lite$6.00+Out of stock
- Native Texan pilsner$6.50+
- Revolver Blood & Honey$7.50+
- Shiner Bock$6.00+Out of stock
- Tupps Juice Pack$5.00+
- Velvet hammer$7.50
- Wild Acre Sun Dance Wheat$7.50+
- Yuengling Lager$6.00+Out of stock