The Rail 1868 Restaurant and Tavern 123 West Commercial Street
Food
Apps
- Taquitos$11.00
- Dip Rail$12.00
- Frisco Nachos$15.00
- Classic Nachos$15.00
- Pita Chips & Whipped Feta$10.00
- Hummus & Pretzels$8.00
- Chile Con Queso$4.00+
Made in-house, our Chile Con Queso is a mixture of cheese, seasoned ground beef, house blend of spices, tomatoes and pinto beans. It’s a Rail favorite!
- Spin Dip$4.00+
Made in-house, our spin dip is a creamy combination of artichokes and spinach, blended with love and spices. Another Rail favorite!
Salads
- Southern Chicken Salad$15.00
Shredded iceberg, fried & grilled chicken, vegetable medley of zucchini, squash and peppers. Served with our house-made honey mustard aka liquid gold.
- Side Salad$7.00
Small wedge of lettuce topped with marinated red onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Dressing of your choosing on the side.
- House Wedge$12.00
Crisp lettuce wedge topped with feta, bacon, marinated red onions, cherry tomatoes and pistachios. Served with a feta vinaigrette on the side.
- Fajita Salad$16.00
Chicken or Steak sautéed with our fajita veg medley of onions, peppers, squash and zucchini, tossed with our house sizzle sauce and placed on a bed of lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole.
- Apple Cranberry Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, quinoa, feta, edamame, fresh greens, apples, cranberries and walnuts, served with our house honey mustard
- Tomato Soup$9.00
Wings
Entrees
- 68 Cheese$13.99
Our popular grilled cheese with our 1868 spread and jalapeños. Served with a side.
- Cheesesteak$16.00
A toasted hoagie filled with thinly sliced steak tossed in our blanco cheese and topped with peppers and onions. Served with a side.
- French Dip$16.00
A toasted hoagie filled with thinly sliced steak topped with cheese and served with au jus.
- Loaded Mac$15.00
Bed of our Mac and cheese topped with blackened chicken and bacon.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded chicken breast served on a warm bun, served with marinated red onion, lettuce and our house honey mustard.
- Fish Tacos$15.99
Two tortillas with our signature fish taco sauce, slaw mix and topped off with fried or grilled fish.
- Fajita (Single)$16.00
Chicken, Steak or Combo sautéed with peppers, onions, zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
- Blackened Cajun Pasta$14.99
Blackened chicken, penne, house cream sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes, shaved Parmesan.
- Buffalo Chicken Sweet Potato$11.99
- One With The Spin$15.00
Burgers
- The Rail$16.00
Double-patty smash burger topped with gouda cheese, million dollar bacon, caramelized onions and apple habanero bbq sauce.
- The Original$13.00
Double-patty smash burger topped with American cheese.
- Hot Mess$14.00
Double-patty smash burger topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, Thai chili, boom boom and spicy mayo. Caution: it’s a true mess.
- Railhouse Rock$15.00
Double-patty smash burger topped with peanut butter, bananas, bacon and honey drizzle.
- BYO Burger$8.00
Be Creative. Pick your vehicle, choose your meat, dress it up & show us what you got. Includes chosen vehicle, single patty smash burger, and American cheese.
Desserts
- Cheesecake Brownie$8.00
Chocolate chip brownie topped with whipped cheesecake and drizzled with caramel.
- Beignets$10.00
Our take on a traditional pastry, soft pillowy doughnuts served with strawberry cream dipping sauce.
- Milk Cake Slice$8.00
Cookies and milk reimagined! A two-layer vanilla and chocolate chip cake with milk mousse frosting plus more chocolate!
- Fat Elvis$10.00
Peanut butter toffee cake topped with house made bacon ice cream, caramelized bananas, peanut butter sauce and honey drizzle.
Ala Carte
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Rail Fries$5.00
- Mac and Cheese$5.00
- Guac & Chips$4.50+
- Broccoli Salad$3.00
- Side of Million $ Bacon$3.00
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Grilled Fajita Chicken (2 pieces)$4.00
- Side Grilled Chicken (4 pieces)$7.00
- Extra Flour Torts$2.00
- Extra Corn Torts$2.00
- LTO$1.00
- Philly Veg (Peppers and Onions)$1.00
- Extra Fajita Fixing Plate$7.00
- Extra Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Grilled Fajita Veg$2.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Carmelized Onions$1.00
- 1868 Sauce$0.75
- Boom Boom$0.75
- Mayo$0.75
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- BBQ Crema$0.75
- Buffalo$0.75
- Garlic Parm$0.75
- Gochujang$0.75
- Nashville Hot$0.75
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Ranch$0.75
- House Dressing$0.75
- Sizzle Sauce$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Chile Con Queso (Small)$4.00
- Chips & Salsa$3.50+
